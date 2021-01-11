Best TV monitors for PC gaming

When it comes to TVs for gaming, size and sound aren’t the only factors to evaluate. If you want to keep your game at its peak, you’ll also need to consider the refresh rate and response time.

Playing games on a massive screen is always fun. You get to see every detail of the game in absolute clarity, and it does wonders for immersion.

Most TVs offer at least full HD 1080p resolution, with many offering 4K UHD. There are even some TVs reaching 8K on the high end. Other essential factors to think about are the refresh rate and response time. The refresh rate determines how fast the frames change on the screen and the response time determines how quickly the input gets to the screen.

With so many TVs and features available, we’ve decided to make a list of the best TV monitors for gaming.

LG SIGNATURE OLED88Z9PUA

The LG Signature OLED88Z9PUA is our dream TV, but the price is a nightmare. This gargantuan of a TV has an 88-inch OLED screen and is the first to feature 7,680 x 4,320 8K capability. It’s so massive that it can’t be mounted on the wall and instead comes with a silver built-in stand and integrated shelf. The Signature OLED88Z9PUA plays the part well, with a bezel-less design, four HDMI ports, three USB ports, an ethernet port, and an optical audio port.

This TV achieves incredible picture quality with HDR capability and Dolby Vision. It’s loaded with Alexa, Google Assistant, and powerful 80-watt sound. The input lag is 140 ms, but you can reduce it to under 20 ms when you set the TV to Game Mode. The LG Signature OLED88Z9PUA has everything a gamer could want, like a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 capability, and incredible quality overall. However, this luxury TV is costly, and there isn’t enough 8K content available to get the best out of it.

Samsung Q90T 65-Inch

The Samsung QN65Q90TA 65-Inch TV is a slightly more realistic option but maintains outstanding performance and quality. This 65-inch TV has a QLED screen with 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution and Quantum HDR 16x capability. It also has a Real Game Enhancer+ mode that automatically optimizes the picture and sound when you’re playing. Freesync is built-in, which reduces screen tearing and distortion if you’re using an AMD graphics card.

One of the features you don’t find on many TVs is the Active Voice Amplifier. It analyzes the background noise in your room and adjusts the voices in a scene so they can be heard more clearly. The QN65Q90TA 65-inch TV also looks clean, with thin bezels and a rectangular metal stand in the center.

LG Electronics OLED65E9PUA E9

The LG OLED65E9PUA E9 is another 65-inch TV that will appeal to gamers. Like most OLED TVs, the picture quality is superb. It has full HDMI 2.1 certification and supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). Another gamer-friendly feature is Nvidia G-Sync, which’s compatible with GTX 16 and RTX 20 series graphics cards. There’s also a 1ms GtG (Grey to Grey) response time and 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the best features of this LG model is its sound quality. It has a front-firing 4.1 channel soundbar running along the bottom strip accompanied by a 20-watt woofer. The LG OLED65E9PUA E9 also has all the other features you’d expect from a premium TV, like Alexa, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Sony A8H 55-Inch TV

The Sony A8H 55-inch is a strong option if you want a smaller and less expensive TV. It uses the same X1 processor as the high-end Master Series and an OLED screen to deliver crisp and clear visuals in 4K UHD resolution. It’s also HDR compatible and uses Pixel Contrast Booster to enhance the colors on screen. Another excellent feature is the Android TV operating system that’s easy to use and compatible with many other devices. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to configure your other smart devices.

Sony uses a configuration known as Acoustic Surface Audio for this TV. It places two 10-watt speakers and two five-watt subwoofers behind the screen, so the sound comes from where the action is instead of the bottom or sides. This TV is good for gaming, but it lacks HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles.

Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series

The Hisense 55-inch H8 Quantum Series has some of the best value on this list because of its balance of price and features. It has a ULED screen with Quantum Dot technology and 4K UHD resolution. Also included are 90 local dimming zones and a 120Hz refresh rate. G-Sync and Freesync are both missing, but the Game Mode drastically reduces the input lag from around 90 ms to under 20 ms.

The Hisense 55-inch H8 Quantum Series is another TV using the Android operating system and comes with most streaming service apps preloaded. Google Assistant and Alexa are also available. The two ten-watt speakers feature Dolby Atmos audio technology, but the sound clarity is average.

TCL Roku 43S425

The TCL Roku 43S425 is one of the best choices if you need a TV for gaming but have a limited budget. This 43-inch TV may be affordable, but it’s still packed with features like 4K UHD resolution and HDR capability. It also has a Game Mode that reduces input lag from around 30 ms to under 20 ms. The refresh rate is a solid 120Hz.

When you buy a TCL Roku TV, you also get access to streaming services like the Roku channel and Pluto TV. It easily connects to most other streaming services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu. You won’t get the brightest picture quality, but it’s hard to complain at such a low price.

SAMSUNG Q80T 49-inch

The Samsung Q80T is also affordable, but it has incredible picture quality. This QLED TV has a full-array backlight and delivers stunning picture quality in 4K UHD resolution. It also has HDR capability, and the Quantum Dot technology makes colors pop. The sound quality is impressive because of the 60-watt system comprised of speakers at the top and the bottom of the screen.

This TV has Game Motion Plus mode to reduce blur and keep the input lag under 20 ms. Unfortunately, the 49-inch model doesn’t have Freesync built-in like its larger siblings, but it’s still a force to be reckoned with.