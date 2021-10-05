Best tech gifts for him

Knowing who to buy meaningful tech gifts for isn’t very difficult. Knowing what to buy, on the other hand, can be a mountainous task that is best trekked with the advice of people who know tech best. If you want to know what the best tech gifts for your partner, friend, or relative are, you needn’t look any further than the below items.
The best gifts in tech from tablets, party accessories, room decor, and more can make for memorable gifts, which make for unforgettable parties, anniversaries, and surprises.
GrowlerWerks uKeg Beverage Dispenser
For the lover of carbonated drinks or the at-home brewer, there is no finer gift. This beverage dispenser comes in 64 ounce or 128-ounce sizes, shades of red, blue, or grey, and only requires an 8-ounce food-grade CO2 charger to function.
Tile Essentials
This tile pack features four separate tiles, each designed for a different common-use item. Each tile comes with Bluetooth connectivity that links up with a smartphone and shows the location of all linked items. The Tile Essentials Pack is a thoughtful gift for the man who’s always on the go, has their hands full, or is simply forgetful.
Muggo 12 oz Temperature Control Mug
Simply pour your desired drink into the BPA-free, 12-ounce mug, and your drink will stay at your desired temperature for a minimum of three hours. When a recharge is needed, the Muggo can simply be placed inside the leak-resistant coaster and forgotten until another drink is needed.
Govee Lyra Smart Corner Floor Lamp
With 25 preset modes and an entire application that controls the settings, this floor lamp is the perfect gift for someone who games, watches movies, or works in the same space for long periods of time. The Govee Lyra Smart Floor Lamp is ideal for creating a relaxing or romantic atmosphere.
Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter
While 12.4 miles per hour might not be a blistering pace, but the convenience afforded to a Segway user for an easy and fun day off beats out any need for speed on a relaxing day. After all, that feeling of biking along a beach or street with a loved one is an experienced best savored slowly. For a gift that can create dates all on its own now and in the future, this Segway represents one of the strongest contenders.
TUSHY Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment
Save on toilet paper, save the trees, and increase your hygiene.
Xbox Game Pass
For $15 per month, Xbox Game Pass gives players Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and over 100 Xbox Games on tap.
Microsoft – Surface Pro 7 – 12.3″ Touch Screen
Whether it’s for Netflix, YouTube, emails, Hulu, journaling, blogging, the Surface Pro is up to the task. This hardware can handle the everyday tasks that make up a professional’s life with the same convenience and mobility as a smartphone.
Dealing with your partner or family might be a headache, but getting the men in your life a proper tech gift doesn’t have to be. Whether it’s for exercise, hygiene, work, or parties, the options available are sure to make a memorable anniversary, birthday, or simple surprise.
This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.