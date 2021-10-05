Best tech gifts for him

Knowing who to buy meaningful tech gifts for isn’t very difficult. Knowing what to buy, on the other hand, can be a mountainous task that is best trekked with the advice of people who know tech best. If you want to know what the best tech gifts for your partner, friend, or relative are, you needn’t look any further than the below items.

The best gifts in tech from tablets, party accessories, room decor, and more can make for memorable gifts, which make for unforgettable parties, anniversaries, and surprises.

GrowlerWerks uKeg Beverage Dispenser

Image via GrowlerWerks

Specifications If your significant other enjoys carbonated drinks, you needn’t look any further than GrowlerWerks uKeg beverage dispenser. This tungsten dispenser can hold ciders, sodas, kombucha, and beers of all kinds while keeping a customizable carbonation setting consistent throughout the day. Perfect for parties or long trips out where drinks are essential.



For the lover of carbonated drinks or the at-home brewer, there is no finer gift. This beverage dispenser comes in 64 ounce or 128-ounce sizes, shades of red, blue, or grey, and only requires an 8-ounce food-grade CO2 charger to function.

Tile Essentials

Image via Tile

Specifications Losing everyday items is a burden that creates more headaches than it ought to in today’s age. With Tile’s Tile Essentials Pack, you can forget about having to rummage around your house for the odd wallet or car keys.



This tile pack features four separate tiles, each designed for a different common-use item. Each tile comes with Bluetooth connectivity that links up with a smartphone and shows the location of all linked items. The Tile Essentials Pack is a thoughtful gift for the man who’s always on the go, has their hands full, or is simply forgetful.

Muggo 12 oz Temperature Control Mug

Image via Muggo

Specifications For those in colder climates, keeping morning coffee hot can be a difficult task. With the Muggo temperature-controlled mug, it doesn’t even have to be a second thought in most climates.



Simply pour your desired drink into the BPA-free, 12-ounce mug, and your drink will stay at your desired temperature for a minimum of three hours. When a recharge is needed, the Muggo can simply be placed inside the leak-resistant coaster and forgotten until another drink is needed.

Govee Lyra Smart Corner Floor Lamp

Image via Govee

Specifications If creating a more relaxing living space is on the table, or floor, then the Govee Lyra Smart Floor Lamp is a gift that will keep on giving. With an aluminum construction, this LED light transforms the average room into a multitude of vibrant energies, depending on the situation.



With 25 preset modes and an entire application that controls the settings, this floor lamp is the perfect gift for someone who games, watches movies, or works in the same space for long periods of time. The Govee Lyra Smart Floor Lamp is ideal for creating a relaxing or romantic atmosphere.

Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter

Image via Segway

Specifications Cruising around with a significant other is a tale as old as time, and these days you can do just that in electric fashion. The Ninebot Electric Kick Scooter is rechargeable, lightweight, uses a 250-watt battery, and can travel up to 12 miles before needing a recharge. It’s also foldable for efficient storage.



While 12.4 miles per hour might not be a blistering pace, but the convenience afforded to a Segway user for an easy and fun day off beats out any need for speed on a relaxing day. After all, that feeling of biking along a beach or street with a loved one is an experienced best savored slowly. For a gift that can create dates all on its own now and in the future, this Segway represents one of the strongest contenders.

TUSHY Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment

Image via Tushy

Specifications If you want to get this gift, we’re not here to spill secrets. Pretend it’s a joke gift, then very seriously and sternly integrate it into you and your significant other’s life. No one is here to judge, only to recommend. And as abnormal as a bidet may seem these days, it’s entirely something worth recommending.



Save on toilet paper, save the trees, and increase your hygiene.

Xbox Game Pass

Image via Microsoft

Specifications A big issue with gaming these days is trying to figure out just what to play. Investing in a quality game can be expensive, and there isn’t enough time in the day to know whether or not you’re going to like something before a purchase. That’s exactly why Xbox Game Pass is an intriguing offer for those who don’t want to feel the sting of buyer’s remorse when kicking back to a game.



For $15 per month, Xbox Game Pass gives players Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and over 100 Xbox Games on tap.

Microsoft – Surface Pro 7 – 12.3″ Touch Screen

Image via Microsoft

Specifications For the man who is always on the go, frequents multiple apps, and is never off the clock, a Surface Pro is a lifesaver. This particular model features a 12.3-inch touch screen, the option between a 10th generation i3 or i5 processor, and 128GB or 256GB of storage, depending on your needs. Not to mention 8GB of DDR4 memory that makes easy work of boot times and media browsing.



Whether it’s for Netflix, YouTube, emails, Hulu, journaling, blogging, the Surface Pro is up to the task. This hardware can handle the everyday tasks that make up a professional’s life with the same convenience and mobility as a smartphone.

Dealing with your partner or family might be a headache, but getting the men in your life a proper tech gift doesn’t have to be. Whether it’s for exercise, hygiene, work, or parties, the options available are sure to make a memorable anniversary, birthday, or simple surprise.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.