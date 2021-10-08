Best tech gifts for her

An anniversary, a birthday, a special time to celebrate, or maybe there’s no reason to gift at all. Whatever the case may be at this point in time, you’re looking for a tech gift for her and need advice. We’ve got you covered. The following items are the most creative and useful tech gifts on the market for any occasion. Happy gifting.
BlissLights Sky Lite
Whether to spice up a living room, liven up a game room, softly light a home theater, or make a bedroom more relaxing, this Sky Lite can function in a multitude of versatile ways that not only create an excellent tone but show her that improving your living spaces is among your priorities.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
This tech gift is likely to appeal to the professionals and freelancers who need their coffee before a day’s hard work and makes a thoughtful present for any occasion. The mug holds up to 9.9 ounces of liquid and weighs just under 300 grams.
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook
Aside from the ingenious design, Rocketbook also includes its IOS and Android application that allows for seamless scanning of every page in the notebook to save all pages to a cloud storage service. This effectively gives the user the traditional pen and paper experience for writing and saving notes while making the experience sustainable. This tech gift is for the organized woman.
Perytong Wireless Headphones Headband
This headband is perfect for listening to music without cords while on a run, during intense weightlifting where headphones often fall out of place, while working with a PC or laptop, or for simply relaxing to some music during downtime.
The ultra-thin headphones and mesh material make this headband not only comfortable but one that stays in place throughout any chosen activity. In addition, they make great head-wear to put over your eyes while falling asleep to relaxing videos or tunes.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display, a well-designed anti-glare screen, and is water-resistant to save readers from those bathtub and beach incidents that would otherwise kill a piece of hardware. To top off the innovation, this Paperwhite also comes with a battery life of 10 weeks.
Wacaco Minipresso GR, Portable Espresso Machine
Wacaco’s Minipresso GR is a portable espresso machine that requires no batteries, no recharging, and no power at all. Simply add your choice of coffee beans or ground coffee, boiling water, and apply a few pumps to extract delicious espresso anywhere you see fit. The Minipresso GR is great for the hiker, runner, or caffeine fanatic who finds themselves on the move.
TORRAS MoonClimber
This nifty case features a kickstand for ease of self-recording and selfies, to boot. A simple gift to help enable that flashy behavior for the iPhone star in your life.
Getting the right tech gift for the woman in your life isn’t always an easy task, but there’s always help abound. Even the smallest of gifts can have the biggest impact, and this list has enough variety to satisfy a beneficiary of any kind. Look at their hobbies and passions, and the list will point you in the right direction.
This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.