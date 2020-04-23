The Nintendo Switch Lite may fool some into thinking that it’s a budget version of the original console with the same name. The Switch Lite is smaller, more portable, and basically offers the same experience.

The main difference between the two is that Switch Lite is designed to be used on the go, but all sorts of things can happen when you’re out and about. To protect your console from accidents and play on the go like you do at home, you’ll need accessories.

A power bank can keep you from going dark during a plot twist, while a durable case can save you the headache of getting your screen replaced. We’ve gathered the best Nintendo Switch Lite accessories on the market that will both increase your gaming time and the console’s life quality.

On the go: Protection, storage, power, and sound

Screen Protector: Spigen GLAS.tR SLIM for Nintendo Switch Lite

Image via Spigen

It doesn’t matter if you baby your Switch Lite. If you constantly play outside, it will get scratched eventually. Though micro-scratches don’t seem to bother most people, they may get annoying under bright sunlight.

Preventing scratches is almost impossible, but you can add an additional layer between your Switch Lite and the world. This layer will eventually tank all the scratches that may come your device’s way. Spigen’s GLAS.tR SLIM may not have the coolest name, but it’s one of the best tempered glass screen protectors for a Switch Lite.

You’ll get two 9H tempered glasses in a pack alongside all the necessary guides to apply them. Buying two packs is always a good idea since they give you a chance to fail or save one for later.

Most high-quality screen protectors also have an oleophobic coating on them, which can be found on the naked screen of the Switch Lite. Just like the one on the original screen, the coating on the protector wears out with time. But you can always apply a new one to have that fingerprint-less experience.

Storage: SanDisk Ultra 400 GB MicroSDXC

Image via SanDisk

The Switch Lite is wonderful in many different aspects, but its internal storage isn’t one of them. If you buy your games digitally, its 32GB internal storage won’t last long.

A good microSD card is a must. The SanDisk Ultra 400GB is one of the better options when it comes to price-performance ratio. You can cut back on the storage size depending on your usage, but 400GB seems to be the sweet spot to have a variety of games at your disposal.

Portable Charger: Anker PowerCore 20100

Image via Anker

The Switch Lite’s battery often lasts around three to seven hours. Though it may be enough on a day where you’ll come back home, it may leave you hanging during a long trip.

A portable charger should help you power through connecting flights and can be used to charge other electronics as well. Picking one can be difficult, though, since it’s hard to identify a “quality” power bank and they all perform the same.

Anker PowerCore deserves a nod here due to its exclusive Nintendo Switch design and durability. Its 20100 mAh is more than enough to fully charge your Switch Lite 2.5 times. It also extends your battery life by almost 15 hours.

Sound: Cooler Master Masterpulse MH703

Image via Cooler Master

Good audio quality may increase your enjoyment of a game by miles. When it comes to gaming on the go, earbuds just beat headsets with their portability.

The MH703 has a minimalist look and doesn’t shout “gamer” in any way. It comes with two different sound profiles. The first one is more bass-heavy and the second has more of a balanced sound. You can switch between the two with ease via a button placed on the buds.

It’s also a great fit for most ears since variously-sized ear tips are included in the package. The included carrying case also prevents them from getting knotted.

Case: Spigen Rugged Armor for Nintendo Switch Lite

Image via Spigen

Rugged cases may look like overkill from the outside but it only takes one bad drop to ruin your day. Spigen’s Rugged Armor also empowers your grip with its finish and wrist strap.

If the worst happens and you drop your Switch Lite, Spigen’s Rugged Armor case covers all sides of your device and is made to soften all sorts of falls. Its edges are also higher than the screen to prevent it from touching the ground if it’s dropped face first.

Carrying case: Spigen Nintendo Switch Lite Klasden Pouch

Image via Spigen

If you toss your Switch into a bag once you’re done, a simple case may not be enough for you. Other items in your bag may damage your Switch Lite in unimaginable ways.

To keep your Switch Life safe even in the fullest of bags, a carrying case is a must-have. Spigen’s Klasden Pouch checks all the boxes, including durability and style. It’s made of TPU and it’s resistant to being squished.

The Klasden Pouch also features additional space to store game cards and power cables.

Grip case: MEQI Hand Grip Case for Nintendo Switch Lite

Image via MEQI

Gamers who are used to holding controllers may struggle to adjust to the Switch Lite’s form factor. A grip case makes you feel like you’re holding an actual controller and provides a more comfortable gaming experience.

Most hand grip cases don’t let you charge your Switch Lite while they’re equipped. MEQI’s case is ergonomically designed and assures a firm grip. You can also connect your charging adapter even when it’s on.

At home: Controllers, docks, and stands

If the Switch Lite is your main source of entertainment, you’ll want to get more out of it when you’re home. Though you can’t dock your Switch Lite, you can still play it in tabletop mode using a kickstand or a charging dock and controller.

Controllers: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro Controller

Image via 8Bitdo

Controllers are a must-have to play with friends or to put some distance between you and your Switch Lite. Though you can find controllers in all shapes and sizes, going with one that resembles the old Nintendo controllers is never a bad idea.

8Bitdo’s SF30 Pro Controller looks like the original Super Nintendo controller. It features two analog sticks as an upgrade and it’s quite small. A small controller is important to have if you’re planning to travel with friends.

The SF30 gives you the flexibility of using it wherever you want since it’s compatible with Windows, macOS, and Android.

Docks: Nintendo Switch Dual USB Playstand By HORI

Image via HORI

A playstand allows you to turn your handheld device into a shared source of entertainment. HORI’s licensed playstand keeps your Switch Lite at a decent angle and also comes with two USB ports to connect your controllers.

Hori’s playstand is also compatible with the original Nintendo Switch and you can charge them both while you’re playing with the stand on.

Stands: Genki Portable Stand

Image via Genki

Docks take up a lot of space and they can be a struggle to pack. If you’d prefer a more compact option, then opting out for a stand can be a wise choice.

Genki’s Portable Stand folds up into a slim stick and can even be carried in a shirt pocket. It also allows you to prop your Switch at different heights with its adjustable angles.