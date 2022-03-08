Valve’s new Steam Deck enables players to take their Steam library on the go and is compatible with an impressive list of titles ranging from AAA titles like Farcry 6 to indie games like Unturned.

It comes in three different variants, including the same seven-inch screen, AMD‘s Zen 2 CPU, and RDNA 2 GPU. The only difference between them is the onboard storage capacity ranging between 64, 256, and 512 GB.

Unlike most handheld consoles, the Steam Deck uses a Linux-based operating system giving it the flexibility to run most games and some Windows apps. There’s no official dock available just yet, but buyers can connect the console to monitors, keyboards, and mice to enhance the gaming experience or make it more user-friendly. Since there’s only a single USB-C port for charging, buyers will also need a USB hub if they plan to connect more devices to the Steam Deck.



These are the best Steam-Deck accessories.

SD Card

Image: Samsung

The largest capacity Steam Deck only has a 512 GB storage capacity which might not be enough for multiple AAA titles. It’s easy to upgrade the memory with an SD card, and options like Samsung’s PRO Plus range come in 128, 256, and 512 GB options to suit different budgets. The 512 GB is the pick of the bunch and doubles the capacity of the Steam Deck, allowing it to store more games.

Since the Pro range is designed for high-speed 4K data transfer, it’s fast enough for gaming with a max read speed of 160 MB/s and a write speed clocking in at 120 MB/s.

At $94.99, the Samsung Pro 512GB is pricier than its competitors, but it offers faster speeds. It’s also very durable: capable of handling drops of up to five meters and being submerged for 72 hours in seawater. This SD card has an expected lifespan of 10,000 swipes and comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Screen Protector

Image: B&J via Amazon

All the Steam Deck models come with a protective carry case, but it can still get dropped and damaged while you play. It’s worth protecting your investment with a screen protector like the B&J Premium Steam Deck Tempered Glass Screen Protector.

This screen protector is specifically designed for the Steam Deck and fits the seven-inch display. At 0.3 millimeters, it’s thick enough to prevent damage to the display, while the 9H hardness level protects against unwanted scratches.

Compared to most screen protectors, the B & J comes with a 90-day warranty against defects, but it costs only $8,99 and comes with installation tools like a microfiber cloth and wet wipes.

Power Bank

Image: Anker

Valve claims the Steam Deck can last around seven to eight hours, which might not be enough if you’re gaming on the go. Power banks like the Anker PowerCore Metro Slim 10000 PD are compact enough to carry around, and powerful enough to provide that extra juice for your gaming session.

For a slimline power bank, the PowerCore Metro Slim 10000 PD has a large, 10,000 mAh capacity that’s enough to fully charge the Steam Deck. Connected devices get 18-watts of power when charging, and the secondary USB-A port can also top up devices like smartphones simultaneously.

$35 is a small price to pay to keep your Steam Deck running for extended sessions, and the PowerCore Metro Slim 10000 PD can also be used for other devices like certain tablets and laptops when you don’t need the extra boost.

USB-Hub

Image: Adonit

Because the official USB dock for the Steam Deck only comes out in spring, and there’s only one USB port for charging, users will need a USB hub if they plan on connecting it to devices like monitors, mice, and keyboards. The Adonit Nest 7-in-1 Hub has an easy-to-transport slimline design and comes with seven ports to improve the Steam Deck’s connectivity.

There are two USB-A ports to connect older devices and a single USB-C port capable of delivering up to 85-watts of power to connected equipment. Players can also use the HDMI port to connect their Steam Deck to a monitor or TV. Other connectivity options on the Adonit Nest include a LAN port for a wired network connection and an SD card reader to increase the storage capacity.

For now, a USB hub is the only way to connect the Steam Deck to other devices, and the Adonit Nest’s $75 price tag is within reach of most users. If you buy the official dock later, it can always be repurposed to work with your gaming PC or laptop.

HDMI Cable

Image: Ugreen

Connecting the Steam Deck to a monitor requires an HDMI cable like Ugreen’s Right Angle Cord. This cable comes in various lengths, including three, six, 10, and 15-foot options, and supports Full HD 1080p and 4K resolution. Out of the available options, the six-foot hits the sweet spot of being long enough for most applications without excess cable getting in the way.

One of the main benefits of this cable is its right-angle, L-shaped connector on one side. Its shape makes it easier to fit in some devices, especially when there isn’t much space or other things in the way. At $10.99, its cost is negligible, and you can also use it to connect other devices if you aren’t using it on the Steam Deck.

Other accessories

Samsung S80A 27-inch monitor – Many gamers already have a monitor or TV to connect to their Steam Deck, but those who don’t can check out the Samsung S80A. Its 27-inch size is ideal for PC or console gaming, and it can fit on a wall or a desk. It also has 4K capability and HDR to display high-resolution graphics and a reasonable price of $346.42.

Turtle Beach Battle Buds – Gaming headsets can be bulky for gaming on the go. Alternatives like the Turtle Beach Battle Buds are more discrete but still offer excellent sound a voice quality. Unlike most buds, these have a removable boom microphone for team chat instead of an inline version that might not pick up your voice. The $29.99 price tag is reasonable, and it includes three sets of stabilizers and ear tips, and a pouch to carry it all.

Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed – Razer’s Deathadder continues to be popular amongst gamers for its comfortable shape. This iteration costs $59.99 and adds wireless connectivity as well as a 14,000 DPI sensor. It also comes with a pair of additional buttons beside the left-click for added functionality.

Logitech G915 TKL – This mechanical keyboard has a compact TKL design with a sturdy aluminum top plate. It’s available with linear, tactile, or clicky switches to accompany the ABS keycaps. Its asking price of $187.55 isn’t cheap, but it’s worth it for the Bluetooth and wireless connectivity.

