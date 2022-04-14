Best Small Mouse Pads

Picking the right mousepad hinges on various factors, there is no one size fits all. A quality mouse pad is key in offering enhanced tracking precision, comfort, and longevity. Some mousepads go all-in with ergonomic features, while others are solely designed for the quick, precise movements of gaming mice. There are also everyday-use mousepads for work, home, and everything else.

For gamers, high-quality, large surfaces are the way to go. Meaning, that no matter the sensitivity, each stroke of the mouse feels accurate and in control, without the pad slipping or losing performance over time. On the other hand, small mousepads are great for fitting spaces where surface area isn’t in abundance, or for those using high sensitivity.

The best small mousepads share key characteristics: build quality, materials, ergonomics, customization options, and most importantly, surface performance—things like glide, noise, and tracking. The main takeaway is going with a mousepad that aligns with your personal needs and preferences.

Image: SteelSeries

Designed with gamers in mind, the SteelSeries QcK shines in performance. Micro-woven cloth materials provide top-notch tracking and gliding, optimized for low or high DPI settings. A rubber base means slippage isn’t a concern, and the fact that it’s machine washable proves handy thanks to solid durability.

Available in a whopping six sizes spanning from Small to 5XL (maximum desk coverage), it’s highly likely there’s a size for any need. The Small’s dimensions are 250 mm x 210 mm x 2 mm thick, although bumping up to Medium increases that to 320 x 270 x 2mm thick—which might be more of a sweet spot. SteelSeries provides visual diagrams to showcase actual size, so users can easily visualize how the mousepad measures to their setups.

One issue is the lack of stitching typically found around the perimeter of the mousepad. This can lead to fraying and peeling, especially over the long run. For users a bit more aggressive with their hand movements, like competitive garners, this could be a problem.

Boasted as gaming’s best-selling mousepad, the SteelSeries QcK Series doesn’t break the bank—unless you elect for the biggest sizes (the largest hovers around $100). The smallest size can be yours for under $10, which nets you a reliable mousepad for a small price.

Image: Belkin

Belkin is no newcomer to the mousepad scene. Their thick design has been a staple for many years, spanning decades. Belkin still uses the same tried and true formula, constructing a mousepad that’s about as thick as you’re going to find (measuring 5mm wide).

The surface ensures smooth mouse control, tracking, and accuracy. The rubber construction and design is available in a variety of colors, including blue, black, grey, and red. It’s also available for a few dollars, depending on where you purchase it from. Measuring 8″ by 9″, finding deskspace for this pad shouldn’t be an issue.

The Belkin Standard Mouse Pad is comfortable and durable, ideal for taking it from point A to point B hassle-free. That’s because of its thick padding, easily slotting into carrying or laptop bags without flipping or flopping about. The pad’s neoprene base is grippy and stays grounded no matter the application. Just like the SteelSeries QcK Series, there’s no stitching around the perimeter of the pad, which makes it prone to peeling or fraying over time. For a terrific price, you can’t go wrong with the Belkin Standard Mouse Pad.

Image: Razer

Razer offers an ultra-thin mousepad in the Razer Sphex V3, built for fluid, accurate tracking optimized for optical sensors. A paper-thin construction seamlessly becomes part of your desk, given the 0.4mm thick design (20 percent thinner than its predecessor).

Constructed out of polycarbonate and an adhesive base, stability, control, and durability isn’t overlooked. The mousepad is designed to withstand all application types, especially competitive gamers putting in countless hours. No need to worry about rips and tears over the long run despite the ultra-thin design.

Measuring 10.6″ x 8.5″, the Sphex V3 is ideal for most setup configurations. Users can elect to bump up to the Larger size, which measures 17.72” x 15.74” (50 percent larger than its predecessor, the Razer Sphex V2). A price point of $10 is a welcome sight, considering this is a Razer product we’re talking about.

Image: SteelSeries

Mousepads can make a statement just like any other flashy peripheral. That’s where SteelSeries’ QcK Prism Series mousepad slots in, poised to illuminate the battlefield thanks to 2-zone RGB dynamic illumination which completely lights up the perimeter of the mousepad.

SteelSeries Engine software features PrismSync Engine App, making customization easy and intuitive. With it, easily create complex lighting effects in seconds. For instance, actions like Discord Notifications light up your mouse pad with customizable Discord Chat notifications, indicating incoming messages, mute status, and much more. Game Alerts notify important in-game alerts, like when it’s time to reload a weapon, or when health is critically low. Or, you can just pick your favorite colors and call it a day.

A durable, non-slip rubber base assures unwanted movement even during intense gaming sessions. The construction of the mousepad itself includes a high thread count, promoting optimized mouse tracking accuracy for either optical or laser sensors. Dimensions are 320 x 270 x 4mm for Medium, the smallest size available.

Ideal for streamers, content creators, or anyone looking to completely deck out their setup, the SteelSeries QcK Prism Series starts at around $40 and shoots well north of $100 for the 5XL size—ready to brighten up any space.

Image: Amazon

No best-of small mouse pad list is complete with a classic-looking, mouse pad with a massive wrist cushion. For under $10, you’re landing a gets-the-job-done mouse pad with a comfortable wrist wrest, perfect for the office where limited surface area mobility is the norm.

The rubberized base prevents unwanted movements and sliding about, albeit aside from that you’re not getting the performance and quality like many of the other mousepads on this list—but that’s okay. This mousepad isn’t designed for accurate and precise mouse tracking, and the sides feature little to no edge protection and stitching, meaning it may peel or fray over time. However, if you’re using it for limited applications, it should do just fine over the long run.

The selling point is the gel-cushioned hand rest that conforms to your wrist for maximum comfort and support. Worth the price of admission. For a terrific price, you’re getting a decent mousepad with solid support.

Image: 3M

Not everyone wants a traditional cloth-like mouse pad, especially if you’re looking for the smoothest glide possible. The 3M Precise Mouse Pad promotes an ultra-smooth, textured top that’s unlike most pads on the market.

Because of its hard plastic construction, the 3M Precise Pad is simple and easy to clean, no matter the dirt, grime, or spilled beverages that land on it. The type of surface where a wet wipe works wonders—good news if young kids or pets are nearby, ready to wreak havoc.

The hard plastic surface enhances the precision of optical mice, particularly at fast speeds. It also boasts a battery-saving design, extending the battery life of wireless mice up to 50% (drawing less current than darker mousing surfaces, resulting in extended battery life).

It’s also ultra-thin and portable, paired with 3M repositionable adhesive stows that conveniently stick to the back of notebook computers with ease. For $10, you’re picking up a highly durable, smooth glide, and easy-to-clean mousepad.

Image: Amazon

Measuring a mere 6in x 8in, it’s unlikely you’ll find a smaller mouse pad than the Audimi small mouse pad. If you’re someone who works in tight spaces like while traveling, on airplanes, in shared co-work spaces, or in cramped areas, the Audimi Mini Mouse Pad is the ideal solution—taking up no more room than half a sheet of standard sized paper.

A super portable mouse pad like this offers a smooth surface for your mouse no matter where you demand it, given its ultra-thin cloth design—without taking much of any room in your bag. Keep in mind, you’re not getting a ton out of the surface given how small the pad is, with just enough room to move the mouse slightly, depending on the size of the mouse.

It’s also offered in a plethora of colors, designs, and patterns, unlike any customization you’ve seen in a mousepad before. The non-slip base keeps it in place, which is good to hear because of how small and light it is. For under $10, you’re getting a mousepad that’s big enough to fit a mouse on it with limited mobility. For many, that’s all you need.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.