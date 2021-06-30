Best RGB lights for PC

For some people, having a PC that looks as clean as it is functional is an important part of owning a gaming rig. Alongside proper cable management, cleaning, and color coding, Red Green Blue LED lights (RGBs) can brighten a PC up with warm colors and a thematic look you wouldn’t be able to achieve with standard components.

Functionally, RGB lighting provides about as much performance as downloading more RAM. But aesthetically, it’s in a league of its own. To achieve this look, you’ll need to do some planning and acquire the right hardware. This article organizes a number of RGB components you can use to brighten up your PC.

Before beginning, make sure you’re using an RGB or ARGB-compatible motherboard. Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI all make compatible motherboards, and finding the right motherboard for your future RGB needs now can save you a ton of headaches later. If you can’t find an RGB-compatible motherboard you like or already have a motherboard you don’t want to replace, you can use an RGB controller to add the functionality needed for RGB additions to your PC.

Best RGB fans

The easiest way to put some RGB style into your PC is to upgrade your current cooling with RGB fans. They are necessary, cheap, and already take up space in your PC, so why not make that used space look a little flashier?

Image via Corsair

For our first fan, we have the widely-trusted Corsair brand. Its LL140 PC fans come with 16 individual RGB LEDs, hydraulic bearings for a long life span, and an out-of-the-box noise level of 25 decibels. Mounting this fan to your current cooling system can be an easy way to illuminate your build without actually taking up any more space than was already reserved and can easily be controlled through the iCUE software.

While the quality of Corsair products can generally be trusted, the company isn’t immune to having its fair share of flaws. With the LL140, in particular, some users might find the fan runs too loudly. Given it runs at a 25-decibel level out of the box—which will only get louder with time—it isn’t unreasonable to pursue a quieter fan.

Image via upHere

The upHere RGB case fans are cheaper alternatives to the Corsair LL140s and come in threes with a complimentary remote for ease of customization. It uses the same bearing type as the LL140 but runs at 17 decibels out of the box, which goes a long way in becoming a much quieter component than the LL140.

Image via AMD

To compliment your case fans, you can also grab a CPU cooler. Following the same logic, it makes sense that the first thing you might consider upgrading with RGB is the component that will be there regardless. The Wraith Prism is a stylish and reliable option for CPU cooling.

This fan comes with pre-applied thermal paste and AM2 through AM4 socket support, meaning multiple generations of AMD CPUs are compatible with this cooler. For those running an Intel chip, this fan won’t be compatible, and you might consider taking a look at the next cooler for a better option.

Image via Intel

The i71C is a CPU cooler that’s compatible with any Intel socket from the LGA1150 to the LGA1200, which most standard Intel rigs built in the last decade use. Check your socket type on your motherboard to be sure. This CPU cooler runs at 25 decibels out of the box and boasts a black aluminum design over its RGB lighting, making it a sleek addition to any Intel CPU PC.

Best RGB strips

If you’re happy with the way your PC is built, RGB strips act as the best way to create a flashy look for your rig without touching any of the necessary components, aside from a wire or two. You can line some strips around the perimeter of your rig and create a vibrant look without much fuss at all.

Airgoo ARGB Magnetic Strips

Image via Airgoo

Airgoo offers several RGB/ARGB products, and these strips function as simple options that complete a PC’s style for cheap. These specific strips are ARGB compatible, magnetic, support daisy-chaining, and offer ARGB sync control.

Stick them to the inside edges of your case and watch as the colors add personality to your build with ease.

Image via ALITOVE

Another option to consider is the Altove RGB LED strip. This product comes with four non-magnetic 16-inch RGB strips with 19 dynamic modes, a controller, and SATA cables. For under $30, these strips are a great option since the controller, and SATA cables are included.

Best RGB GPUs

If lighting up your PC case and cooler isn’t enough, some components are built with the RGB design in mind. GPUs and RAM now come with RGB built-in. The current demand for GPUs means those looking for an RGB GPU will have a hard time finding one, and those who do find one will have to pay extraordinary prices to obtain it.

Image via MSI

The RX 6700 offers 12GB of GDDR6 memory and comes complete with RGB effects on its topside logo. The boosted clock speeds max out at 2,424MHz and offer mid-range gaming performance alongside the RGB aesthetics.

Image via ZOTAC

The ZOTAC RTX 3070 is a GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a clock speed of 1,830MHz. The 2nd generation ray-tracing cores are a nice cherry on top if you can get your hand on one of these cards.

The performance of this GPU is slightly lower than the RX 6700 but offers an alternative for those who want a more pronounced RGB effect.

Best RGB RAM

Although generally smaller than the average GPU, two sticks of RAM with an RGB design can have as much of an impact on the overall look of a PC. What’s better is the price of RAM vs. RAM with RGB is negligible. Wallets rejoice.

Image via Corsair

The Vengeance RGB Pro RAM offers speeds up to 4,000MHz DDR4, depending on the variant you choose. Corsair’s RAM is the go-to for most contemporary gaming builds, and for under $150, it’s difficult to find such a popular product with equal performance and reliability.

These sticks are controlled through the iCUE software, so if you decide to grab the Corsair RGB case fan, RGB customization will be all the more convenient for you.

Image via OLOy

The OLOy RGB RAM is a cheaper alternative to consider. These sticks offer comparable performance to the Corsair option above. Although, the subtleties in the number of options Corsair offers might make the OLOy option less attractive since they offer no variants in their listing.

The OLOy RGB RAM looks a little aggressive, and for some people, that might be perfect. For others, it can be a little much, even with a sub $100 price tag netting you 16GB of 3,200MHz DDR4 performance.

Best cases for RBG setups

When everything is done and dusted, the difference between a classy-looking RGB setup and an obnoxious one is usually the case. Choosing the right case with enough space for cable management, the right color finish to compliment your RGB, and enough room to let your RGB components illuminate an open area is key in successfully achieving the RGB look without overwhelming your build.

Image via Corsair

The Corsair 220T is a mid-tower option for those who want convenience. Since so many of the brand’s RGB-enabled products are controlled through the iCUE software, a Corsair RGB tower is a surefire way to go if you plan on purchasing other Corsair hardware.

Corsair’s 220T comes with tempered glass panels and alloy steel designed to show off the RGB colors of a build. For under $150, you can get a mid-sized tower and three RGB cooling fans.

Image via anidees

The anidees AI Crystal case is a much more complete, much more expensive alternative to the Corsair 220T. The full-size tower comes with five RGB lights, two RGB strips, m-ATX and ATX support, and 12 HDD/SSD slots. It’s an absolute monster of a case and has everything the hardcore PC builder needs to make an RGB gaming rig.

Its spacious design means any light-rigging you do will be showcased perfectly by this case, with no bit of RGB going to waste. And with the ample room offered by the AI Crystal, the amount of RGB work you can get away with before it becomes too much is impressive. One of the benefits of the AI Crystal is that you can customize it far more than you can with the 220T.

Both have their strengths and weaknesses, but their differences become apparent very quickly. Choosing between the two won’t be difficult when you consider your budget and personal taste.