Best PS5 controller charger

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller is a sign of the times in the modern gaming era. The construction has become more akin to an Xbox controller in terms of bulkiness while still retaining the classic Playstation look that the previous DualShock controllers boast. Additionally, these controllers also have the benefit of being able to charge via any USB type C cable, which are common items in most households today.
That said, gamers still need to exercise some caution when choosing what devices to charge their DualSense controller with. The controller itself can only function with a 5v charge. The DualShock controllers were notorious for burning out when plugged into the common 9v chargers that are used with smartphones.
While the DualSense controller is built to communicate with such chargers and lock the voltage at 5v, you never want to take risks with suspect and cheap hardware that might not respect your controller’s max capacity. This is why we’ve compiled a list of the best chargers made specifically for the DualSense PS5 controller.
Razer quick charging stand for PlayStation 5
This charger also comes with a choice of three different colors to mix and match your controller with, if aesthetics are important to you. Of course, its connectivity matches that of the USB C so there’s no extra hardware needed to get this thing up and running (aside from your controller, of course.) All of this comes at a mid-range price point with Razer’s quick charging station.
NexiGo Enhanced PS5 controller charger
Heatfun PS5 controller charger
The cheap price point is met with a longer charge time, though. With a total charge to max capacity at four hours, this piece of hardware is one of the slower chargers on this list.
OIVO PS5 charging station
Its design is simple as a means to match the stock DualSense aesthetics, and this product also comes with its own USB C dongles and 31 inch USB C cable. Oivo’s dual charger is efficiently packed into one cheap product.
OIVO PS5 Ssand
Additionally, this stand acts as a natural extension between the charging station and the console itself, as the USB C ports for the charger are made to be right next to the USB C ports for the console, and can achieve a max charge for a controller in under three hours. Of course, this charger also has room for two controllers.
Playstation DualSense charging station
It isn’t the cheapest option, nor is it customizable in any way, but it’s not too expensive, has Sony’s mark of approval, and is compatible with two controllers at the same time so save on USB ports through the console. For most users, this is all the requirements they have for a charger from the get-go.
While the PS5 allows for charging via the console’s USB C ports, getting a separate, dedicated charger for your Dualsense controllers can help reduce charging times, save on USB C ports, and can even increase cooling, depending on the charger you get.
This list has a number of chargers to help you decide which product is the right one for you, whether that’s down to aesthetics, efficiency, or price points. No matter which you choose, they will all help you save on space and get you back into gaming with a full battery with unmatched speed.
