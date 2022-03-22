Best PS5 accessories bundle

Getting a PlayStation 5 is not enough. You need a bunch of peripheral items to elevate your gaming experience. Of course, a good pair of headphones is a must and so are the controllers. A charging station, headphone stand, a cooling system, and maybe a media remote will make your life so much easier and more organized.

Now, once you get all the accessories you need, you need to keep them safe and organized. The easiest way to do this is to get an all-in-one station that cools your console, charges the peripherals, and keeps them bundled in one place. The bottom line is – you’ll be better organized.

Not in the mood to gather all of these accessories? To make your search easier and save time, we hunted down the best PS5 accessories bundles for all kinds of gamers.

NexiGo PS5 accessories cooling stand with headset holder

Image via NexiGo

Specifications NexiGo’s PS5 bundle comes with a cooling system, a powerful charger, and a headphone stand all in a sleek charging station. The station is compatible with both disc and digital editions. You can adjust the cooling system to low, medium, and high as per your needs. The cooler’s suction enhances the PS5’s cooling. The DualSense controllers go to the dedicated mounds for charging. For headphones, there’s a dedicated hook. If you have PS5 disc edition, you can place up to 10 game discs on the rack.

NexiGo PS5 DualSense controller charger special eddition

Image via NexiGo

Specifications NexiGo’s DualSense charger can power up both your controllers in about four hours. The sleek charging station is designed to complement PS5. With intelligent charging, the station prevents over-charging, over-heating, and over-loading. The blue LED lights turn off when the controllers are charged. If you have little space to spare, then NexiGo’s DualSense charger’s vertical structure occupies very little room and even holds your controllers.

Wireless keyboard for PS5 controller

Image via Klipdasse

Specifications Compact, wireless keyboards can literally change your game, especially if you play competitive games that require strategy and communication. Klipdasse’s wireless keyboard fits right into the DualSense controller handles. All you have to do is connect the Bluetooth and snap it on the controller. The QWERTY keypad lets you type quickly and easily. For seamless audio, the keyboard has built-in speakers and a 3.5mm jack to connect your headphones.

Vertical stand with headset holder and cooling fan base

Image via MES MERRY

Specifications If you have a PS5 Disc edition, then you might want to have a look at MES MERRY’s vertical stand and cooling system. The station is vertical, so it occupies less space in your gaming den. The multi-purpose stand has two cooling fans, a dedicated hook for headphones, a media remote pocket, chargers for your controllers, and slots for your top 15 games. Your DualSense controllers would be fully charged in three hours and the station will glow green to indicate that.

Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force

Image via Logitech

Specifications If you like racing games like Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon 5, you’ll instantly love Logitech’s G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force. The sim steering wheel set is crafted from steel and heavy-duty ball bearings. The leather steering gives you an enhanced grip and all the controls are accessible at the center. Meanwhile, the floor pedal unit is responsive and resembles a real car.

If you want to save even more space, you can mount your PS5 console onto the wall. Get that clutter-free gaming desk with the best PS5 wall mounts.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.