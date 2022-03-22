In this article, we will be taking a look at the best PS4 thumb grips that will make gaming a more enjoyable experience for you.

Thumb grips for your PS4 are inexpensive items that can give you a variety of benefits, especially if you’re a competitive gamer. These benefits include more comfort, meaning more victories and game time for you – and a better-looking controller that appeals to your sense and style.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the best PS4 thumb grips that will make gaming a more enjoyable experience for you.

KontrolFreek Omni for Playstation 4 (PS4) and Playstation 5 (PS5)

Image: KontrolFreek

The KontrolFreek Omni thumb grips are perfect for those looking to increase their win rate and comfort simultaneously. The tiny grooves in each thumb grip reduce sliding, keeping your grip firm and controlled. The simplistic style is great if you want to stick to the basics when it comes to your PS4 controller.

Why we recommend:

Low rise

Easy to use

Designed for performance

KontrolFreek CQC Rush

Image: KontrolFreek

The CQC Rush thumb grips do more than just cover your analog sticks. These powerful mid-rise thumb grips offer an expanded size over the original. This means you have more room for your thumb with less chance of slippage. The raised edges also help keep your thumbs resting where they should be.

Why we recommend:

Mid-rise

Concave

Increased comfort

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy Purple

Image: KontrolFreek

The next thumb grips are made with FPS players in mind. The mixed height combination on these Freek Galaxy thumb grips is perfect for sharp turns and accuracy. Although they’re easy to put on, they stay in place when you’re gaming. Is it just me, or do these thumb grips resemble tiny spaceships?

Why we recommend:

Ergonomic design

Mixed heights

Fun color

Skull & Co. Skin

Image: Skull & Co

Although the color scheme may remind some gamers of the Nintendo Switch, these bright thumb grips from Skull & Co are just the thing to add a pop of color to your PS4 controller. They are made of a soft rubber that keeps your thumb steady and comfortable. No more red thumbs and blisters after gaming!

Why we recommend:

Comes with three pairs

Bright and lively colors

Low price

AceShot thumb grips

Image: AceShot

If you’re looking for quality and quantity, then these thumb grips from AceShot might be the best PS4 thumb grips for you. You will get eight pieces of ultra-soft yet durable stick covers. Four pieces are concave while the other four are convex. Mix and match them to fit the gameplay style of whichever game you happen to be playing at the time.

Why we recommend:

Four pairs included

Seven colors to choose from

Stays in place

Grip-iT analog stick covers

Image: Grip-iT

Boost your performance during competitive gameplay by using the Grip-iT analog stick covers. These thumb grips aptly cover up the somewhat rough analog sticks that the PS4 is known for with cushiony yet sturdy pads. They’re also easy to put on: simply slide them over the sticks, and you’re ready for a better gaming experience. At less than $5, they’re a steal.

Why we recommend:

Budget-friendly

Slip prevention

Durable

Fosmon (Set of 4) analog stick joystick

Image: Fosmon

The Fosmon thumb grips will not only save your fingers but your bank account. These silicone caps are priced at just $6. This is another good item for players that want enhanced gameplay but with a low profile. The black-and-white thumb grips look amazing yet won’t clash with your controller.

Why we recommend:

Low price

Rugged surface

Extends past normal length

If you’re in the middle of a PvP match, the last thing you want is for your thumbs to slide off the analog stick. These best PS4 thumb grips are sure to reduce your worry of something like that happening again.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.