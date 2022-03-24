Best OLED TVs in 2022

OLED TVs are (currently) the display technology to dethrone, according to many. OLEDs boast perfect blacks, high contrast, true-to-life colors, allowing for incredible viewing experiences that have to be seen to be believed.

Despite the emergence of QD-OLED panels at CES 2022, traditional OLED panels are constantly being improved upon, tackling capped brightness, burn-in, and blooming concerns.

Currently, the sole company that produces OLED TV panels is LG Display, offering the best image quality of TVs. LG Display provides its panels to companies like Sony, Vizio, Panasonic, and LG Electronics, and each of these companies offers plenty of market diversification.

When considering the best OLED TVs, stunning picture quality, included features, cost, and overall value are top considerations. Here are the top OLED panels of 2022.

Image: LG

Released in 2021, LG offers a home run OLED TV in their LG C1. The OLED panel features a 4K, 120Hz display that delivers excellent picture quality paired with decent HDR performance. The addition of Dolby Vision IQ means adjustable HDR brightness, adapting to ambient lighting conditions on demand—great news if your TV sits in a room with plenty of natural light pouring in throughout the day.

With gamers in mind, the C1 supports variable refresh rate, auto low latency mode, and 4K gaming at 120fps, so gamers can enjoy more fluid, detailed, and smooth gameplay—on console or PC. For the cherry on the cake, added low input lag and fast response time is sure to satisfy competitive gamers who demand top-tier performance.

Like other OLED TVs, the LG C1 is susceptible to burn-in. Although LG had taken several measures to prevent it, it’s still recommended to take necessary precautions, like not leaving the same image on the screen for hours on end.

You can purchase the LG C1 in 48, 55, 65, 77, or 83-inch sizes—with prices ranging from $1000 to nearly the $5000 price point for the largest size.

Image: Vizio

For customers who want to enter the world of OLED TVs without spending a fortune, Vizio’s OLED55-H1 is a strong candidate.

Excellent picture quality, HDR support, wide viewing angles, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ means this OLED TV is up to the task, despite costing a relatively low price compared to alternatives.

A native refresh rate of 120Hz produces a smooth viewing experience, although that’s not the case when 4K resolution is enabled. So, users will have to settle at 1080p if they want to enjoy 120Hz.

The SmartCast platform Vizio leaves much to be desired. The software isn’t exactly a desirable user experience. However, streaming devices like Google Chromecast, Apple TV, or Roku can easily bypass this pitfall.

The Vizio OLED55-H1 comes in two sizes: 55 and 65-inches, hovering above the $1000 price mark. For OLED on a budget, you’d be hard-pressed to find many better option.

Image: Sony

Performance meets pricing in Sonys A90J 4K OLED TV. Picture quality competes with the best 4K OLED screens on the market. Stunning detail, contrast, motion controls, and overall quality are up for the task.

Effective upscaling means this TV fills your entire screen while watching lower resolution content. Without it, low-resolution video takes up less than half of the screen—useful if you’re keen on watching old DVDs.

The Sony A90J Series OLED uses the entire surface of the screen as a speaker, paired with two bass drivers, so audio sounds fuller, louder, more precise, and better than the competition. Because of Xr Sound Picture, the sound matches precisely with what’s on the screen for a truly immersive experience.

Thanks to a refreshed Smart Google TV interface, navigating throughout the OS feels effortless while navigating between popular applications.

No variable refresh rate support may deter Xbox Series X or S gamers, although 4K, 120Hz capability, and auto low latency mode work with PS5 consoles.

For what nets you excellent picture quality, impressive sound, and a user-friendly interface, the Sony A90J OLED⁠—available in 55, 65, or 83-inch sizes⁠—feels like the total package, just prepare for a massive pricetag of $6000.

Image: LG

If you’re aiming for gorgeous picture quality fitted on a stylish, ultra thin design, the LG G1 OLED impresses.

LG pumps out more brightness with this model, thanks to new OLED Evo technology, which updates the panel without promoting typical OLED TV pitfalls, like burn-in or blooming. The result is gorgeous contrast ratios, color saturation, and roughly 20% increased brightness levels compared to the GX OLED from 2020, the predecessor to the G1.

The ultra thing design paired with stunning contrast, detail, and picture quality make for the perfect addition to any living space. HDR content packs more of a punch, too. Although, the cost of a TV so thin means a sound system that’s unable to impress as the other options on this list.

Lack of a stand or feet right out of the box means, unless you find a third-party solution, the G1 is wall-mounted dedicated. However, going the wall-mounted route makes for a flush-fit look that’s sure to beautify any space.

Image: LG

With affordability in mind, the LG A1 is aimed at those who’re itching to dip their toes in impressive OLED, but unwilling to drop thousands of dollars to do so.

Solid color production, perfect blacks, and an extra-wide HDR color gamut offer a TV that comes alive, bursting with detail.

Traditionally, brightness has always been the Achilles’ heel for OLEDs, and that’s true with the LG A1. Brightness struggles to surpass 400 to 500 nits, leaving HDR content potential feeling much to be desired. So, viewing the LG A1 in a bright room is going to feel worse then viewing in a completely dark environment.

Lack of HDMI 2.1 support and a mediocre 60Hz refresh rate may deter, especially gamers geared to 4K gaming. Variable Refresh Rate is also missing, albeit Auto Low Latency Mode is supported. Gamers might want to consider the LG C1 or Sony A90J—two panels geared for gamers’ needs.

Still, the A1 is a capable OLED TV that’s incredibly thin achieves perfect blacks and viewing angles that compete with some of the best. For an OLED TV well below the $1000 price point, you’d be hard-pressed to find a cheaper OLED at these offerings.