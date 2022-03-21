The Oculus Quest 2 is the latest and most advanced VR system out right now. Here’s our lineup of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories.

When the Oculus came onto the gaming scene, it was a game-changer – quite literally. This virtual reality headset has brought players into the game like never before, providing the most immersive experience in video games yet. The Oculus Quest 2 is the latest and most advanced VR system out right now. Here’s our lineup of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories available.

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with battery

Image: Oculus

The Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap is a singular item that does so much to enhance your VR experience. The built-in rechargeable battery can double your playtime between charges, meaning less time waiting and more time playing. The headstrap also ups the comfort of the Quest 2. Just swap out your old strap with this new one, and you’re on your way to an improved Quest 2 experience.

Why we recommend:

Easy to swap with original

More playtime

Better comfort

Esimen all-in-one accessories set

Image: Esimen

Planning on taking your Quest 2 to a buddy’s house or to a gaming get-together? Then the Esimen All-in-one travel accessories set might interest you. The set comes with a waterproof carrying case, an adjustable Esimen K3 Elite strap, and an eye lens cover. The head cushion is made with memory foam, so you’ll be comfortable while gaming.

Why we recommend:

Adjustable shoulder strap

Prevents headset slip

Sturdy case

VR prescription lenses for Oculus Quest 2

Image: JIAFA

Don’t you just hate having to try and fit your glasses under your Oculus Quest 2? Well, glasses-wearers rejoice, because the next best Oculus Quest 2 accessory is a pair of prescription lenses! These magnetic lenses snap right into your Quest 2 so you can finally remove your glasses and play with no blurry vision. How cool is it that there are customizable prescription lenses for your Oculus Quest 2?

Why we recommend:

Simple installation

Tested by professional VR engineer

Easy to customize order

MaxxMMA adjustable weighted gloves

Image: MaxMMA

We love to get lost in a good workout, even one hosted virtually. One way to add to your immersion is with weighted gloves. The MaxxMMA adjustable weighted gloves are perfect for those looking to get in a workout when using their Quest 2, especially boxing workouts. The weights are removable, so if you need a break from the added weight, you can go ahead and slip them right out.

Why we recommend:

Two removable half-pound weights

No slip fit

Vibrant colors

KRX link cable for Oculus Quest & Quest 2

Image: KRX

One of the most important yet often overlooked accessories for any electronic is the charging cable. After all, how are you supposed to play anything without it being charged? The KRX link cable offers a linking experience optimized for the Quest and Quest 2. The 90-degree USB metal head clicks right into the Quest without any extra moving room. It comes in two sizes: 10 feet and 20 feet. Choose the one that fits your playing style!

Why we recommend:

Two different lengths

Extra rope layer over cable

High speed data transmission

Protector cover for Quest 2

Image: NUFR

No one wants their Oculus Quest 2 to get scratched or damaged, so it’s truly for the best that you have a proper protector for it. The right protector will guarantee the longevity of your device. This protective cover defends your Quest 2 from scratches and dust, a build-up of which can adversely affect your viewing experience. A snug fit will also make sure there is no slippage.

Why we recommend:

Multiple color choices

Heat dispersion

Washable

Which of these best Oculus Quest 2 accessories do you find the most useful? From protection to carrying cases, this list has it all.

