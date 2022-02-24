Best moveset for Scizor in Pokémon Go

The upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Johto celebrates the Johto region, first explored in Pokémon Gold and Silver. Many powerful Pokémon call this region their home, including some that remain some of the most popular creatures throughout the series.

Scizor, the Bug and Steel-type evolution of Scyther, is just one of these Pokémon that has continued to hold fans’ interest over the past 20 years. Though incredibly frail with its typing, its high Attack and Speed stats, complete with its intricate design, have allowed it to flourish in the competitive Pokémon scene for years.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Even in Pokémon Go, Scizor has maintained a valuable spot in the PvE meta, while being incredibly situational in PvP due to the abundance of Fire-types that shine in the Go Battle League. With access to many Fast Attacks and Charge Attacks, players can customize Scizor’s kit to their liking. Due to the limitations of types of moves that Scizor can use, however, it is best used to take down Psychic-types before inevitably succumbing to its frailty.

For Fast Attacks, Scizor has the options of Bullet Punch and Fury Cutter, both moves with very quick animations that can easily fill the Charge Attack gauge. Either of these moves are great choices for Fast Attacks, but Fury Cutter notably helps take advantage of Scizor’s role of tearing down the many Psychic-type Pokémon in the game’s PvE and PvP metas.

Scizor has a bit more variety when it comes to Charge Attacks but not by much. X-Scissor and Iron Head provide Scizor with more options that coincide with its Bug and Steel-typing, and Night Slash provides Scizor with more coverage opportunities. Because of X-Scissors three charges, it is often the safest bet in both PvE and PvP, as any of Scizor’s Fast Attacks will fill those gauges very quickly.

Scizor will become even more powerful in PvE experiences when its Mega Evolution is introduced into the game, though it is not clear when it will do so. Players can look forward to seeing Scizor and many more Pokémon first discovered in the Johto region in the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto, which runs from 9am to 9pm local time on Feb. 26.