Best mini computer speakers

Sound quality is just as crucial as picture quality for an immersive gaming experience. Having crisp, clear audio allows players to hear where footsteps or gunshots are coming from and act accordingly. Competitive games like CS:GO and Call of Duty can be won or lost based on what players hear and how they react.

There are countless speaker systems available on the market ranging from full 7.1 surround sound to mini 2.0 speakers. Each speaker system has its pros and cons, and there’s also a considerable price difference between options.

Many people prefer mini computer speakers for several reasons. One of the more obvious reasons being they take up much less space and are easier to move around if you need to go mobile. Modern 2.0 mini speaker systems have come a long way and can offer loud, distortion-free sound with ample bass.

We’ve made a list of our favorite mini computer speakers to get you incredible sound quality in a compact package.

Bose Companion 2 Series III

The Bose Companion 2 Series III has the perfect balance of quality sound at an affordable price. They look average with a black plastic design that slants backward to ensure the speakers are directed at you. Performance matters more than looks, and each speaker has a set of 2.5-inch drivers that punch well above their weight.

This set is also straightforward to use with no extra features. There’s just the volume control, the AUX cable, the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, and that’s it. Sometimes keeping things simple produces brilliant results, but it is a little disappointing that there’s no Bluetooth connectivity.

Audioengine A2+

If you’re looking for compact wireless speakers, the AudioEngine A2+ is one of the best options. This set comes in black, red, and white. It also has a peak power rating of 60 watts. The speakers have clean lines and rounded edges. These Audio Engine speakers feature a 0.75-inch silk dome tweeter and a 2.75-inch aramid fiber woofer.

There are multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, a 3.5-millimeter jack, and a micro USB port. There’s also an RCA input and a subwoofer out port if you want to add more hardware. With all the included connectivity options, you can run these speakers on nearly any device ranging from an old turntable to the latest smartphone. They aren’t cheap, but the excellent sound quality and numerous connectivity options make it worthwhile.

Razer Nommo Chroma

The Razer Nommo Chroma speakers are perfect for gamers who want speakers with RGB lighting. This 2.0 speaker set is visually impressive with exposed, front-facing three-inch drivers and subtle RGB lighting on the base. The drivers are full range with a frequency response between 50Hz to 20kHz. There are also rear bass ports to give the speakers some extra depth.

These speakers sound excellent, and there’s a dedicated bass adjustment button to fine-tune them. Some gamers will appreciate the RGB lighting that has up to 16.8 million colors. The Nommo Chroma set also features preset lighting effects, and you can use the Synapse app to sync them with your headset or mouse. These speakers have no Bluetooth capability but compensate by having a wider feature set and are superb for playing games, watching movies, or listening to music. The Razer Nommo Chroma set holds its own as a mid-range option.

Vanatoo Transparent Zero Powered Speakers

The Vanatoo Transparent Zero Powered Speakers are an excellent choice if you want to go all out to get booming in-game sound. They don’t come cheap, but they are packed with outstanding features to satisfy even the fussiest audiophile looking for a smaller desktop solution. Each speaker has a four-inch woofer with a one-inch dome tweeter pushing out 48-watts per channel. There’s also a built-in Class D four-channel amplifier. The Transparent Zero set also has all the connectivity options you can ask for, including Bluetooth, optical, 3.5-millimeter jack, and USB.

This speaker set has a sleek black look and sturdy construction. Each set also comes with solid carry handles for easy transportation. Unlike most mini speaker sets, it has a wireless remote including controls for the volume, bass, treble, and most other functions. The Vanatoo Transparent Zero Powered Speaker set has some of the best sound quality and features available in mini speakers and is well worth the price if you can take the leap.

Creative Pebbles

The Creative Pebble speakers sit on the other end of the spectrum. These are some of the cheapest speakers you can get and are perfect if you want decent sound on a limited budget. This set may be inexpensive, but they look fantastic with a round shape and 45-degree elevated, two-inch drivers with a combined 4.4-watt output. One of the best things about this speaker set is that it only uses a single USB connection for power with no separate adapter required.

Creative includes a long, 3.9-foot cable connecting the two satellite speakers to make things more comfortable if you have a large screen. The volume dial is conveniently located on the front of the right speaker for easy access. The sound quality is especially great when you consider the low price.

Kanto YU2

The Kanto YU2 is a good choice if you want a speaker set with a unique look and comes in a range of vibrant colors. You can get them in Gloss Teal, Natural Bamboo, Gloss Red, Gloss White, and more. They have a rectangular shape with rounded edges and 0.75-inch tweeters, three-inch drivers, and a built-in 100-watt Class D amplifier. This set has a 50-watt RMS output and sounds fantastic whether you’re listening to music or playing games like Fortnite or League of Legends.

The Kanto YU2 is another set with a wireless remote control, and a wide range of connectivity options like USB, a 3.5-millimeter jack, RCA, and Bluetooth 4.2. It also has a Sub Out port if you want to add an additional subwoofer. The Kanto YU2 is one of the best looking mini speaker sets you can get and has the performance to match.

The Kanto YU2 is a great step towards high-end speaker systems.

Creative GigaWorks T40 Series

The Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II speakers are much cheaper but still look incredible. Each speaker has a glossy finish on the face with bright-yellow on the tweeter and twin mid-range drivers. The right speaker has individual controls for the treble, bass, and volume, in addition to the AUX-in and headphone jack. The first generation T40 had an output of 14-watts, and the Series II has bumped it up to 16-watts per speaker.

Since there’s no subwoofer, the GigaWorks T40 Series II makes up for it by using the two mid-range drivers with BasXPort Technology, which uses a bass port at the top of each speaker to achieve a warmer tone. This speaker set delivers superb sound quality and offers amazing value. We wish this system was Bluetooth capable, but the easy access to tuning bass, treble, and volume helps offset the lack of Bluetooth.