Best League of Legends deals

Support the League.

league of legend deals
Image by Funko via Amazon

As a cultural phenomenon, League of Legends has collectible figures, books about its lore, Funkos, official gaming gear, and other cool merch fans will enjoy. We’ve curated some of these products to find the best League of Legends deals.

Whether you want to complete your collection or show off your League of Legends passion in style, these League of Legends deals are available now.

League of Legends $25 Gift Card

Image by Riot Games via Amazon
Specifications
The League of Legends Gift Card unlocks in-game currency to purchase champions, skins, emotes, and many other items.
Why We Recommend
  • Easy to gift or use
  • Unlocks in-game currency
  • There are different versions with different prices
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon
See on Best Buy

Logitech G PRO K/DA Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Image by Logitech G via Amazon
Specifications
The Logitech G PRO K/DA Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is an official piece of League of Legends KDA gaming gear. It has a detachable Micro-USB cable, RGB lighting, and durable GX Brown tactile switches.
Why We Recommend
  • Detachable Micro-USB
  • RGB lighting
  • GX Brown tactile switches
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon
See on Best Buy
See on New Egg

Logitech G502 HERO K/DA

Image by Logitech G via Amazon
Specifications
The Logitech G502 HERO 25K is another piece of official League of Legends K/DA gaming gear. It is a high-performance gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons, onboard memory, and an adjustable weight system.
Why We Recommend
  • 11 programmable buttons
  • Adjustable weight system
  • High-performance
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon
See on Best Buy
See on New Egg

Logitech G840 K/DA XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad

Image via Logitech G via Amazon
Specifications
Logitech G840 K/DA XL Mouse Pad has moderate surface friction to allow the user a balance of speed and control.
Why We Recommend
  • Moderate surface friction
  • Rubber base that keeps it in place
  • Large
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon
See on Best Buy

League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra

Image by Riot Games via Amazon
Specifications
League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra takes you on a journey through realms like Ionia, Noxus, and Shurima. There are hundreds of illustrations, including completely new artwork. Learn more about the plot, heroes, politics, technologies, and culture found in the many regions of Runeterra.
Why We Recommend
  • Hundreds of illustrations
  • Insights into the heroes
  • Original narratives
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

League of Legends: Lux

Image by Billy Tan via Amazon
Specifications
League of Legends: Lux allows you to explore and dive deeper into the League of Legends lore. The comic book tells the story of Luxanna and her terrible secret. Enjoy this exciting narrative with quality artwork.
Why We Recommend
  • Artwork is outstanding
  • A page turner
  • Insights into the champions
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Riot Games’ League of Legends Arcade Kai’Sa

Image by Riot Games via Amazon
Specifications
In this special edition, Arcade Kai’Sa dashes into the Arcade World. This collector’s item comes with a specially designed box.
Why We Recommend
  • Collectible
  • Special edition
  • Low-cost
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Funko Mystery Mini Figures League of Legends

Image by Funko via Amazon
Specifications
The League of Legends Funko Mystery Mini Figures contains a random champion from the game. Some of the possible collectible figures are Gnar, Twisted Fate, and Lux.
Why We Recommend
  • Collectible
  • Special edition
  • Variety of different champions
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Whether you want to find that one champion’s rare figure or improve your performance, Dot Esports has a League of Legends deal for everyone.