Best laptop deals on Cyber Monday

Here are the best laptops to keep an eye on this Cyber Monday.

With the holidays approaching, many people are on the lookout for how to get the best deals during the shopping season. Black Friday is the sales holiday that everyone talks about, but for online shoppers, Cyber Monday is the time to get outstanding deals on tech products online. Here is a look at some deep discounts on laptops and where to find the strongest savings on laptops come Cyber Monday.

When do Cyber Monday deals start?

Always arriving the week after Black Friday, this year’s Cyber Monday hits on Nov. 29.

Where can you find the best Cyber Monday laptop deals?

Any consumer electronics store is a safe bet to find some deep discounts on tech products this Cyber Monday. That being said, not all sales are made equal. Here are a couple of stores that will have the best deals on Nov. 29.

Amazon – Amazon has earned a high degree of confidence due to its fast shipping and Cyber Monday sales.

– Amazon has earned a high degree of confidence due to its fast shipping and Cyber Monday sales. Bestbuy – Being one of the biggest electronics retail stores, Best Buy always has appealing laptop deals during the shopping holiday.

– Being one of the biggest electronics retail stores, Best Buy always has appealing laptop deals during the shopping holiday. Newegg – For PC parts and accessories, it’s hard to beat Newegg’s prices. Newegg is worth keeping an eye out for Cyber Monday deals for those who are building a PC.

Early Cyber Monday deals

Acer Predator Triton 500

Image by Acer via Amazon

Specifications Featuring the Nvidia RTX 2070 or 2080 Super and a 300Hz refresh rate display, the Acer Predator Triton 500 is a solid mid-range gaming laptop.

XPG Xenia 15 KC Gaming Notebook

Image by Xenia via Amazon

Specifications With a finely-tuned design for heat dispersion, the XPG Xenia 15 is a gaming laptop that can handle a heavy workload. An 11th Gen Intel Core processor and an RTX 3070 give this gaming laptop a balance of value and performance.

Dell Gaming G15 5511

Image by Dell via Amazon

Specifications For an affordable budget gaming laptop, the Dell Gaming G15 5511 is hard to beat. With a 120Hz refresh rate and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, this laptop is a nice balance between affordability and power.

HP Pavilion Gaming

Image by HP via Amazon

Specifications A true budget gaming laptop, the HP Pavilion Gaming is a firm gateway to gaming laptops and PC gaming in general. With a full HD monitor and an Nvidia GTX 1650, this laptop is a comfortable place to start on a budget.

MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop

Image by MSI via Amazon

Specifications Another respectable mid-range gaming laptop, the MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop boasts impressive power. A large 17.3-inch monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate makes for an impressively fast display.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop is another mid-range option that can handle most of what any game can throw at it. Featuring a one-of-a-kind cooling solution, this laptop ensures some lasting reliability for longer gaming sessions.

Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop

Image by Alienware via Amazon

Specifications Featuring a lightning-fast 300Hz refresh rate on a full HD 1920×1080 monitor, the Alienware m15 is a real contender for the price. The m15 also comes with the powerful Nvidia RTX 3070 and a 1TB SSD to make it a powerful gaming tool.

With so many gaming laptops on the market, it can be hard to decide on which one to purchase. This guide should help narrow down which gaming laptops to keep an eye out for during Cyber Monday.

