Best laptop deals on Cyber Monday

With the holidays approaching, many people are on the lookout for how to get the best deals during the shopping season. Black Friday is the sales holiday that everyone talks about, but for online shoppers, Cyber Monday is the time to get outstanding deals on tech products online. Here is a look at some deep discounts on laptops and where to find the strongest savings on laptops come Cyber Monday.
When do Cyber Monday deals start?
Always arriving the week after Black Friday, this year’s Cyber Monday hits on Nov. 29.
Where can you find the best Cyber Monday laptop deals?
Any consumer electronics store is a safe bet to find some deep discounts on tech products this Cyber Monday. That being said, not all sales are made equal. Here are a couple of stores that will have the best deals on Nov. 29.
- Amazon – Amazon has earned a high degree of confidence due to its fast shipping and Cyber Monday sales.
- Bestbuy – Being one of the biggest electronics retail stores, Best Buy always has appealing laptop deals during the shopping holiday.
- Newegg – For PC parts and accessories, it’s hard to beat Newegg’s prices. Newegg is worth keeping an eye out for Cyber Monday deals for those who are building a PC.
Early Cyber Monday deals
Acer Predator Triton 500
XPG Xenia 15 KC Gaming Notebook
Dell Gaming G15 5511
HP Pavilion Gaming
MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop
Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop
With so many gaming laptops on the market, it can be hard to decide on which one to purchase. This guide should help narrow down which gaming laptops to keep an eye out for during Cyber Monday.
This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.