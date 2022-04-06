Mac Studio is a compact and portable Mac workstation from Apple that offers incredible performance thanks to its M1 Max or M1 Ultra. Also, an array of ports are available. Mac Studio could be a top-tier choice for professional users.

Having a good keyboard lets you make the most out of your Mac Studio and luckily dozens of keyboards are available on the market. However, not all of them are fully integrated with macOS and offer a satisfying typing experience. Despite the price of about $2,000, there is no keyboard in the Mac Studio box, and you have to pay extra money to buy a brand-new keyboard.

This list will help you to choose the best keyboards for Mac Studio. The items listed here are fully compatible and integrated with macOS.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Image: Apple

Specifications This Apple-built keyboard is the most well-known keyboard for Mac devices with Touch ID and works with Apple Silicon devices with macOS 11.4 or later. The Touch ID provides a hassle-free way of opening the device, and it works great on the Magic Keyboard. The keyboard is available in a full-size variant with a numeric keypad and a compact one. The Magic Keyboard also has a rechargeable battery that lasts for a heck of a time. You can even order the keyboard with 15 language styles.

Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac

Image: Logitech

Specifications The Logitech MX Keys lineup includes keyboards for both Windows and Mac devices. This one is built for Mac with a compact and minimalist design. Unlike Magic Keyboard, the Logitech MX Keys has backlighting, making it easier and more comfortable to type in darkness. Through Bluetooth, you can connect the keyboard to multiple Mac devices simultaneously. Moreover, the company claims its rechargeable battery can last up to ten days on a full charge or up to five months with the backlighting turned off.

Satechi Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard

Image: Satechi

Specifications The Satechi Aluminum Bluetooth keyboard is compatible with a wide range of Apple devices and provides an excellent integration with macOS. Also, you can order it in space gray and silver colors. The Satechi keyboard for Mac can connect to three devices simultaneously, which is great for multitasking and busy working environments. It also features a numeric keypad. Satechi says the battery can last up to 80 hours between charges.

Keychron K4 96% Layout 100 Keys Wireless Bluetooth

Image: Keychron

Specifications The Keychron K4 is an affordable keyboard for Mac Studio and other Mac devices with a mechanical style and a pleasing typing experience. It also provides an array of 100 keys with backlighting. Additionally, it features a 4000 mAh battery that lasts for up to 240 hours with backlit disabled. Through Bluetooth, it can connect to three devices at the same time.

Logitech Craft Advanced

Image: Logitech

Specifications The Logitech Craft Advanced is a keyboard for professionals and those looking for a creative add-on to their Mac. First, the typing experience on it is very pleasurable, and you’ll find a great collection of keys on the surface. Additionally, you’ll have an input dial called Crown for more straightforward and instant access to specific apps or commands.

Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

Image: Logitech

Specifications Ergonomic keyboards with an iconoclast design have always been popular among Mac users. With Apple’s lack of such a product, third-party producers like Logitech made ERGO K860 wireless ergonomic keyboard. The Logitech ERGO K860 has a wrist rest pillow for comfortability, and its creative design makes typing even more enjoyable.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.