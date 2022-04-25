Transform your iPad into a workstation, second monitor, TV, e-reader, and the like at a moment’s notice with the best iPad desk stands. An iPad (or tablet) can be everything you demand it to be without breaking the bank with expensive third-party hardware. iPad desk stands come in various designs, shapes, and sizes—there’s one for all needs.

Before committing to a stand, be sure to verify the manufacturer’s supported devices. iPads drastically range in size, so it’s important to double-check that the stand you’re gunning for accommodates your particular model of iPad. Most stands accommodate devices up to the largest sized 12.9-inch iPad Pro, while others might fall short.

When it comes to picking the best iPad desk stand, a multi-angle stand that you can adjust is the way to go.You may also want to consider what materials the stand is made from. Coloring and overall aesthetics is also a strong consideration. Some materials are more durable than others, supporting longevity and on-the-go travel, while others come in various colors so you can choose the one that matches your setup and style.

Image: Twelve Studio

Adjustability meets versatility in the Twelve South HoverBar Duo, easily holding a tablet or smartphone in portrait or landscape mode with ease.

The base of the stand sits snug due to its bottom-heavy design. The arm reaches high, medium, or low depending on desired viewing preference, making finding that sweet spot a breeze. Typing or writing can be challenging on other stands, but there’s no issue accomplishing that here. Finding the desired positioning is done with relative ease and control. While working on your main setup, the Twelve South Hover Duo can play a favorite TV show or movie—acting as a secondary panel. Or, if you’re on the go, it can replace your main setup entirely.

Charging while operational is convenient because the iPad in use can be used without the concern of running out of battery. Although not a cheap unit—hovering around the $80 mark—the Twelve South HoverBar Duo manufactures a quality and capable iPad desk stand that make’s a fine addition to any workspace.

Image: Moft

Portability, adjustability, and minimalism define the Moft Invisible Tablet Stand.

Without taking up much space and being virtually invisible while in use, the Moft Invisible Tablet Stand supports portrait and landscape mode with ease, along with three separate viewing angles within each mode (25°/40°/60° in portrait and 30°/40°/60° in landscape), meaning there’s a viewing angle for everyone. “Fold lines” allow users to easily manipulate the stand to the available angles by virtually snapping the stand into place at a moment’s notice. So, whether you’re browsing, writing, or holding your tablet, this stand is up to the task.

The smooth-feeling material sticks onto the back of your iPad, and when not in use, easily collapses into a placeholder or flush against your device (similar to how smartphone PopGrip’s collapse). The stand is offered in eight different colors, from Wanderlust Blue to Space Gray. For around $20 (on sale at the time of this writing), you’d be hard-pressed to find better value at a low price.

Image: Lamicall

Thanks to a long, sturdy, and flexible neck, the Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder supports viewing positions exactly demanded of it.

The unit clamps down to any nearby desk, shelf, nightstand, and the like, boasting a variety of creative setups. Full 360-degree rotation ensures no viewpoint is left behind. Actions like watching movies handsfree while lying in bed or on the couch, face timing with loved ones while making dinner in the kitchen are all made simple.

The clamp is easy to install, simply find desk-like width material, and tighten the protruding screw until the clamp is securely fastened. Smartphones, tablets, and various other handheld-type devices aren’t a problem in terms of holding compatibility. The overall aesthetic and look of this unit truly define it from competitors’ stands, the durable hose is snake-like in design, sure to turn the heads of passersby. It’s also not limited to an office setting. The Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder can easily transition to any room of the house—as long as a desk-like surface exists. Living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, you name it, this stand is up to the challenge.

For north of $35, you’re picking up a tablet holder that’s all about versatility.

Image: Ama

At first glance, you’re seeing a playful, pillow-like stand that’s clearly not as professional looking as the other stands on this desk—but that’s totally okay.

The Flippy iPad Tablet Stand is perfect for those lazy days in bed, designed from comfortable, lightweight foam finished with a plush polyester exterior. It’s capable of holding your tablet, e-reader, smartphone, or book with ease. It even supports three different viewing angles—just flip it to one of three positions. It also features customization options like no other tablet stand, including over a dozen color choices and various fun names and phrases stitched on the sides.

The comfort element of the Flippy Pillow iPad Stand is a core selling feature, and its clientele isn’t just one demographic. This product is for all ages, and you don’t have to worry about picking this up for your kids, because it’s essentially a relentless pillow—it can take a beating. Flippy iPad Tablet Stand is a perfect match for sitting on users’ laps in bed or on the couch. For just over $30, you’re picking up a tablet stand that’s as effective as it is cozy.

Image: Apple

Purchasable directly from the Apple store, the Satechi Foldable Aluminum Stand elevates any iPad, tablet, smartphone, or mobile device to a modern workstation.

Whether you’re at your home office, on the go, or working out, this stand offers a sleek and sturdy design, solid aluminum construction, and padding to ensure a secure and optimal viewing experience. Speaking of working out, the Satechi Foldable Aluminum Stand truly shines in the exercise room streaming workout videos or classes, due to its quality and compact setup—easily slipping into nearly any bag pocket or case while not in use, busting out at a moment’s notice when required. Protective padding ensures your beloved iPad won’t succumb to scratches along the way.

Following recipes from the kitchen, having online meetings, or streaming favorite TV shows and movies is a breeze.

Image: Amazon

The AboveTEK stand boasts universal holding capability—supporting tablets, e-readers, gaming handhelds, and smartphones from 7″ to 13″ with ease.

Made out of aluminum and featuring a sturdy, weight base, an adjustable plastic arm lets you use your iPad in either portrait or landscape mode with a simple adjustment of the arm. The arm strikes the right balance of keeping your iPad secure, but without holding it too tightly which could damage the device. The available viewing angles made possible from this stand is excellent. 360° rotation holding capability, paired with tilting from -45° to 180° means there’s a sweet spot somewhere in there for everyone.

The packaging itself is quite similar to Apple’s, and the unit is simple to put together once out of the box with only a few steps required.

For top-notch viewing orientation and angles, you’re picking up a solid candidate in the AboveTEK Aluminum iPad Stand at around $60.

Image: Amazon

For those in search of an absolute bargain, Amazon Basics has you covered, featuring a no-frills, gets-the-job-done iPad stand solution for around $10.

It’s simple, lightweight, sturdy, and supports up to 10 viewing angles with the push of a button. Ideal for 4″ to 10″ tablets, e-readers, or smartphones. It’s also available in two color choices, black and silver. Don’t be fooled by any online pictures, this stand only measures 3.5″ by 4″ folded up. It’s incredibly small compared to the other stands on this list. A small and inexpensive stand like this is perfect for traveling, flying, and taking it wherever you wish, in contrast to having to stress about bringing a more expensive, more premium stand with you.

If you’re not keen on breaking the bank, Amazon Basics has the solution in their Multi-Angle Portable iPad Stand.