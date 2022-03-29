best ipad air 5 screen protector

Nothing breaks your heart more than a cracked display. And perhaps, the screen is one of the most delicate part of your iPad. Screens are the first to be shattered in an iPad accident. Even keys, knives, pens, and other sharp and rough objects can scratch and damage the screen.

The best kind of screen protectors will almost be non-existent once layered onto your screen. High-quality tempered glasses will not compromise touch sensitivity or HD resolution of your Apple iPad Air 5. Some even have a Oloephobic layer that reduces fingerprints.

Taking into account all kinds of iPad users, we have listed the toughest, thinnest, and best iPad Air 5 screen protectors on the internet.

OMOTON screen protector for iPad Air 5

Image via OMOTON

Specifications OMOTON’s thin, transparent screen protector is compatible with iPad Air 5 2022, iPad Air 4 2020, and all models of iPad Pro 11. The screen protector is thin and doesn’t affect the pencil’s sensitivity on the screen. You can doodle, launch apps, and do everything smoothly and seamlessly. The tempered glass is very transparent and won’t affect the HD display at all. At the same time, the hardness of the screen protector shields the display against 9H scratches.

JETech 2-Pack screen protector for iPad Air 5

Image via JETech

Specifications JETech’s pair of screen protectors go well with iPad Air 5 2022, iPad Air 4 2020, and all variants of iPad Pro 11. The 0.33mm thick tempered glass resists damage from 9H scratches. At the same time, the screen protector does not compromise on sensitivity and transparency. You can use Apple Pencil and Face ID as usual. With bubble-free, one-push installation, the whole process takes less than a minute. Along with two screen protectors, you get a cleaning cloth and a dust removal stick.

BERSEM Paperfeel screen protector for iPad Air 5th / 4th Generation

Image via BERSEM

Specifications If you’re looking for a matte screen protector, then you need to check out BERSEM’s Paperfeel. The matte screen shield is anti-glare, making it useful for long sessions of viewing. The matte surface attracts fewer fingerprints and feels like paper. If your draw a lot, then you might find Paperfeel easy to draw on. As the protection film is self-adhesive, it’s very easy to install.

ESR screen protector for iPad Air 5

Image via ESR

Specifications ESR’s screen protectors are a perfect fit for iPad Air 5, iPad Air 4, and iPad Pro 11. You can easily install the tempered glass film with the installation frame that accompanies it. It allows for a quick, bubble-free application. The ultra-thin protection shield sits finely onto the screen and doesn’t compromise with the HD display. You can use Apple Pencil and Face ID seamlessly. The 0.3mm thick 9H tempered glass is tough and stands scratches from objects like keys.

Spigen tempered glass screen protector for iPad Air 5

Image via Spigen

Specifications Spigen is known for creating durable device protection equipment, and this tempered glass is no exception. The screen protection has 9H durability and shields your iPad’s display against all kinds of scratches. The glass is layered with an Oleophobic coating that keeps fingerprints off it. Even with the sturdy protection, the film is thin and transparent. You can seamlessly use Apple Pencil without any loss of sensitivity. Installation is hassle-free as the tempered glass comes with an installation kit.

PAPERFEEL screen protector for iPad Air 5th generation (2022)

Image via Homagical

Specifications Homagical’s PAPERFEEL screen protector is crafted from Japanese PET film that gives your iPad’s display a matte finish. The silicone-y texture makes it easy to install and push out bubbles. The smooth surface is especially suitable for Apple Pencil. You can use pencils and stylus seamlessly without losing any sensitivity. With an anti-glare surface, you can use your tablet under sunlight without any problems.

3 Pack SPARIN screen protector compatible with iPad Air 5

Image via SPARIN

Specifications SPARIN’s screen protector is anti-shatter and scratch-resistant. The 0.26mm thick tempered glass is quite thin and transparent. It doesn’t affect screen resolution or touch sensitivity, so you can doodle away as usual with your Apple Pencil. The 9H protection shields your iPad’s display against scratches and the Oleo-phobic layer keeps fingerprints off. Since the screen protector comes with an alignment frame, you can easily install it without forming bubbles.

To clean your screen protectors from dust and fingerprints, simply use some dish soap and hold it under running water. You can use a microfibre cloth to wipe it clean. Avoid abrasive chemicals like acid or vinegar for cleaning.

Safeguard your iPad Air 5 from bumps, scratches, sudden drops, and breakages with a sturdy case. Whether you’re looking for a folding case or a plain rubber back cover, we have listed the best cases for iPad Air 5.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.