Best gaming wheel for PlayStation

With the immersive graphic fidelity of recent racing games like Gran Turismo 7, a PlayStation controller can seem a hindrance to your experience when you want to feel the force of a car swerve throughout a high-speed racecourse. Thankfully, there are dedicated gaming wheels for PlayStation to grant that feeling.

The rushing cars bumping beside you will ripple feedback waves over the wheel, and the pedals below can simulate automatic or manual driving – depending on what you like best. Those features and many more make a gaming wheel the dominant way to play racing games.

If you’re wondering which ones are worth the price, we have a list of the best gaming wheels for PlayStation to help your search below.

Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 gaming racing wheel with responsive pedals

Image via Logitech G Store

Specifications Our highly-rated first option is the Logitech G Dual-Motor gaming wheel, which delivers a definitive simulation of realistic driving due to its impressive steering and pedal feedback. It’s incredibly durable, too, having stainless steel shifter and pedals and a hand-stitched leather wheel grip. Its highlight is the dual-motor force feedback system in the wheel, simulating a smooth and quiet motor. And PlayStation fans can easily access game controls from its wheel D-pad with console buttons and other neat features.

Thrustmaster T248, racing wheel and magnetic pedals

Image via Thrustmaster Store

Specifications With a premium design with leather wrapping on the outset of the wheel, the Thrustmaster T248 gaming wheel has a unique wheel shape to suit all racing styles. It also has up to 25 action buttons – including the standard PlayStation buttons – with two dual-position encoders at its sides. Besides its button layout, it also features an interactive race dashboard offering more than 20 different ways to display information. Additionally, it boasts on-the-fly force feedback with three adjustable levels and is compatible with all games.

HORI Racing Wheel Apex for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC

Image via HORI Store

Specifications The HORI gaming wheel is a full-size racing wheel with optimized pedals for an immersive racing simulation. It can comfortably turn up to 270 degrees and is adjustable depending on personal preference, transforming you into the game. Also, it has a sturdy clamp system to ensure a secure and firm experience. Not too far from your fingers will be the D-pad function and PlayStation buttons to click as needed.

Thrustmaster T300 RS – Gran Turismo Edition Racing Wheel (PS5, PS4, PC)

Image via Thrustmaster Store

Specifications Following is the Thrustmaster T300 RS gaming wheel, specifically for Gran Turismo and PlayStation players wanting the best racing experience possible. It’s a high-end racing simulation wheel that features a function called 1080 Degree Force: a brushless feedback motor creating smooth and seamless force feedback across the wheel. The reinforced rubber wheel is also detachable if you want to install it into a similar Thrustmaster kit somewhere else.

Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals for PS 5, PS4, and PC

Image via Logitech G Store

Specifications For those wanting high responsiveness, the Logitech G923 gaming wheel has TRUEFORCE, a next-gen simulation force feedback technology that creates pure feedback based on a game’s physics engine. Not only that, but you can program a dual-clutch system that guarantees maximum traction and minimum smoke at the starting line. It comes with integrated buttons and a progressive brake spring to maintain control of your vehicle at high speeds. Also, you’ll have total control of the wheel, thanks to the adjustability to wheel sensitivity, force feedback levels, and button customization.

RWA Racing Wheel Apex controller for PS4 and PS3

Image via HORI Store

Specifications Last but not least, the exclusive RWA PlayStation gaming wheel has an ergonomic design to create authentic racing. Despite its exclusivity, the button layout is highly programmable and has LED lightning across the wheel. Also, it can turn up to 270 degrees, making the most drastic turns feasible.

If you’re tired of playing with a PlayStation controller that creates a lack of feedback, a gaming wheel will blow away expectations and heighten your experience. From our list of the best gaming wheels for PlayStation, you can decide on an option that offers pure responsiveness and loads of adjustability to play racing games the right way: with your hands and feet.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.