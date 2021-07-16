Best gaming mouse deals | July 2021

Not everyone is looking for the same features in a mouse, which is why there are a variety of models out there. Characteristics of any high-performance gaming mouse are a reliable sensor, side buttons, and a comfortable shape. We’ve chosen the best gaming mice deals for all budgets and needs for you to consider.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer Viper is 25 percent faster than competing wireless mice. It is a lightweight mouse with an ambidextrous design. It also has eight programmable buttons as well as Chroma lighting.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is another wireless mouse that goes toe-to-toe with the best mice out there. It has 11 programmable buttons, Chroma RGB lighting, and a 20,000 DPI optical sensor. Its battery lasts up to 100 hours.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications This ultralight gaming mouse has six programmable buttons that allow you to assign complex macro functions. Its Speedflex cable, combined with an 8,500 DPI optical sensor and 61-gram weight, provides a wireless-like experience.

Image by Glorious via Amazon

Specifications This stylish mouse is surprisingly light for its size. The Glorious Model O- has six-step DPI adjustment, customizable lighting effects, and an ultra-flexible cable that provides a drag-free, wireless feel.

Image by Cooler Master via Amazon

Specifications The Cooler Master MM720 is designed to maintain structural durability while weighing only 49 grams. It ships with a lightweight cable, adjustable optical sensor, and PTFE mouse feet.

Image by Logitech via Amazon

Specifications The Logitech G502 HERO is a high-performance mouse with 25,600 DPI and an adjustable weight system. It has 11 customizable buttons and saves up to five ready-to-play profiles.

Image by SteelSeries via Amazon

Specifications The SteelSeries Rival 710 mouse is reinforced with split-trigger switches to ensure durability and precision. It has immersive, tactile alerts, an OLED display that gives you quick access to sensitivity settings, button mapping, and more.

Image by Logitech via Amazon

Specifications The Logitech G203 has six programmable buttons, dynamic screen sampling, onboard memory, and it is compatible with both PC and Mac. It has a simple design, customizable RGB effects, and reliable buttons.

