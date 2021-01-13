Best gaming headsets with mic

Having a high-quality gaming headset with a mic can enhance your gaming experience. These headsets can also improve your gaming experience by providing high-quality sound and a way to communicate with your team easily.

Communicating with your team during a competitive match can be the difference between winning and losing. Thankfully, most of the best gaming headsets on the market include a built-in microphone. Players who plan to livestream can use a high-quality headset microphone to interact with their viewers while on stream.

Here are some of the best gaming headsets that include a microphone.

Astro Gaming A50

Image via Astro

Astro is one of the most respected brands in gaming headsets. The company’s products boast high quality and easy to use features that are compatible with multiple devices. The A50 is Astro’s premium wireless option. This headset features 7.1 surround sound, allowing players to pinpoint audio locations from any direction. The headset is also wireless, letting the user move freely around their gaming space. Astro’s included base station is a simple and effective way to connect and charge the headset that doubles as a stylish way to showcase the headset itself.

SteelSeries Arctics Pro

Image via SteelSeries

Another recognizable name in the gaming peripheral space is SteelSeries. While their range of products is large, their headsets are still of exceptional quality. The SteelSeries Arctics Pro features a microphone that slides in and out of the right earpiece. Unlike some gaming headsets, SteelSeries chose a sleek and simple design, focusing on durability over a flashy appearance.

The Arctis Pro is loaded with premium Hi-Res capable speakers. One of this headset’s more unique features is the dual battery support that allows the user to keep one battery charging on the base station while the other is in use, allowing the user to stay in the game.

Corsair VIRTUOSO

Image via Corsair

Another sleekly designed headset on this list is the Corsair VIRTUOSO. The brand’s top-of-the-range headset is perfect for both PC and consoles. The VIRTUOSO headset is made for all-day comfort. Its lightweight design and memory foam earpads make it a joy to wear.

Unlike many other options on this list, connecting the headset does not require a base station. Users plug in the provided USB dongle, and the headset will be ready for use. Included 7.1 surround sound support gives players the edge by providing precise and clear audio. The VIRTUOSO can also be connected via a 3.5-millimeter audio jack if necessary. Corsair gave this headset a built-in omnidirectional microphone providing some of the clearest audio available from a built-in microphone.

Razer Nari Ultimate

Image via Razer

Razer’s Nari Ultimate is an exceptional wireless headset. With the ability to balance the game and chat audio levels, this headset is perfect for PvP gaming in a team. Boasting THX spatial audio, the audio this headset produces is extremely impressive. With cooling gel-infused cushions, the Nari is perfect for prolonged gaming sessions and will remain comfortable for a long while.

For players who fear wireless lag between their game audio, the Nari Ultimate provides the option of connecting through a 3.5-millimeter audio cable or USB.

ROG Strix GO 2.4

Image via Republic of Gamers

The ROG Strix Go 2.4 headset uses a 2.4GHz USB-C wireless adapter. Using a 2.4GHz wireless connection, ROG ensures gamers get stable audio and a headset that connects to new devices with ease. The ROG Strix GO 2.4 features an AI-powered noise-canceling microphone, allowing gamers to use the mic in rooms that are crowded with background noise.

This headset’s fast charging option sees 15 minutes of charging last up to three hours. The fast charging option and the 25-hour battery life make the ROG Strix Go 2.4 battery one of the more flexible options on this list.

Logitech G935

Image via Logitech

Repping the signature blue and black color scheme, Logitech’s G935 headset boasts plenty of features for gamers to sink their teeth into. The fully wireless headset has three programable buttons on the left ear that can be bound to the user’s function of choice. The headset also has a power button, mute button, and volume wheel. Logitech’s Pro-G 50-millimeter drivers make the G935 perfect for any game. Users can mix audio from two separate sources at once. The LED on the microphone lets users know when the mic is hot. The G935’s microphone is retractable and can be tucked away when not in use.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

Image via HyperX

The HyperX Cloud Alpha’s features a detachable microphone, making this headset great for daily use outside of gaming. HyperX’s Dual Chamber driver design, this headset offers precision audio and phases out any distortion. The Cloud Alpha is designed for prolonged usage and boasts ample support around the earcups and headband. HyperX’s Cloud Alpha is compatible with a variety of devices. Gamers looking for a comfortable and versatile option should check out HyperX’s Cloud Alpha.

Audio Technica ATH-G1WL

Image via Audio Technica

Audio Technica’s entry into the gaming headset market is as exceptional quality as you would expect. The ATH-G1WL‘s studio-quality sound is perfect for users wanting to hear every little detail in-game. The detachable microphone is designed to block out background noise and ensure the user’s voice is heard clearly. With 15 hours of battery life and an optional USB connection, setting up and getting started is fairly straightforward. Audio Technica’s ATH-G1WL headset provides audiophile gamers with a great gaming headset option to explore.