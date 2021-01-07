Best Gaming Desk Mats

When choosing a surface for your mouse, there are quite a few variables to consider. You can’t go wrong with a standard-sized mousepad, but there are also larger options to check out. One of the most popular gaming surfaces in the past few years has been the desk mat.

Rather than providing a small, confined play area, a desk mat covers the entire usable work area with a mousable surface. Desk mats are designed to go under your keyboard and mouse, and sometimes even your monitors with the extra-large offerings.

Here are some of the best desk mat options that provide a large, smooth surface designed especially for gaming!

SteelSeries Qck Gaming Surface XXL

Image via SteelSeries

Many gamers might be familiar with the SteelSeries Qck Gaming Surface series of mousepads, as they are one of the best selling gaming products of all time. SteelSeries produces excellent quality mousepads that come in various sizes, all of which go for reasonable prices. If you are looking for a simple, minimalist desk mat, the XXL version of the Qck Gaming Surface is a great option.

The XXL Qck Gaming Surface desk mat features the same high-quality micro-woven cloth as other SteelSeries mousepads, but the XXL can cover your entire desk, making more of your desk usable mouse space. Although this pad offers fewer frills than some of the other pads on this list and is perhaps less durable than some, it does the job. SteelSeries is used by amateur and pro gamers alike, so it is hard to go wrong with a modest investment like the XXL.

This product will cost you about $30 and measures around 35 inches by 15 inches in total surface area.

The Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad

Image via Razer

For gamers looking to spice up their gaming experience with some fancy RGB lighting, consider the Razer Goliathus Extended Chromas Gaming Mouse Pad. This desk pad measures 36 inches by 12 inches in surface area, which is slightly smaller than the XXL Gaming Surface from Steelseries. However, this desk pad features a customizable LED strip around the border of the pad.

The lighting strip makes the pad slightly harder to clean, so that is one downside to adding RGB into the mix. The build quality of the Razer Goliathus is excellent, and the lighting itself can be synced with other Razer RGB lit products, so if you already own Razer hardware, this might be a desk pad to consider. The Goliathus pad runs $60, which is a high price for a mousepad, but the lights are a unique feature that may be worth it for gamers who are passionate about maximizing their use of RGB lighting.

The Rnairni Extended RGB Gaming Desk Pad

Image via Rnairni

If you are looking for an RGB mouse pad that won’t break the bank as much as the Razer Goliathus, the Rnairni Extended RGB Gaming Desk Pad might be a good option. At half the price of the Razer, the Rnarini desk pad offers many of the same features and a few more customization options for the pad itself. These options range from brightly colored geometric prints to a world map, and of course, the standard black. It won’t sync with your Razer peripherals, but beyond that, the two products are reasonably similar in function.

The Rnarini Deskpad measures in at 32 inches by 11.8 inches, making it one of the smaller options on this list. That said, it can still easily cover the usable portion of your desk. There are not many options for full desk pads containing RGB strips, so if you are looking for those extra lighting effects at a price tag below $40, size is the sacrifice you may have to make.

Corsair MM350 Anti-Fray Extended X-Large Desk Pad

Image via Corsair

The Corsair MM350 Anti-Fray Extended X-Large Desk Pad is a premium gaming surface that is built to last. On top of providing an excellent gaming surface, the MM350 has anti-fray stitching around the outside to prevent the pad’s edges from fraying and losing their grip over time. The X-Large version of this pad is 37 inches by 16 inches, which should cover a significant portion of your desk. There is also a 48 inches by 24 inches version for those who are truly committed to buying a full desk gaming surface.

This desk mat is somewhat comparable to the SteelSeries Qck Surface, and both pads come in at similar price points. The only major difference is that the Qck Surface has heat-treated edges, while the Corsair has stitched edges.

Corsair’s MM350 Anti-Fray Extended X-Large Desk Pad will run consumers $39.99 at full price.

Acer Predator Spirits XL Mousepad

Image via Acer

The Acer Predator Spirits XL Mousepad is a premium quality mousepad with a relatively unconventional shape that sets it apart from the rest of the pads on this list. There are tapered edges on the pad that don’t affect the product’s functionality but add a bit of a visual flair. This mat comes in a few different colors and measures 36 inches by 18 inches. Overall, the experience with this Acer mat will be similar to the experience you would expect from the SteelSeries or Corsair mats.

Unfortunately, the Acer Predator Spirits XL Mousepad is currently unavailable but is typically priced at $29.99.

Ktrio Large Gaming Mouse Pad

Image via Ktrio

For those who don’t care about buying branded products, but still appreciate high-quality products, the Ktrio Large Gaming Mouse Pad might be the right choice. Ktrio’s mat comes in at only $15 while still offering a full 31.5 inches by 12 inches of play area. It also features stitched edges like the Corsair MM350, which some people prefer. Finally, this pad is water-resistant, which is a nice added feature.

If you are looking for the very best bang for your buck, look no further than this well made desk mat.