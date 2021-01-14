Best gaming chairs under $200

Many companies produce affordable racing and non-racing style gaming chairs for gamers on a tight budget. Many of these options can upgrade your gaming set up without breaking the bank.

The most popular form factor for gaming chairs among these many companies is the racing-style gaming chair, first designed by DXRacer back in 2006. While you can spend several hundred dollars on a high-end racing style gaming chair, not everyone can afford to drop hundreds of dollars on a new place to sit.

Here are some of the best budget gaming chairs under $200.

RESPAWN 110

Image via Respawn

The Respawn 110 is a close approximation of the DXRacer’s iconic chairs. Respawn produces several different chair designs, with varying quality and price points. The Respawn 110 is on the lower end of the company’s product range, but it is a solid chair with most of the key features of a racing-style chair.

The 110 swivels a full 360 degrees and reclines from 90 degrees to 155 degrees. Unfortunately, the arms on this chair are less customizable, which is definitely a drawback. The armrests will move back with your chair as you recline, but beyond that, they can’t be adjusted up, down, or side to side, which is a big drawback to this product.

The chair contours to your body reasonably well, though the shoulder area may be a little restricting for gamers who are taller or have broad shoulders. Respawn’s 110 chair is upholstered with bonded leather, a material used in most gaming chairs on this list. Bonded leather is reasonably comfortable, but the material tends to get sticky and hot after prolonged use. Bonded leather’s lack of breathability causes this type of discomfort.

In addition to the standard neck and back pillow, this chair also comes with a built-in footrest for maximum relaxation. You won’t see many options below $200 with this feature.

The Respawn 110 comes in a variety of colors, including blue, black, and white, and pink. Coming in at around under $200, this chair offers most features found on more expensive gaming chairs at a more reasonable price.

GTRacing 890M

Image via GTRacing

GTRacing is a company that produces budget racing-style gaming chairs. The designs of their chairs are essentially straight rip-offs of DXRacer chairs. Even the logo emblazoned on the included pillows and headrests emulates DXRacer’s look very closely. If you are looking for a chair that offers the same features as a DXRacer for a fraction of the price, the GTRacing 890M Gaming Chair might be a good option to consider.

This chair is built with a metal frame, a solid five-wheel base, and a premium foam seat and backrest. It is upholstered in polyurethane (PU) leather, which is a common vegan alternative to traditional leather. The 890M comes equipped with all the hottest features of a racing-style gaming chair, including an adjustable back support cushion, a removable neck pillow, 360-degree swivel range, a recliner function, and fully-adjustable armrests.

The value of fully-adjustable armrests that can be moved up, down, and side to side cannot be overstated. Versatile armrests allow gamers to adjust the armrest’s height and orientation to provide a more ergonomic gaming experience. The superior armrests on this chair separate it from some of the other options on this list.

An oddball feature of the 890M gaming chair has to be its built-in Bluetooth speaker system. The speakers are built into the chair right behind the shoulders and connect to a PC or console via a small USB Bluetooth transmitter. This feature is not a reason to buy this chair, but it is a nice bonus feature.

If you are looking for a cheaper version of the DXRacer chairs, this might be the best option for you. GTRacing’s 890M undercuts the cheapest DXRacer option while offering similar design, features, and affordances. With the added speaker system, this chair might technically be more fully-featured than a DXRacer, albeit with an unnecessary feature.

OFM racing-style gaming chair

Image via OFM

The OFM racing-style gaming chair‘s design exists somewhere between a gaming chair and a traditional office chair. While its back support and armrest designs are reminiscent of an office chair, the contoured shape and and style resemble that of a gaming chair. The mixed design provides a comfortable sitting experience, making this chair great for long hours of work or play.

This chair features bonded leather mixed with bright, breathable fabric. The leather brings a classy, modern feel to this chair, while the breathable fabric sections keep the chair cool during extended use.

Comfort-wise, this chair is ergonomically sound. The backrest is perhaps the best on this list and is designed to provide proper support to your back and legs. While racing-style chairs excel at many things, the commonly included adjustable back cushions can be too large for some users. In many ways, the ergonomics on this adapted racing-style chair are actually superior to the usual DXRacer-style chairs, which can box in your shoulders and provide less built-in back support.

The biggest downside of this chair is its lack of customizable armrests. The only thing you can do with your armrests is flip them up and down. If good arm rests are important to you, this might not be the chair for you.

You can buy this chair in a variety of colors, including red, purple, blue, white, and pink. The OFM gaming chair is the lowest priced option on this list and offers a lot of bang for your buck.

RESPAWN 200

The RESPAWN 200 is a lightweight gaming chair designed to remain cool and comfortable for all-day usage. Out of any of the chairs on this list, the Respawn 200 will remain the coolest during long gaming sessions. The Respawn 200 stays cool with reinforced mesh backing to increase ventilation and airflow to the back of the chair.

Beyond the unique mesh back, this chair features everything we have come to expect in a racing-style gaming chair, including the 360-degree swivel, alloy steel build, and an adjustable recline angle ranging from 90 to 130 degrees. The Respawn 200 also comes with fully-adjustable armrests, making this chair one of the most fully-featured options on the list.

Another way this chair stands out is in the design of the shoulder area. Many of the racing chairs have the cramped shoulder space of a DXRacer design, which can be frustrating for larger users. However, this chair forgoes the intrusive shoulder inserts while keeping the headrest, making this the best racing chair on the list for big and tall gamers.

This chair can be purchased in red, white, blue, and lime green variations. If you are looking for a well-ventilated racing-style gaming chair that won’t cramp your shoulders, this might be a great pick for you.

BOSSIN gaming recliner chair

The final product on our list of budget gaming chairs is the BOSSIN gaming recliner chair. It is the only gaming chair on this list designed specifically for non-PC gamers. This chair is for the console players freed from the shackles that bind PC players to their desks. The BOSSIN gaming chair can provide a reasonably comfortable recliner experience in your living room or game room at a very affordable price.

This chair is built to resemble high-quality theater seating with comfortable armrests and a spacious design. BOSSIN’s recliner comes with excellent lumbar support and a thick headrest. It is upholstered with PU leather, under which there is high-quality foam padding, providing a firm yet comfortable place to sit.

The backrest on the BOSSIN gaming recliner adjusts anywhere between 90 to 180 degrees. BOSSIN’s budget recliner also features an adjustable footrest, making this recliner a suitable choice for both gaming and napping.

This chair won’t be suitable for PC gamers, but it might be a good option for console players. If you’re in the market for a living room or gaming room chair, the BOSSIN gaming recliner provides solid value.