Best Gaming Arm Sleeves

Compression sleeves are popular for gaming, with many players using them on their mouse arm.

Compression sleeves are popular for gaming, with many players using them on their mouse arm. The sleeve reduces friction so players can have smoother mouse movements with less resistance while they play, and can prevent burns caused by the hand rubbing on a mousepad for hours. Some players claim that gaming arm sleeves also improve blood flow, but there is very little evidence to support this theory, and any benefits are minimal.

There is a wide range of colors and designs available, including camo, the stars and stripes, and some are just plain. Apart from the looks, one of the main things to consider when buying a gaming sleeve is the size. If it’s too small, it might not fit, or it can restrict your movement, and if it’s too big, it won’t have a secure fit and might slide down your arm in the middle of a game.

Since compression sleeves are also used for sports, many options come in pairs, and you can choose to wear one and keep the other as a spare. Individual sleeves are also available and are generally more affordable than a set.

Best overall gaming arm sleeve

Image: Under Armor

The Under Armour HeatGear Compression Arm Sleeve has been in production since 2015 and continues to sell because of its comfort and durability. It comes as a single arm sleeve, and buyers can choose between six options, including Black, Graphite, Midnight Navy, White, Red, and Royal, that all have the signature company logo on the forearm area.

This gaming arm sleeve is made from 80 percent polyester and 20 percent Elastane and comes in four sizes. The small and medium are 15 inches long, while the Large and Extra-large sizes are 17 inches long.

Under Armour’s Compression arm sleeve is a bit pricey at $14.99 for a single sleeve, and the available designs might be a bit plain for some users. It still fulfills its job of reducing friction and has top-notch quality.

Best high-end gaming arm sleeve

Image: Nike

Nike is another sportswear giant known for providing performance gear to some of the best athletes in the world. Its Pro Elite Sleeve comes as a pair and are made from 80 percent polyester, 15 percent spandex, and 5 percent silicone with Dri-FIT technology to absorb moisture and sweat.

Compared to Under Armour’s compression arm sleeve, the Nike Pro Elites only come in two colors and three size options, so there’s limited variety for buyers to choose from. It’s available in black with a white strip down the side and white with a black stripe down the side, and the size options include small-medium, medium, and large.

At $29.99 a pair, Nike’s Pro Elite Sleeves are more expensive than Under Armour’s compression arm sleeve while having fewer color and size options. They are still great for reducing friction which enables faster mouse movements and are worthwhile as long as you like the available designs.

Best gloved gaming arm sleeve

Image: Hodorpower

Some players might prefer arm sleeves with gloves to better grip their mouse if their hands are sweaty. Hodorpower’s UV Protection Gloved Arm Sleeves are thinner than the two previously-mentioned options. They include built-in fingerless gloves with silicone circles on the palm area to get a secure grip on your mouse.

The Hodorpower Gloved Arm Sleeves come in pairs and are also available in packs of twos or threes in different colors for more value. Color options are limited to Blue, Black, Blue Camo, Gray, and Gray Camo, so there isn’t the widest variety to choose from.

Costing $12.68 a pair, the Hodorpower arm sleeves are reasonably priced and include fingerless gloves with extra grip on the palm area. They might be a bit thin for some users, and the limited color range might not be to everyone’s taste.

Best options gaming arm sleeve

Image: B-Driven via Amazon

Those looking for more exciting colors can check out the B-Driven Sports Compression Arm Sleeve. Unlike the other options mentioned so far, they are available in 45 different colors and have the widest size range for buyers to choose from.

B-Driven’s arm sleeves are available in plain colors like White or Black, but many buyers will probably choose options like American Glory, Red Streaks, or White Tactical if they want to stand out. There are six size options in the range, going from XXXX-Small for kids all the way up to XXX-Large, so there’s one to fit everybody.

This compression sleeve has the best size range for buyers to get a perfect fit and some of the best color options available. They are also well-priced at $23.99 a pair and are an attractive alternative to some of the better-known brands.

Best budget gaming arm sleeve

Image: Proscion via Amazon

Buyers looking for an affordable gaming sleeve might consider the Prosicion Gaming Arm Sleeve. It comes as an individual sleeve and is available in either spandex or nylon. There’s also a third option with added grip on the forearm, but it might not be the best for gamers because it creates more friction.

Unlike the other sleeves mentioned on this list, the Proscion only comes in black with huge branding from top to bottom. It’s available in Small, Medium, and Large, so there should be one to fit most users.

While the Prosicion only comes in one color, it still offers a choice of two fabrics and has a low price of $11.99. It’s not the best-looking option, but it gets the job done at a lower price than its competitors.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.