It’s 2022 and VR gaming is the new trend. After all, who doesn’t want to be a ninja and slice fruits mid-air or jump right into Skyrim’s fantasy world? With VR headsets, you can show off your kung-fu skills or swordsmanship as you immerse yourself in an action-packed RPG.

So whether you want to explore a fantasy realm or lead a digital life in the metaverse, grab a new VR headset and stay tech-forward. And guess what? We hunted down the best deals on VR headsets to snatch in 2022.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite virtual reality system

Image via HTC

Specifications HTC’s Vive Cosmos Elite is a significant improvement over its predecessor. The new VR headset has a resolution of 2880 x 1700 which is a whopping 88% enhancement over the previous headset. It sports LCD panels that lower the distance between pixels and mitigates the screen-door effect. With SteamVR Tracking and advanced controllers, you experience precise movements. The easy flip-up design makes it easy to switch between reality and VR. The headset is a cozy fit with on-ear headphones for rich audio.

Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset

Image via Oculus Quest 2

Specifications Of course, Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best options available in the VR market as of 2022. The latest Virtual Reality headset has high resolution and is backed by an ultra-fast processor. It is backward compatible, so you have a lot of games to choose from. And the advanced all-in-one VR is not limited to games. You can be a part of live concerts, watch movies and get the best seat every time. Setting up Oculus Quest 2 is easy – just download the free Oculus app and get started.

VR headset compatible with iPhone & Android phones

Image via BNEXT

Specifications Mobile gamers need not miss out on any fun. For Android and iOS users, BNEXT’s VR headset is an easy solution to experience virtual reality games. The VR headset delivers an immersive 360-degree view of games, videos, and more. All you have to do is slide your smartphone in and get started. To suit your vision, you can tweak the FD and OD settings. You don’t have to worry about eye strain, as the headset comes with built-in eye-protective lenses. You can also view VR-enabled YouTube videos and use educational apps.

PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR bundle

Image via PlayStation

Specifications Iron Man fans should grab this VR set right now- you step in as the Iron Man and get to tinker with all of Tony Stark’s gear. With the two Move motion controllers, you can blast off to the sky with Iron Man’s repulsor jet. You get to upgrade the arsenal in Stark’s garage. With the OLED screen, you can immerse yourself in the Marvel universe and go on thrilling quests.

Valve Index VR full kit

Image from Valve

Specifications If you’re serious about VR gaming and everything VR, then you might consider investing in the Valve Index VR kit. The kit comes with a headset, a pair of controllers, and a base station. Getting started is easy – you just have to sign in to your Steam account. The powerful base stations track movements 100 times per second delivering high performance. The ergonomic design is extremely comfortable with non-touching headphones, quick-swap face pads, and anti-microbial fabrics.

HP Reverb G2 VR headset with controller

Image via HP

Specifications HP’s Reverb VR headset promises maximum comfort even for those long gaming sessions. With larger cushions, adjustable eye lenses, and flexible material makes it a snug fit for every head. HP’s VR headset is compatible with Windows Mixed Reality and SteamVR giving you a lot of activities to choose from. For each eye, you get a 2160 x 2160 LCD panel. And with the four cameras installed in the headset, you can experience precise movements.

Pimax Vision 8K X VR headset

Image via Pimax

Specifications For a visual treat, you might consider investing in Pimax Vision 8K X. As the name suggests, the headset delivers 8K visuals with its Dual Native 4K displays and eliminates screen-door. To make your experience more immersive, the headset offers an ultra-wide 200-degree Field of Vision. You can switch between native 4K visuals or upscale 2560 x 1440p to 4K with a tap. Pimax Vision 8K X is a snug fit, thanks to the Pimax Comfort Kit and Modular Audio Strap.

If you move around a lot with your VR headset in tow, you might consider getting a durable case for it. As ultra-modern as VR headsets are, they are equally fragile. Shield your equipment from all the spills, drops, and nasty accidents. Grab a strong case!

