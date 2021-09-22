Best deals on soundbars

Binge watch and game with these soundbars.

Soundbar deals
Soundbars elevate your TV viewing experience to be more like sitting in a movie theater. Even if you purchase a low-budget soundbar, it will be a huge improvement over standard TV audio.

Modern soundbars offer a variety of features: wireless subwoofers, Bluetooth,  HDMI connectivity, Alexa, and more. When choosing a soundbar, it is not just the audio output but also the dimensions of the TV and how big the room is that inform the best option—the bigger the room, the louder the audio output requirement.

Here are some quality soundbar deals we recommend for every size room.

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV with Bluetooth

Despite its small size, the Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV does not disappoint when it comes to delivering big-time sound quality. It is also easily connectable to most TVs via RCA, Bluetooth, auxiliary, and USB. The convenient remote control makes it easy for users to switch between different modes, including music, movies, and dialogue.
  • Small-scale design 
  • Supports multiple connection types
  • Comes with a robust built-in subwoofer
Bose TV Speaker

These smartly crafted Bluetooth-enabled speakers are equipped with two angled full-range drivers that provide crisp sound clarity. It does not offer exceptional cinema sound, but it is a capable Bluetooth speaker that will be a marked improvement over standard TV audio. The clear vocals and dialogue ensure an authentic audio experience. 
  • Includes optical audio cable
  • Sleek design and intuitive functionality
  • Compatible with the Bose Bass Module 500/700
Yamaha YAS-209 Soundbar

The design of the Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha YAS-209 makes for easy and flexible placement under or near your TV. People who are looking for clear-sounding dialogue will find this to be a solid solution. A highlight is the built-in Alexa capability that can be used for playing music, asking questions, or operating smart home devices. This is a versatile choice for gamers and those looking for a home-theater experience.
  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatible
  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Built-in Alexa
Razer Leviathan PC Gaming and Music Sound Bar

Given its immersive 5.1 channel surround sound, Razer Leviathan PC Gaming and Music Sound Bar is a popular choice among gamers. While the dedicated subwoofer delivers powerful bass, the V4.0 Aptx Bluetooth is ideal for uninterrupted wireless audio.
  • 5.1 channel surround sound
  • Bluetooth V4.0 Aptx Wireless
  • Dedicated subwoofer
Sound BlasterX Katana Multi-Channel Surround Gaming and Entertainment Soundbar

Thanks to the dynamic audio with multi-channel surround sound, the Sound BlasterX Katana is small but mighty. This seamless design combines form and function. A unique highlight is the Aurora reactive lighting system that lights up every time you use the soundbar.
  • Five-driver design
  • RGB lighting
  • Dolby Digital 5.1
Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar

Instead of relying on a bunch of add-on devices, Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar combines an elegant soundbar with built-in subwoofers. With a power output of 120 watts and built-in Alexa, this is a prudent choice for passionate gamers.
  • Alexa smart-home capabilities
  • Dual subwoofers
  • Built-in Alexa
Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch Soundbar

Samsung lives up to its name with this compelling soundbar that melds smart design with a high-performance sound. The Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar not only fits conveniently near most TVs, but it also comes equipped with virtual 11.1.4-channel configuration that delivers authentic sound quality.
  • Dolby Atmos 11.1.4
  • Equipped with SpaceFit Sound+
  • AirPlay2 supported
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar employs its 5.1.4 channel capability to ensure listeners experience premium quality 3D surround sound. Sennheiser has equipped this soundbar with AMBEO audio technology that delivers resonant bass. The most remarkable feature of this soundbar is its five dedicated tweeters that produce sound quality on par with cinema sound.
  • Unique 3D audio
  • MPEG-H3D surround sound without the necessity for additional subwoofers
  • Dolby Atmos compatible
With the soundbar deals we’ve covered here, we hope that gamers discover a soundbar deal that fits their needs and budget.