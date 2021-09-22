Best deals on soundbars

Soundbars elevate your TV viewing experience to be more like sitting in a movie theater. Even if you purchase a low-budget soundbar, it will be a huge improvement over standard TV audio.

Modern soundbars offer a variety of features: wireless subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI connectivity, Alexa, and more. When choosing a soundbar, it is not just the audio output but also the dimensions of the TV and how big the room is that inform the best option—the bigger the room, the louder the audio output requirement.

Here are some quality soundbar deals we recommend for every size room.

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV with Bluetooth

Image by Majority Store via Amazon

Specifications Despite its small size, the Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV does not disappoint when it comes to delivering big-time sound quality. It is also easily connectable to most TVs via RCA, Bluetooth, auxiliary, and USB. The convenient remote control makes it easy for users to switch between different modes, including music, movies, and dialogue.

Bose TV Speaker

Image by Bose via Amazon

Specifications These smartly crafted Bluetooth-enabled speakers are equipped with two angled full-range drivers that provide crisp sound clarity. It does not offer exceptional cinema sound, but it is a capable Bluetooth speaker that will be a marked improvement over standard TV audio. The clear vocals and dialogue ensure an authentic audio experience.

Yamaha YAS-209 Soundbar

Image by Yamaha via Amazon

Specifications The design of the Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha YAS-209 makes for easy and flexible placement under or near your TV. People who are looking for clear-sounding dialogue will find this to be a solid solution. A highlight is the built-in Alexa capability that can be used for playing music, asking questions, or operating smart home devices. This is a versatile choice for gamers and those looking for a home-theater experience.

Razer Leviathan PC Gaming and Music Sound Bar

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications Given its immersive 5.1 channel surround sound, Razer Leviathan PC Gaming and Music Sound Bar is a popular choice among gamers. While the dedicated subwoofer delivers powerful bass, the V4.0 Aptx Bluetooth is ideal for uninterrupted wireless audio.

Sound BlasterX Katana Multi-Channel Surround Gaming and Entertainment Soundbar

Image Sound BlasterX via Amazon

Specifications Thanks to the dynamic audio with multi-channel surround sound, the Sound BlasterX Katana is small but mighty. This seamless design combines form and function. A unique highlight is the Aurora reactive lighting system that lights up every time you use the soundbar.

Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar

Image by Yamaha via Amazon

Specifications Instead of relying on a bunch of add-on devices, Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar combines an elegant soundbar with built-in subwoofers. With a power output of 120 watts and built-in Alexa, this is a prudent choice for passionate gamers.

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch Soundbar

Image by Samsung via Amazon

Specifications Samsung lives up to its name with this compelling soundbar that melds smart design with a high-performance sound. The Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar not only fits conveniently near most TVs, but it also comes equipped with virtual 11.1.4-channel configuration that delivers authentic sound quality.

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar

Image by Sennheiser via Amazon

Specifications Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar employs its 5.1.4 channel capability to ensure listeners experience premium quality 3D surround sound. Sennheiser has equipped this soundbar with AMBEO audio technology that delivers resonant bass. The most remarkable feature of this soundbar is its five dedicated tweeters that produce sound quality on par with cinema sound.

With the soundbar deals we’ve covered here, we hope that gamers discover a soundbar deal that fits their needs and budget.