Between gaming and binging TV shows, TVs are more important than ever. You practically need a 40-something-inch screen in your home for Netflix, Prime Video, the latest Disney movie, the decade-old sitcom that you play on repeat, every MCU movie that comes out, and – of course – gaming.

Samsung has been on the top of its TV game for quite a while. The electronics giant has launched some ultra-modern, sleek, smart TVs recently. There’s Class Crystal, Neo QLED, and other series that feature some of the best and latest models.

Picking the right TV would’ve been simple if it wasn’t for the complicated names. We solved that puzzle for you. Along with the best picks, we also hunted down the best deals on Samsung TVs.

What to Consider Before Buying a TV

Display type : The most common type of display is LED. These TVs are edge-lit or backlit to produced high-quality pictures, QLED use Quantum Dot technology to deliver 100% color. Meanwhile, OLEDs have better contrast ratios than LEDs.

: The most common type of display is LED. These TVs are edge-lit or backlit to produced high-quality pictures, QLED use Quantum Dot technology to deliver 100% color. Meanwhile, OLEDs have better contrast ratios than LEDs. Screen Resolution : The higher the resolution, the more immersive the picture would be. You’ll find HD (1280 x 720), FHD (1920 x 1080) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160).

: The higher the resolution, the more immersive the picture would be. You’ll find HD (1280 x 720), FHD (1920 x 1080) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160). Connectivity : Most TVs can connect to Wi-Fi (might have Wi-Fi 2.4GHz or 5GHz) and ethernet. They also have Bluetooth and HDMI ports.

: Most TVs can connect to Wi-Fi (might have Wi-Fi 2.4GHz or 5GHz) and ethernet. They also have Bluetooth and HDMI ports. Refresh Rate: For gaming and intense action, go for a higher refresh rate. Pick a TV with 120Hz for a seamless gaming experience.

Additionally, look for smart features like assistant support, phone mirroring, casting, and anything that’d make your life easier.

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series – 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Image via Samsung

Specifications Samsung’s Crystal series is enriched with dynamic crisp colors that vividly display dark and light contrasts. The 65-inch display is backed by a 4K Crystal Processor that delivers ultra-clear visuals. You can plug in a variety of devices with two USB ports, three HDMI ins, LAN, and a few more ports. It’s a smart TV with built-in voice assistants (Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant). You don’t have to hunt for your remote, you can just summon the assistants.

SAMSUNG 43-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series – 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Image via Samsung

Specifications Samsung’s 43-inch TV from the TU-8000 series sports an HDR resolution that brings out lively colors. With the 4K Crystal Processor and UHD display, you can experience all kinds of visuals in crisp, 4K quality. The almost-borderless, minimalist design delivers stunning visuals at any angle. The Auto Game Mode optimizes the screen for gaming. Powered by Tizen, you can have all the apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more on your TV.

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series Smart TV

Image via Samsung

Specifications If you’re into music videos or a sound-rich cinematic experience, then Samsung’s Neo QLED Smart TV might be a good fit. With Q-Symphony, the TV syncs with the soundbar to deliver rich audio. The ultra-slim TV features the Quantum Dot that displays 100% color. You get the best picture at any angle with the TV’s anti-reflection screen. The Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses AI to upscale every picture to 4K. With Ultrawide GameView and GameBar, you can tweak your gaming experience with multiple adjustments.

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series – 4K UHD Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV

Image via Samsung

Specifications Samsung’s Neo QLED series uses the Quantum Dot technology to bring out 100% color and ultra-fine light. Combined with the Neo Quantum Processor, every image gets upgraded to 4K. The HDR 24X feature shifts the colors from scene to scene. With an anti-reflection screen, you get the best view from every angle. For gaming, the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ delivers all the action seamlessly in 4K and 120Hz refresh rate. To take your gaming experience up a notch, the TV features GameView and GameBar to tweak your settings.

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series – 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV

Image via Samsung

Specifications Samsung’s Class QLED comes bundled with some smart features that’ll come in handy for WFH and productivity. You can connect your PC (Windows 10). You can also mirror your phone with a tap. With MultiView, you can view your TV and phone at the same time on a split-screen. The 55-inch screen is powered by Quantum Dot which delivers crisp, vivid colors. With dual LED backlights and Quantum HDR, you get an optimized and dynamic picture. For gaming, you get an Auto Low Latency Mode and you can adjust settings in GameBar.

SAMSUNG 43-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series – 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Image via Samsung

Specifications Samsung’s Class Crystal TV sports a 43-inch boundless display with 4K UHD resolution. The sleek, minimalistic design saves space and goes with the VESA wall mount. The TV supports multiple assistants like Bixby and Alexa. It comes with OneRemote which detects connected devices and controls. When you switch to games, the TV automatically goes into Auto Game Mode. With Auto Low Latency Mode, you experience zero lag and zero motion blur.

Samsung QN900A Neo QLED

Image via Samsung

Specifications QN900A model is one of the latest entries into Samsung’s Neo QLED series. The smart TV sports a 4K display with HDR 32x for a crisp, lively picture just like the directors imagine, Powered by Quantum Neo Processor, every picture gets upscaled to 4K with AI. With OTS+ you get realistic sounds via all the speakers built into the set. For gaming, you get the rich 4K resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate. The built GameView and GameBar make it easy to customize your gaming experience.

If you’ll be using your TV for gaming, then consider getting a 4K TV that has a 120Hz refresh rate for the best experience. For watching movies, you can choose any TV with a high resolution but ensure that you get soundbars for a cinematic experience.

