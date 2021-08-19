Best deals on PC gaming accessories

Quality PC gaming accessories complement play styles and streams to create an immersive gaming atmosphere.

We’ve compiled a list of essential PC gaming accessories that can be added to a desk or gifted to a fellow passionate gamer. These include a range of products, from best-in-class microphones to RGB strips that add more fun to any environment. The gaming accessories listed here will help deliver a more varied and fast-paced experience while playing solo or streaming online.

Image by Elgato via Amazon

Specifications The Elgato Wave:3 microphone is an optimal choice for gamers to stream and record their audio in high quality. This condenser microphone comes with Elgato’s proprietary Clipguard technology, which limits the distortion viewers will hear.

Image by Elgato via Amazon

Specifications The Elgato HD60 S comes with its own Game Capture HD software as an addition to the card. It is easy to set up and captures the gameplay at 1080p with 60 frames per second. This is a small yet competent card that delivers a seamless performance overall.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer Tartarus V2 comes with an eight-way directional thumbpad and a three-way scroll wheel. It has a small keypad with 32 programmable keys. This keypad is also compatible with Razer’s Synapse software, allowing users to program the Tartarus V2 according to their preferences.

Image by Speclux via Amazon

Specifications The Speclux PC RGB strip includes three Asus Aura-compatible LED strips to provide a perfect gaming rig with different color combinations. These lights have multiple sync features and a double-faced adhesive to help position the strips to create the perfect gaming atmosphere.

Image by Homall via Amazon

Specifications The Homall Gaming Office Chair comes with an ergonomic design and a PU leather cover. Homall’s chair delivers an exceptional level of comfort to gamers due to its high-density shaping foam and 360-degree swivel design.

Image by VIVO via Amazon

Specifications This single-arm monitor desk mount offers 15 degrees of tilt in every direction and 360 degrees of swivel at a very reasonable price range. It helps people clear up their desk space and makes it easier to orient the monitor between portrait and landscape positions.

Image by Microsoft via Amazon

Specifications The Xbox Wireless Controller comes with a hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, and a long-lasting battery life of 40 hours. Gamers can easily map the buttons according to their preferences with the help of the Xbox Accessories App.

Image by Bluelounge via Amazon

Specifications The Bluelounge CableBox is one of the most essential yet undervalued accessories made for Gaming PCs. It is made from high-density, flame-retardant plastic and solves most cable management needs. CableBox is designed so that it can fit almost every size power strip while leaving extra space for adapters and cords.

Image by AOMASTE via Amazon

Specifications The AOMASTE Blue Light Blocking Glasses can help block blue light, reduce eye fatigue, and protect the eyes from UV rays. These glasses are lightweight and deliver comfort to the user.

With the deals we’ve covered here, we hope that gamers will discover a PC accessories deal that fits their need.