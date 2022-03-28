Best deals on iPad accessories

Apple iPad accessories
Image: Top Tek System

Thanks to powerful hardware and smooth software, the Apple iPad offers a great experience and can cover all your needs. iPads are great for work, gaming, art, and more. But sometimes you need some accessories to unleash the device’s full potential. Buying iPad accessories is tricky as dozens of various items are available.

Our list aims to introduce the best deals on iPad accessories to help you to find the best stuff for your device.

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
Image: Apple
Specifications
The Apple iPad 2021 lineup and afterward all support stylus pencil. The Apple Pencil, in its second generation, is the perfect choice for designers, writers, and even students. The defects of the first generation are eliminated in this version, and also iPadOS comes with handwriting support in some specific fields.
Why We Recommend
  • Drawing and writing experience
  • Build quality
  • Support for many apps
ESR magnetic compatible folio case

ESR Magnetic Compatible Folio Case
Image: ESR
Specifications
A good case can protect your iPad against contingencies and prevent a financial loss. This folio case from ESR has a solid build quality and comes with a magnetic mechanism for effortless operation. It also supports the Pencil’s magnetic charging and pairing. It is available in eight colors and you can even use it as a stand, making it pretty versatile.
Why We Recommend
  • Widespread compatibility
  • Using as stand
  • Supports for Apple Pencil
Gooseneck Tablet Mount Holder for Bed

Gooseneck Tablet Mount Holder for Bed
Image: Lamicall
Specifications
This mount holder from Lamicall has an adjustable design that allows it to fit many Apple iPads, from 4.7 to 11-inches. It also features a flexible arm for smooth movements and a sturdy base for keeping the device in place without stumbling.
Why We Recommend
  • Widespread compatibility
  • Flexible arm
  • Great for reading and watching
tomtoc slim tablet sleeve

tomtoc Slim Tablet Sleeve
Image: tomtoc
Specifications
The tomtoc sleeve case is compatible with various devices – even MacBooks – and it is made of faux leather and felt for quality and softness. This is a very professional yet stylish case that will look good whether you’re at the office or traveling. You’ll also have a pocket for device stuff like USB cables or the Pencil on the outer layer.
Why We Recommend
  • Solid build quality
  • Slim and lightweight
  • All-around protection
typecase touch iPad keyboard case with trackpad

typecase Touch iPad Keyboard Case with Trackpad
Image: typecase
Specifications
This iPad keyboard from typecase comes with some notable features, including a rotatable hinge, precision trackpad, and RGB LED backlight. The keyboard is also compatible with many iPad models. However, don’t forget to check and match your device model number before purchasing.
Why We Recommend
  • 360-degree rotatable hinge
  • Ten colors for backlight
  • Edge to edge protection
Anker USB C hub

Anker USB C Hub
Image: Anker
Specifications
The Anker USB-C hub has seven ports, including a USB-C, SD and micro SD card reader, HDMI, USB-C data, and two USB 3.0 ports. Almost all necessary ports are gathered in a pocket-size and lightweight hub. The Anker hub is also compatible with various devices and operating systems.
Why We Recommend
  • 7-in-1 USB hub
  • High-speed file transfer
  • Powerful pass-through charging
SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive

SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive
Image: SanDisk
Specifications
The SanDisk iXpand flash drive supports various models of Apple iPhones and iPad. You can order it in 64, 128, and 256GB variants. It also provides automatic backup for photos and videos, making it efficient to use.
Why We Recommend
  • High reading speed
  • Automatic backup
  • Widespread compatibility
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro
Image: Apple
Specifications
Apple AirPods Pro are a premium quality earbud and can double the pleasure of listening to music. They can connect to your device within a second, making it easy to listen to music or stream videos no matter where you are.
Why We Recommend
  • Great build quality
  • Sound experience
  • Active noise cancellation
[Apple MFi Certified] USB C to lightning cable 3Pack

[Apple MFi Certified] USB C to Lightning Cable 3Pack
Image: Ximytec
Specifications
This USB-C to Lightning cable from Ximytec can be six feet or 10 feet. It offers a super-fast charge for your device, making it perfect for charging your iPad in your room or on the go. It supports various iPhone and iPad models, meaning it has multiple uses.
Why We Recommend
  • Two size options
  • Support power delivery fast charge for iPhone
  • Up to 480Mbps data transmission
Anker portable charger, USB-C power bank

Anker Portable Charger, USB-C Power Bank
Image: Anker
Specifications
The Anker USB-C portable charger provides 20000mAh capacity to charge your device at 20W. There is also an 18W USB port for charging a second device. This is a must for iPad users on the go. Game in the car or get some work done on the plane without interruption.
Why We Recommend
  • High capacity
  • Fast charging
  • Build quality
