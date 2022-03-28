Thanks to powerful hardware and smooth software, the Apple iPad offers a great experience and can cover all your needs. iPads are great for work, gaming, art, and more. But sometimes you need some accessories to unleash the device’s full potential. Buying iPad accessories is tricky as dozens of various items are available.

Our list aims to introduce the best deals on iPad accessories to help you to find the best stuff for your device.

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

Image: Apple

Specifications The Apple iPad 2021 lineup and afterward all support stylus pencil. The Apple Pencil, in its second generation, is the perfect choice for designers, writers, and even students. The defects of the first generation are eliminated in this version, and also iPadOS comes with handwriting support in some specific fields.

ESR magnetic compatible folio case

Image: ESR

Specifications A good case can protect your iPad against contingencies and prevent a financial loss. This folio case from ESR has a solid build quality and comes with a magnetic mechanism for effortless operation. It also supports the Pencil’s magnetic charging and pairing. It is available in eight colors and you can even use it as a stand, making it pretty versatile.

Gooseneck Tablet Mount Holder for Bed

Image: Lamicall

Specifications This mount holder from Lamicall has an adjustable design that allows it to fit many Apple iPads, from 4.7 to 11-inches. It also features a flexible arm for smooth movements and a sturdy base for keeping the device in place without stumbling.

tomtoc slim tablet sleeve

Image: tomtoc

Specifications The tomtoc sleeve case is compatible with various devices – even MacBooks – and it is made of faux leather and felt for quality and softness. This is a very professional yet stylish case that will look good whether you’re at the office or traveling. You’ll also have a pocket for device stuff like USB cables or the Pencil on the outer layer.

typecase touch iPad keyboard case with trackpad

Image: typecase

Specifications This iPad keyboard from typecase comes with some notable features, including a rotatable hinge, precision trackpad, and RGB LED backlight. The keyboard is also compatible with many iPad models. However, don’t forget to check and match your device model number before purchasing.

Anker USB C hub

Image: Anker

Specifications The Anker USB-C hub has seven ports, including a USB-C, SD and micro SD card reader, HDMI, USB-C data, and two USB 3.0 ports. Almost all necessary ports are gathered in a pocket-size and lightweight hub. The Anker hub is also compatible with various devices and operating systems.

SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive

Image: SanDisk

Specifications The SanDisk iXpand flash drive supports various models of Apple iPhones and iPad. You can order it in 64, 128, and 256GB variants. It also provides automatic backup for photos and videos, making it efficient to use.

Apple AirPods Pro

Image: Apple

Specifications Apple AirPods Pro are a premium quality earbud and can double the pleasure of listening to music. They can connect to your device within a second, making it easy to listen to music or stream videos no matter where you are.

[Apple MFi Certified] USB C to lightning cable 3Pack

Image: Ximytec

Specifications This USB-C to Lightning cable from Ximytec can be six feet or 10 feet. It offers a super-fast charge for your device, making it perfect for charging your iPad in your room or on the go. It supports various iPhone and iPad models, meaning it has multiple uses.

Anker portable charger, USB-C power bank

Image: Anker

Specifications The Anker USB-C portable charger provides 20000mAh capacity to charge your device at 20W. There is also an 18W USB port for charging a second device. This is a must for iPad users on the go. Game in the car or get some work done on the plane without interruption.

