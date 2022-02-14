Best Deals on Gaming Monitors

High-speed and low response time are the two boxes you need to check

Imagine, you have the best console, a huge collection of games, and a fancy gaming setup. Of course, you need a high-resolution and high-speed monitor to capture all the details and enhance your overall gaming experience.

Ideally, gamers should go for a monitor that has a high refresh rate and low response. Most of the top gaming monitors offer at least a 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. With gaming, your main goals are to keep images crisp in battle, and smooth while you’re moving.

With all those critical elements in mind, we have chosen the best monitors to complement your favorite games.

SAMSUNG Odyssey G5 C34G55T Gaming Monitor

Specifications “Premium” is the best word to describe SAMSUNG’s Odyssey G5 gaming monitor. The curved shape of the screen reduces eye fatigue and gives you a wider viewing angle at the same time. With a resolution of 3440 x 1440, you can experience the game’s graphics in great detail. Whether it’s an action-packed FPS or a speedy racing game, the 165Hz refresh rate is enough to capture everything super quick. The 1ms response registers every move you make as soon as you take action.

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz Gaming Monitor

Specifications Asus ROG Swift is designed with professional esports players in mind. The 25-inch display has a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution that gives you an immersive gaming experience. Further, Asus ROG Swift is powered by the NVIDIA G-SYNC processor that gives you a refresh rate of about 360Hz. With NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, you can have a peek at the system’s latency. Meanwhile, Asus Fast IPS gives you the 1ms response rate. The intelligent cooling system makes it efficient for long gaming sessions.

ASUS ROG Strix 27” 1440P HDR Gaming Monitor (XG27AQ)

Specifications The Asus ROG Strix gaming monitor has a 27-inch screen with a rich 2560 x 1440 resolution. For smooth visuals, the monitor delivers a Variable Response Rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC. Further, ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync eliminates ghosting and makes the visuals sharp. With a 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time, Asus ROG Strix takes your gaming experience up a notch.

Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor – AW2721D

Specifications Dell’s Alienware is dedicated specially to gaming equipment so you can expect some quality hardware and impressive performance. The 27-inch gaming monitor has QHD resolution and infinity-edge display on all the 4 sides. With a refresh rate of 240Hz, the monitor can run all kinds of games smoothly. NVIDIA G-SYNC makes sure that you get a smooth and sharp picture at all times. The rapid 1ms GTG response time compliments the high refresh rate and delivers optimum performance.

ViewSonic ELITE XG270 27 Inch Gaming Monitor

Specifications If you are looking for a pro upgrade, you should consider ViewSonic’s ELITE gaming monitor. It has a 27-inch Full HD display with thin bezels which provides immersive viewing at any angle. With blur busters, the display delivers clear images. The monitor comes with an ergonomic stand that adjust itself for comfortable gaming sessions. Further, the monitor has built-in headphone hook, sight shields, RGB lights, and much more.

Acer Nitro VG271 Pbmiipx 27 Inches Gaming Monitor

Specifications Acer’s Nitro VG271 gaming monitor has a 27-inch Full HD display and with the IPS technology, you can view it from any angle. The 144Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals and the AMD Radeon FreeSync doesn’t let the game get choppy. With 1ms response time, you can say goodbye to ghosting. The bezels are almost non-existent to give you 16:9 aspect ratio with 1920 x 1080 resolution.

To decrease wear and tear, wipe the screen frequently with a smooth cotton fabric dampened with mild cleaning solution specifically designed for this purpose. Further, avoid placing monitors where they’re prone to gather dust. To avoid damage via voltage fluctuations, do not plug the monitor directly into the wall switch, always use a power-strip that has the ability to shut-off in the event of a spike in power. Finally, if the monitor doesn’t have a cooling system, keep it in a ventilated space to allow passage of air.

