Best deals on external hard drives

An external hard drive is a key piece of equipment for content creators, professionals, students, or everyday users who need to store their data while on the move. This means those who use multiple laptops or PCs absolutely must have an external hard drive to keep their data centralized. Luckily, finding a decent hard drive with a large amount of storage at reasonable prices is easy with these deals.

WD 4TB My Passport Ultra silver portable external hard drive

Image via Western Digital

Specifications With 4 terabytes (TBs) of room, the My Passport Ultra Silver is an external hard drive that gives users both a small form factor and enough space to transport an incredible amount of music, images, videos, and other forms of data. This hard drive features a hard metal cover and is USB-C and USB 3.1 compatible, with an RPM of 5400.

LaCie Rugged USB-C 1TB external hard drive

Image via LaCie

Specifications The LaCie Rugged external hard drive functions with USB-C compatibility at USB 3.0 specifications. While not as speedy as the USB 3.1 variants, this external hard drive offers users reasonable storage space at budget-friendly prices. The ability to carry all of this in the palm of your hand thanks to the mini form factor doesn’t hurt, either.

Seagate Ultra Touch HDD 2TB external hard drive

Image via Seagate

Specifications In terms of budget options, the Seagate Ultra Touch external hard drive is the best of the best. With 2 TB of space, USB-C / 3.0 connectivity, and a small form factor, there isn’t much left to be desired for the average user. Luckily, there’s extra quality thrown on top of all this in the shape of 120MBs of write speeds, so all of your data is transferred onto the storage device in a quick fashion. For a budget option, these speeds are high quality.

WD 5TB My Passport portable external hard drive

Image via Western Digital

Specifications Western Digital’s 5TB “My Passport” external hard drive is usually a high-end piece of equipment, but its current deal brings it down closer to budget / mid-tier prices. This means that users have the ability to pick up 5TB of USB 2.0 compatible storage for cheap. For users who are constantly transferring music and videos, in particular, this amount of space will prove especially useful. At 2.95inches wide and 4.22inches long, this portable form factor external hard drive is a deal that’s a steal.

Seagate portable 2TB external hard drive

Image via Seagate

Specifications Seagate’s Portable 2TB external hard drive – at its current discount – makes it the second cheapest option on the list. If you’re on a budget, this 3.5inch 120MB write speed portable external hard drive is a great choice to consider. Aside from having 2TBs for cheap, users of this external hard drive get the benefits of good write speeds and USB-C 3.0 connectivity.

SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 500GB external hard drive

Image via SAMSUNG

Specifications Samsung’s T5 SSD is an honorable mention on this list, since it’s not actually a hard drive. An SSD, essentially, is a hard drive with better performance late into its life and much faster read / write speeds. As a counterbalance to this, its pricing is generally higher. This SSD comes with 500GB of storage space at budget prices. If you want portable storage space that will last you longer and perform better than your average hard drive, the T5 is your best bet.

Toshiba Canvio Basics 2TB portable external hard drive

Image via Toshiba

Specifications The number one cheapest option on this list during these sales is the Canvio Basics 2TB drive by Toshiba. This portable external hard drive is a budget option that offers users reasonable performance and a great amount of space. 2TB’s is often more than you’ll need for general purposes, barring any professional music or video editing data being a common theme in your transfers. It also boasts USB 3.0 connectivity and a sleek, smudge resist matte finish – if that kind of thing matters to you.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.