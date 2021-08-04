Best deals on back-to-school laptops | August 2021

Back-to-school deals for students are in full swing, with some great offers from top retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

If you want to save a few extra bucks and get a great deal on the laptop of your choice as the new semester begins, this article might help. These deals offer plenty of options to choose from, allowing you to compare your choices and invest in the best laptop possible.

Here are some of the best back-to-school laptop deals on the internet. These include laptops from the latest Apple MacBook Air to the revered Razer Blade 15, so you can choose the best laptop for you.

Image by Lenovo via Amazon

Specifications The New Lenovo 3 Chromebook comes with a lightning-fast operating system that boots up the laptop in seconds, along with built-in virus protection for your safety.

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications The Apple MacBook Pro 2020 comes with an M1 chip inside, which helps deliver exceptional performance. The Retina display showcases colorful and vibrant pictures. Apple backs the MacBook Pro’s performance with a long-lasting battery.

Image by ASUS via Amazon

Specifications This comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor and a 240Hz refresh rate display, making it fully capable of high-performance tasks and gaming. The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti makes gaming effortless and responsive.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications Another popular choice for gamers, the Razer Blade 15, is one of the top gaming laptops in the market and comes with a 120Hz, full HD display. The overall design is minimalistic, which includes a smooth and responsive touchpad making it a perfect package.

Image by Samsung via Amazon

Specifications The Galaxy Chromebook comes with an incredible 4K AMOLED display, providing vivid colors and super thin bezels. It is a two-in-one laptop that you can convert into a tablet to assist with whatever school throws at you.

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications Apple’s MacBook Air comes with a 13.30-inch display and improved features compared to its previous versions. This laptop offers a fair value and is easily transportable.

With the variety of laptops available on the market, it helps to know that you’re getting the best back-to-school laptop deals. With the deals we’ve covered here, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find the right laptop for you at a lower cost. If you’re looking for deals on laptops, Dot Esports has you covered.