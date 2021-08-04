Best deals on back-to-school laptops | August 2021

It's take your laptop to school day!

laptop deals
Image by Lenovo via Amazon

Back-to-school deals for students are in full swing, with some great offers from top retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. 

If you want to save a few extra bucks and get a great deal on the laptop of your choice as the new semester begins, this article might help. These deals offer plenty of options to choose from, allowing you to compare your choices and invest in the best laptop possible.

Here are some of the best back-to-school laptop deals on the internet. These include laptops from the latest Apple MacBook Air to the revered Razer Blade 15, so you can choose the best laptop for you. 

Lenovo 3 Chromebook 11.6-inch

Image by Lenovo via Amazon
Specifications
The New Lenovo 3 Chromebook comes with a lightning-fast operating system that boots up the laptop in seconds, along with built-in virus protection for your safety.
Why We Recommend
  • Google Classroom compatible
  • Lightweight
  • Built-in SD card reader
Today’s Best Deals
9% Off Today on Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip

Image by Apple via Amazon
Specifications
The Apple MacBook Pro 2020 comes with an M1 chip inside, which helps deliver exceptional performance. The Retina display showcases colorful and vibrant pictures. Apple backs the MacBook Pro’s performance with a long-lasting battery.
Why We Recommend
  • Magic keyboard
  • Long battery life
  • Retina display
Today’s Best Deals
15% Off Today on Amazon

ASUS TUF Dash 15 (2021)

Image by ASUS via Amazon
Specifications
This comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor and a 240Hz refresh rate display, making it fully capable of high-performance tasks and gaming. The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti makes gaming effortless and responsive.
Why We Recommend
  • 1080p resolution
  • 240Hz display
  • Solid thermal management
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Razer Blade 15 Base Model (2020)

Image by Razer via Amazon
Specifications
Another popular choice for gamers, the Razer Blade 15, is one of the top gaming laptops in the market and comes with a 120Hz, full HD display. The overall design is minimalistic, which includes a smooth and responsive touchpad making it a perfect package.
Why We Recommend
  • Multiple ports
  • Ergonomic design
  • Top-mounted speakers
Today’s Best Deals
22% Off Today on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3-inch

Image by Samsung via Amazon
Specifications
The Galaxy Chromebook comes with an incredible 4K AMOLED display, providing vivid colors and super thin bezels. It is a two-in-one laptop that you can convert into a tablet to assist with whatever school throws at you.
Why We Recommend
  • 4K AMOLED display
  • Built-in S Pen
  • Light chassis
Today’s Best Deals
30% Off Today on Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air

Image by Apple via Amazon
Specifications
Apple’s MacBook Air comes with a 13.30-inch display and improved features compared to its previous versions. This laptop offers a fair value and is easily transportable.
Why We Recommend
  • Budget-friendly
  • Fast performance
  • Multiple color options
Today’s Best Deals
10% Off Today on Amazon

With the variety of laptops available on the market, it helps to know that you’re getting the best back-to-school laptop deals. With the deals we’ve covered here, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find the right laptop for you at a lower cost. If you’re looking for deals on laptops, Dot Esports has you covered.

More back-to-school laptop deals from Best Buy: