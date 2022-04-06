Assembling a powerful and worthwhile computer requires a piece of solid knowledge about the hardware components, including RAM, CPU, and hard drives. Computer towers have made this process easier by putting together all the necessary hardware components and creating a pre-made system.

All you need to do is connect the tower to a monitor, and then you’re ready to go. Some towers even don’t need a separate monitor.

This list intends to introduce six of the best computer towers on the market. The items listed here have solid hardware and create a smooth experience.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i desktop PC

Image: Lenovo

Specifications The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is an affordable computer tower for gamers who can’t afford piles of money for a gaming station and still want a considerable performance. It uses Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5-11400 as the processor and NVIDIA GTX 1650 SUPER as a graphic card. Also, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD will provide a smooth performance. Windows 11 Home runs on the system, and there is a great selection of connectivity ports.

HP Envy 34″ IPS Anti-Glare WUHD

Image: HP

Specifications The HP Envy 34″ is an all-in-one computer that comes with a great configuration of hardware, and it’s a top choice for professional gamers. It features a 34-inch IPS display with 5120 x 2160 resolution. For the hardware, you’ll have an eight-core Intel 11th generation Core i7-11700, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This configuration is enough to slap highly graphical games. Having a giant 5K monitor can certainly double the pleasure of playing any game.

HP Chromebase 21.5″ Intel Pentium

Image: HP

Specifications The HP Chromebase is a 21.5-inch FHD all-in-one computer that doesn’t want you to go broke over buying a mid-level PC. For around $600, you will have a computer with a rotatable display, Intel Pentium Gold 6405U processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. An array of necessary ports is also included. This combo seems enough for an intermediate-level user.

Intel NUC11BTMi9 mini desktop

Image: Intel

Specifications This high-end computer tower from Intel offers a great combination of hardware for gaming and business purposes. First, it uses Intel 11th generation Core i9-11900KB that runs at 3.3GHz and Intel UHD Integrated graphics. The Intel NUC11BTMi9 also includes an array of ports. Also, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD means a smooth performance. Of course, you are free to choose between 12 configurations according to your budget and requirements.

HP Pavilion gaming desktop

Image: HP

Specifications The HP Pavilion lineup includes laptops and desktop computers for different needs. This gaming desktop from the Pavilion lineup has an affordable price and satisfying hardware. With Intel 10th generation i5-10400F processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, you can expect a smooth performance for mid-level usages. Also, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD are available.

Acer Aspire C27-962-UA91 AIO desktop

Image: Acer

Specifications For a bit less than $1,000, this all-in-one computer from Acer offers an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX130. The 12GB of RAM and 512GB SSD adds enough to guarantee a smooth performance. There is also a 27-inch FHD monitor with small bezels. Also, another variant with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor is available.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.