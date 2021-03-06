Best capture cards for Xbox Series X and S

In late 2020 the next generation of console gaming arrived. For many players, this generation of consoles is their first experience with a high-end gaming device capable of 4K resolution and high-speed refresh rates.

These next-generation consoles include the Xbox Series X and Series S. The Series X is capable of top-of-the-line display output, while the Series S has a more limited output. Despite their differing specs, the entire range of next-gen consoles includes built-in recording and streaming features. However, these features often do not provide the same quality or utility as an external capture card.

A capable capture card needs to include 4K passthrough to showcase the high-quality output of these Xbox consoles when recording. Next-gen-ready capture cards should also boast 1080p, 60fps capabilities for streaming.

Here is a list of the best capture cards for the Xbox Series X and S.

Boasting 4K graphics, the Xbox Series X was intended to be captured in that same elegance. Fortunately, the Live Gamer BOLT makes this possible. While 4K isn’t the most common video resolution, it is a must-have for the user who wants their quality to stand above the rest.

The Live Gamer BOLT supports not only 4K visuals at up to 60fps, but it also supports 1080p at up to 240fps. These specs are currently more than sufficient to cover any console on the market, meaning upgrading will not be an issue for some time.

This AVerMedia capture card is one of the priciest on our list. However, the price is offset by what you get back in quality. With its simple setup process and 4K capture, this card offers users versatility and ease of access.

Elgato has been at the forefront of capture cards for the last decade, and the latest addition to its lineup suits the new generation of gaming consoles perfectly.

The Elgato 4K60 S+ is an ideal travel companion for serious content creators who are on the move. One of its most unique features is capturing 4K footage at 60fps to an SD card. Saving directly to an SD card removes the need for a computer to record gameplay. This feature makes the 4K60 S+ a viable travel companion for content creators who need high-quality capture on the go.

Users who are at a computer can connect the device directly via USB 3.0 to capture footage in 4K at 60fps. Whether you’re recording gameplay or streaming, this product has you covered with its simple setup process that can be up and running in no time.

If you’re after a capture card that can be taken on the go and still display the Xbox Series X’s performance, then the 4K60 S+ is a perfect option to consider.

Given the slight drop in hardware present on the Series S, a dedicated 4K capture card would be mostly unnecessary.

Elgato’s wildly popular HD60 S+ is an ideal option for the Series S. This capture card can stream the Series S’ full HD visuals in their 60fps glory.

Recording gameplay from this device is made easy with the Elgato capture app that boasts a simple-to-use interface. The application hosts a variety of features, such as adding voice-over or adjusting the quality settings. The capture card also works seamlessly with popular broadcasting software, like OBS, for a hassle-free experience for streamers.

Although the card does not support a 4K output, the Elgato HD60 S+ works with 4K devices. This is possible thanks to its passthrough feature that removes the need to reduce the console’s resolution output to capture.

The HD60 S+ is one of the best options for any console due to its flexibility and suits the Xbox Series S specs well.

Boasting high-quality 1080p capture at 60fps, the Razer Ripsaw easily showcases the power of the Xbox Series S.

A unique addition to the Ripsaw is the headphone and mic inputs on the device. These grant the user an easy way to connect a microphone and headset directly to the device. Aside from the ease of access to the ports, the headphone jack gives users an easy way to monitor the device’s audio passing.

Setting up the Ripsaw could not be easier. With only three cables and easy integration into many popular broadcasting applications, the Ripsaw is another convenient option for streamers.

Given the dominance Razer has had over the PC gaming industry for so long, many streamers and content creators may already have Razer peripherals in their setup. If this is the case, the Ripsaw will look right at home in your setup with its sleek design and distinct logo. This is a high-quality capture card that has an aesthetically pleasing design.

Another appealing aspect of the Ripsaw is its slightly lower price. The Razer Ripsaw is a great option for content creators with a tighter budget.

With two different models in the next generation of Xbox consoles, there are clear differences in what is required from a capture card. For Series X users, 4K cards will excel, and the AVerMedia Live Gamer BOLT is a top-of-the-range option. This card is as good as it gets. But If you’re a content creator that finds themselves traveling, it’s difficult to overlook the portability of Elgato’s 4K60 S+.

For Series S owners, a 4K card isn’t necessary since the console only supports upscaled 4K from 1080p. This means non-4K capture cards are more suitable for the Xbox Series S and will save you money. Elgato’s HD60 S+ is perfect for replicating the quality of the Series S. Razer’s Ripsaw is another great option since it is slightly more affordable and boasts a unique aesthetic that compliments most setups.