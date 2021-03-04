Best capture cards for Nintendo Switch

With no native recorder or live streaming utility on the console, using a capture card is still the only way to share your gameplay on Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, multiple high-quality devices allow you to stream your gameplay to the masses.

The Nintendo Switch is capable of using most capture cards thanks to the HDMI port on the console. Despite the rise of 4K capture cards, these aren’t necessary as the Switch only outputs 1080p resolution.

Elgato HD60 S+

Image via Elgato

Elgato’s HD60 S+ is the perfect companion for the Nintendo Switch and beyond. It is quick to set up and able to capture the highest quality the Switch offers. Boasting 1080p capture at 60 frames per second (fps), this device matches the Switch’s standard 1080p output. Connecting capture cards to the Switch is simple and only requires three cable connections, allowing users to get up and running in no time.

Once connected, you can go ahead and open the Elgato application. Elgato’s companion app is a straightforward tool for recording gameplay and adjusting the device settings. The streamlined interface makes recording footage as simple as pressing a button.

The HD60 S+ is also a fantastic choice for Switch streamers who see themselves streaming from more graphically intensive devices in the future. Despite being a great option for the Switch’s modest output, the HD60 S+ produces some of the highest quality content across any platform.

AVerMedia GC311 Live Gamer Mini

Image via AVerMedia

AVerMedia’s Live Gamer Mini may not have the output capabilities of its older 4K sibling, but it can showcase everything the Nintendo Switch has to offer.

This 1080p, 60fps capture card boasts zero-latency like the Elgato. Capturing the content in real-time means there is no disconnect between streamers and their gameplay.

Much like the Elgato HD60 S+, the Live Gamer Mini has a simple setup process and a dedicated application where users can record, stream, or adjust their device settings. What makes AVerMedia’s application different from Elgato’s is that Elgato encourages users to use separate broadcasting software. AVerMedia has built a system for users to stream straight from the app. Users have the option of both recording gameplay or going streaming directly from the app.

The Live Gamer Mini is a more cost-effective alternative to the HD60 S+ that suits the Switch’s capabilities. AVerMedia’s Live Gamer Mini gives users an fast and easy way to get into content creation.

Razer Ripsaw

Image via Razer

The Razer Ripsaw is the company’s first step into the capture card arena, and it delivers a versatile set of features that carry across multiple platforms with ease. Just like the other options on this list, the Ripsaw boasts extremely low latency and sets up in just a few steps.

This device is more than capable of showcasing everything the Switch has to offer and is ready for whatever the next generation of Nintendo consoles brings, like the rumored 1440p resolution of the Switch Pro.

Razer also includes mic and headphone ports on the front of the device. These additional inputs and outputs grant the user an easily accessible way to add voice-over or audio to their recordings. The headphone jack provides a great way to monitor all audio passing through the device without delay.

If you are looking for something trustworthy and powerful to add to your setup, then the Razer Ripsaw is one of the best choices on the market right now.

With the future of Nintendo consoles’ resolutions up in the air, both the Elgato HD60 S+ and Razer Ripsaw will be great gameplay capturing companions for the Switch and beyond. If you’re looking for a slightly more cost-effective option, the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini is the best choice. This card is well-suited for users who are after a quality product that fits a tighter budget and get them started today.