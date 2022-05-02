Best Budget Gaming TVs

It’s not uncommon to spot a quality 4K TV with a low price tag nowadays. That also means landing 1080p and HD TVs at bargain prices is easier than ever before. Additionally, with OLEDs reigning as the current display tech to dethrone, and Quantum dot OLED TVs right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to invest in a quality gaming TV to enjoy current-generation consoles and PC gaming across a big, gorgeous screen.

If you jump at the first deal you see, you’ll figure out quickly that not every TV you come across is suited for gaming. For instance, high input lag can put a damper on the overall gaming experience. Input lag occurs when the TV is processing so many images that physical input from the player (on a video game controller) takes too long to register on the screen. So, finding a budget gaming TV that minimizes input lag is crucial.

The following TVs support gaming at a solid price point. For starters, there are several features you’re going to what to be on the lookout for, including high resolution, HDR compatibility, a refresh rate above 100Hz, adaptive sync, and plentiful HDMI Inputs no matter the application. Here’s the best part: you don’t need to break the bank—although you might have to sacrifice some features in prioritizing others.

Image: Vizio

Bring your TV to life with Quantum Color, superior next-gen gaming performance, and SmartCast. Vizio’s M-Series offers viewer-friendly features at a modest price.

VRR, HDMI 2.1, and HDR make up the M-series package. Although, it’s important to note the compromise here is a 60Hz panel, which might be a major deal-breaker for some. This Vizio panel makes up for that in other key areas, including 30 local dimming zones. This means Active Full Array backlight calibrates brightness and darkness across the entire screen for brilliant color, deeper blacks, and vivid contrast. Active Pixel Tuning further refines these details at the pixel level to ensure every scene impresses.

With gamers in mind, take your game to new heights with a TV built for next-gen gaming consoles. The ProGaming Engine has must-have features like AMD Free Sync, VRR, and Auto Game Mode so that gamers can enjoy smoother graphics and lower input lag. For around $400, you’re getting a lot of TV for an excellent price.

Image: Samsung

Samsung offers a bargain in their 43-inch TU7000, coming in at the $300 price mark. What you’re landing is a reasonably sized 4K TV featuring sharp resolution and clarity. HDR support includes HDR10+ for improved high-quality picture, letting you enjoy a broad spectrum of colors and visual details, even during dark scenes. The beauty of 4K UHD resolution translates to picture that’s 4x the resolution of Full HD.

Auto Game Mode (ALLM) automatically optimizes the screen and minimizes input lag, giving you more control and ensuring a smooth gaming experience without visual annoyances like motion blur. Instead, enjoy games the way they’re meant to be enjoyed, with low input lag and speedy response times. The overall design features a boundless design, making for a sleek and minimalistic look with minimal bezels around the perimeter, drawing full attention to the picture and not the TV itself.

Image: VIZIO

As a general rule of thumb, 4K TVs come at a high price. However, finding a 4K TV on a budget is possible if you’re willing to overlook other features. Take Vizio’s V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV, arriving at a price point just north of $300. Dolby Vision transforms your 4K TV experience with impressive visuals, including solid brightness, contrast, and coloring. Ultra HD means eight million pixels deliver four times the resolution of ordinary HD, offering vivid and crisp picture whenever demanded.

The V-Gaming Engine’s auto game mode automatically optimizes the TV for whatever console you’re playing with, resulting in maximum responsiveness and minimal input lag. That’s excellent news for whatever your platform of choice is. The V-Series is improved further by the display’s full-array LED backlighting, which improves screen brightness and uniformity—no out-of-place bright corners or edges make an appearance on this TV. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are included in the bundle of supported HDR formats, although a native refresh rate of 60Hz may deter some. For a budget-friendly 4K experience, Vizio’s V-Series delivers at an awesome price.

Image: LG

The LG Nanon85 49″ is essentially a large gaming monitor because of below-average HDR. This results in an IPS panel that doesn’t get as bright as the other TVs on this list. However, 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR, HDMI 2.1, and Freesync combine for a strong case as a highly capable budget gaming TV. And, if you’re used to staring at a gaming monitor all day, the LG Nanon85 49″ will make you feel right at home.

Speaking of picture quality, the LG Nanon85 49″ boasts Lg NanoCell, which raises the benchmark in LED picture quality. Nano Color brings natural, lifelike color, while Nano Accuracy offers more precise color and wider angles. All of this translates into a 4K experience any gamer can enjoy. Active HDR support, including HDR10 and HLG, supports deeper blacks and enhanced contrast. Also, a native refresh rate of 120Hz is a welcome sight, particularly during fast-moving in-game situations, like constantly scanning the screen for enemy movement. For a TV that offers so much under the $800 mark, you’d be hard-pressed to find such a capable TV in that range.

Image: TCL

TCL integrates affordability into an excellent TV built for gamers. Hovering just below the $1000 mark, the TCL 6-series isn’t the cheapest, but you’re landing a ton of value at that entry point.

VRR technology allows gamers to utilize FreeSync on whatever current-generation console and a Mini-LED QLED display delivers precise contrast control and impressive brightness, making for dramatic highlights and lifelike HDR performance. Contrast is individually optimized across the image with up to 240 zones to make bright and dark areas stand out. The display features a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K thanks to HDMI 2.1 ports.

For gamers, features like VRR and Auto Game Mode (ALLM) make for smooth action and fast responsiveness on a sweet-spot 55″ panel. Although you’re paying more for this TV in comparison to the other TVs on this list, you’re getting a total package in the TCL 6-series.

