A great gaming chair can keep you comfortable and cool for marathon Call of Duty or Fortnite sessions. They often have extra support and adjustability options.

The price range between gaming chairs is vast and spans from around a hundred dollars to over a thousand. The good news is that you don’t have to spend big money to get a good gaming chair.

We’ve made a list of some of the best budget gaming chairs to suit any wallet.

GTRacing Pro Series

Image via Amazon

The GTRacing Pro Series has been around for a while and is synonymous with affordable quality. It uses the typical bucket seat design favored by many gaming chairs and is incredibly comfortable. The high backrest provides excellent support for your back and neck with two large cooling vents. The Pro Series reclines between 90 and 170 degrees and includes a rocker function so you can lie back and relax while playing Apex Legends or Genshin Impact.

This gaming chair is also height-adjustable and can swivel 360 degrees. The armrests are limited to adjusting up and down, but it’s hard to complain at such a reasonable price. Topping off the package are the removable neck and lumbar support pillows. The GTRacing Pro has exceptional value and is perfect for long gaming sessions.

OFM Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

Image via Amazon

The OFM Racing Style Chair doesn’t have as many features as the GTRacing Pro Series, but it’s cheaper and looks great. The seat, arms, and backrest use a combination of durable PU leather and mesh fabric. It also comes in a range of eye-catching colors like green, arctic camo, red, blue, and forest camo.

This chair isn’t just about looks. It has thick padding throughout, including on the armrests. There’s also a large air vent around the neck area to keep you cool. Despite the low price, the OFM Racing chair has been extensively tested for durability. Each chair is tilt-tested 100,000 times and has castors rated for 40 miles of travel. This gaming chair is one of the best options if you have a limited budget.

Office Star High Back ProGrid

Image via Amazon

The Office Star High Back Progrid Chair is an excellent option if you need a gaming chair that doubles as an office chair. It has a mesh backrest to keep you cool and is curved for better lumbar support. The seat also has an ergonomic shape with ample padding. You can easily adjust the height, depth, and tilt with the control levers under the seat.

This chair has a 360-degree swivel system and is height-adjustable. It also has a decent weight capacity of 250 pounds. For those environmentally conscious gamers, this chair is Greenguard certified as proof of low chemical emissions. The solid black color may be dull for some gamers, but it’s a fantastic chair that fits well in the office.

X Rocker SE 2.1 Black Leather Video Gaming Chair

Image via Amazon

The X Rocker SE 2.1 may also be solid black, but it has more flair and features than the Office Star chair. It’s perfect for lounging in front of your TV and playing some VALORANT because of its built-in speakers. There are two speakers in the headrest and one in the backrest, so you can hear precisely where footsteps are coming from. You can adjust the sound to your liking with the separate volume and bass controls, and it even has wireless capability.

The chair itself is upholstered with PU-leather that stays cool and is easy to clean. It sits on a silver pedestal and has foldup armrests that can be uncomfortable because of the missing padding. The X-Rocker SE 2.1 may look bulky, but you can easily fold it if you need to move it around.

RESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair

Image via Amazon

The Respawn 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair takes the racing-seat design and puts a modern spin on it. The backrest has an angular shape with massive mesh vents running up each side. The mesh vents provide far better cooling than other chairs, especially during long League of Legends sessions. This chair forgoes the usual neck vents and places them on the sides where they act as handles. Both the backrest and seat have durable PU leather available in a range of colors like red, blue, and white.

The Respawn 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair can also recline between 90 and 130 degrees. This chair also rotates 360 degrees. The armrests can only move up and down, but they are well-placed and comfortable. The build quality is fantastic for such an inexpensive chair, and it’s worth a look if you don’t want to spend much.

Homall Gaming Recliner

Image via Amazon

The Homall Gaming Recliner is a plush sofa that will fit perfectly into your living room without looking out of place. It’s made from PU leather, has a classy look with minimalist red trim, and features tasteful logos on the back and headrest. There’s also an oversized headrest and built-in lumbar pillow to support your body and ensure you stay comfortable.

This gaming chair reclines between 90 to 180 degrees. The Homall Recliner also features an adjustable footrest. It’s ideal for watching TV, playing games, or even taking a nap. One major feature you won’t find on many gaming chairs is the massage function controlled by a handy remote. There’s also a side storage pocket to store your controllers or favorite snacks.

KILLABEE Racing Gaming Chair 8204

Image via Amazon

The Killabee Racing Gaming Chair 8204 is a larger-than-average chair with a weight capacity of 350 lbs. It has a tough metal frame covered in memory foam and PU leather. Both the seat and the backrest offer impressive support, and there are two air vents to keep you cool. The function that sets it apart from other racing-style gaming chairs is the electric lumbar massager that can help you unwind after a long day.

Although the recliner only works up to 155 degrees, this chair makes up for it with an adjustable footrest. You can also adjust the angle of the seat and move the armrests up and down. The Killabee 8204chair offers immense functionality and outstanding comfort at a modest price.