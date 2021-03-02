Best Bose computer speakers for gaming

Bose is one of the best-known consumer audio companies in the world. The audio giant primarily produces headphones and casual lifestyle-focused speakers. But Bose also makes two desktop speaker systems that work well for gaming: the Companion 20 speaker system and the Companion 2 Series III speaker system.

These two speaker systems are the best computer speakers for gamers that Bose currently sells. Both systems come with similar features and intended uses. But the Companion 20 pulls ahead in audio quality due to its unique active equalization technology and its larger overall size.

Companion 20 multimedia speaker system

Image via Bose

The Companion 20 multimedia speaker system is Bose’s more expensive computer speaker offering. The sound system comes with two speakers, both of which measure 8.5 inches tall.

These speakers feature a unique ported design that helps separate the bass from the mids and highs. As a result, these speakers produce some great-sounding bass tones without making the mid-tones muddy. The included active electronic equalization also enhances the sound by adjusting the tones for a more natural audio experience.

Bose includes its proprietary TrueSpace stereo processing circuitry, designed to widen the stereo soundstage of this speaker system. This technology makes the Companion 20s great stereo speakers for a room or desktop. Many gamers prefer a wider soundstage in their gaming speakers, and the wider soundstage will also make these speakers sound better from farther away.

The Companion 20 speaker system comes with a small control pod used to adjust volume levels, mute the speakers, and plug devices into a headphone jack and an auxiliary input. Using the control pod’s auxiliary input, you can easily plug a phone or MP3 player into the Companion 20 multimedia speaker system, adding to this speaker system’s versatility.

While the Companion 20 multimedia speaker system is expensive, it offers a few more features than its lower-cost counterpart. If you are looking for the very best desktop speaker system Bose has to offer, this is it.

Companion 2 Series III multimedia speaker system

Image via Bose

The Companion 2 Series III multimedia speaker system is a lower-priced option from Bose. The speaker system manages to deliver a solid listening experience and many of the features of the Companion 20 system at a lower price.

This system features two 7.5-inch speakers, making them slightly smaller than the Companion 20 multimedia speaker system.

The Companion 2 Series III speaker system comes with the same ported design as the Companion 20 speaker system. The ported design produces crystal clear bass tones without sacrificing the clarity of the mid and high tones. Like the Companion 20 system, the Companion 2 Series III speaker system comes with Bose’s TrueSpace stereo technology.

Unlike the Companion 20 system, this speaker system does not have active equalization technology. As a result, in a side-by-side comparison, the audio quality on the Bose Companion 20 speakers is just better. So if quality is your only goal, buy the more expensive product.

This system also lacks a small control pod. Instead, all of the controls are arranged on the right speaker. You can control the volume using a standard volume knob, and there is also a headphone jack and an extra auxiliary input.

While this speaker system costs less than the Companion 20 system, it offers many of the same features and benefits as its more expensive counterpart. If you are looking for a decent speaker system to invest in, but don’t want to spend the amount required for the Companion 20 system, the Companion 2 Series III speaker system is a great option.

Bose doesn’t specialize in making computer speakers, so there aren’t too many Bose gaming speakers to choose from. But both the Companion 20 speakers and the Companion 2 Series III speakers deliver high-quality audio that can help enhance your gaming experience.