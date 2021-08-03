Best back-to-school deals on headphones for gaming | Best deals on earbuds

As the back-to-school season is finally kicking off and you’re gearing up for a new year of learning, there are a few items you should consider purchasing. One of those items is a pair of quality headphones or earbuds. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or just want to tune out the noise of your surroundings, these are the best deals on the internet right now.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds provide an immersive wireless experience for movies and gaming due to their low latency. These earbuds are water-resistant and last up to 15 hours on a full charge.

Image by HyperX via Amazon

Specifications HyperX Cloud Earbuds are a good option for Nintendo Switch players and Mobile gamers. These earbuds boast immersive in-game audio, and they are optimized for handheld mode.

Image by 1MORE via Amazon

Specifications Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi tuned the 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones. These earbuds use obliquely angled ear fittings that naturally match your ear canals, silicone ear tips, and a magnetic clasping traveling case.

Image by Sennheiser via Amazon

Specifications The Sennheiser IE 80 S Adjustable Bass earbuds feature unique manual sound tuning that lets you tailor the low frequency to match personal preferences. They have different ear tip sets for better comfort, interchangeable cable, and neodymium magnets that ensure sonic clarity.

Image by Beats via Amazon

Specifications The Beats urBeats3 Wired Earphones with Lightning Connector are a budget option for iPhone and iPad owners due to its lightning connector.

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications The Apple AirPods Pro are high-quality, comfortable earbuds with active noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance, and over 24 hours of battery life.

Image by SteelSeries via Amazon

Specifications The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset has a luxurious polished steel and aluminum alloy for added durability. Its premium Hi-Res certified speakers have high-density neodymium magnets and 2.0 surround sound.

Image by Corsair via Amazon

Specifications The Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset has adjustable ear cups and a noise-canceling, omnidirectional microphone that is fully detachable. It connects wirelessly to PS4 and PC via its wireless Bluetooth adapter.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset has 7.1 surround sound for positional audio, analog volume control, and a bendable, noise-canceling microphone. It also has a light design, being about 40 percent lighter than the competition.

Image by Logitech via Amazon

Specifications The Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset has 7.1 surround sound, soft memory foam earpads, and a detachable pro-grade microphone. It also comes with a detachable cable with an inline mic, so you can use the headset without the boom mic.

Image by Corsair via Amazon

Specifications The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset provides uncompromising sound quality and immersive 7.1 surround sound to its user. It is a lightweight headset built with machined aluminum for comfort and durability.

There are many affordable and quality options to choose from when purchasing your next pair of earbuds or headphones. When it comes to the best back-to-school deals on headphones for gaming or the best high-quality earbuds, stick with Dot Esports.