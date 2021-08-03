Best back-to-school deals on headphones for gaming | Best deals on earbuds

Rocking your way back to school.

back to school earbud and headphone deals
Image by Beats via Amazon

As the back-to-school season is finally kicking off and you’re gearing up for a new year of learning, there are a few items you should consider purchasing. One of those items is a pair of quality headphones or earbuds. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or just want to tune out the noise of your surroundings, these are the best deals on the internet right now.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds

Image by Razer via Amazon
Specifications
Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds provide an immersive wireless experience for movies and gaming due to their low latency. These earbuds are water-resistant and last up to 15 hours on a full charge.
Why We Recommend
  • Water-resistant
  • Low latency
  • Silicone tips for comfort
Today’s Best Deals
50% Off Today on Amazon

HyperX Cloud Earbuds – Gaming Headphones

Image by HyperX via Amazon
Specifications
HyperX Cloud Earbuds are a good option for Nintendo Switch players and Mobile gamers. These earbuds boast immersive in-game audio, and they are optimized for handheld mode.
Why We Recommend
  • Slim in-line mic
  • Optimized for handheld
  • Silicone tips for comfort
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones

Image by 1MORE via Amazon
Specifications
Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi tuned the 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones. These earbuds use obliquely angled ear fittings that naturally match your ear canals, silicone ear tips, and a magnetic clasping traveling case.
Why We Recommend
  • High-quality audio
  • Oblique angled ear fittings
  • Magnetic clasping case
Today’s Best Deals
13% Off Today on Amazon

Sennheiser IE 80 S Adjustable Bass earbud

Image by Sennheiser via Amazon
Specifications
The Sennheiser IE 80 S Adjustable Bass earbuds feature unique manual sound tuning that lets you tailor the low frequency to match personal preferences. They have different ear tip sets for better comfort, interchangeable cable, and neodymium magnets that ensure sonic clarity.
Why We Recommend
  • High-quality audio
  • Low-frequency tuning
  • Magnetic clasping case
Today’s Best Deals
41% Off Today on Amazon

Beats urBeats3 Wired Earphones with Lightning Connector

Image by Beats via Amazon
Specifications
The Beats urBeats3 Wired Earphones with Lightning Connector are a budget option for iPhone and iPad owners due to its lightning connector.
Why We Recommend
  • Low-cost option
  • Compatible with iPhones and iPads
  • Durable cable
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

Image by Apple via Amazon
Specifications
The Apple AirPods Pro are high-quality, comfortable earbuds with active noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance, and over 24 hours of battery life.
Why We Recommend
  • High-quality audio
  • Sweat and water resistance
  • 24 hours of battery life
Today’s Best Deals
21% Off Today on Amazon

Steelseries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset

Image by SteelSeries via Amazon
Specifications
The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset has a luxurious polished steel and aluminum alloy for added durability. Its premium Hi-Res certified speakers have high-density neodymium magnets and 2.0 surround sound.
Why We Recommend
  • Durable
  • USB ChatMix Dial
  • 2.0 surround sound
Today’s Best Deals
35% Off Today on Amazon

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Image by Corsair via Amazon
Specifications
The Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset has adjustable ear cups and a noise-canceling, omnidirectional microphone that is fully detachable.  It connects wirelessly to PS4 and PC via its wireless Bluetooth adapter.
Why We Recommend
  • Wireless
  • Compatible with PS4
  • Noise-canceling, omnidirectional microphone
Today’s Best Deals
15% Off Today on Amazon

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

Image by Razer via Amazon
Specifications
The Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset has 7.1 surround sound for positional audio, analog volume control, and a bendable, noise-canceling microphone. It also has a light design, being about 40 percent lighter than the competition.
Why We Recommend
  • Light
  • 7.1 surround sound
  • Noise-canceling microphone
Today’s Best Deals
20% Off Today on Amazon

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

Image by Logitech via Amazon
Specifications
The Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset has 7.1 surround sound, soft memory foam earpads, and a detachable pro-grade microphone. It also comes with a detachable cable with an inline mic, so you can use the headset without the boom mic.
Why We Recommend
  • Detachable cable with inline mic
  • 7.1 surround sound
  • Noise-canceling earpads
Today’s Best Deals
23% Off Today on Amazon

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

Image by Corsair via Amazon
Specifications
The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset provides uncompromising sound quality and immersive 7.1 surround sound to its user. It is a lightweight headset built with machined aluminum for comfort and durability.
Why We Recommend
  • Lightweight build
  • 7.1 surround sound
  • Wireless
Today’s Best Deals
6% Off Today on Amazon

There are many affordable and quality options to choose from when purchasing your next pair of earbuds or headphones. When it comes to the best back-to-school deals on headphones for gaming or the best high-quality earbuds, stick with Dot Esports.

