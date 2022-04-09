Any gaming experience is imperfect without a pleasing and ear-catching sound. The best games we know have soulful music along with exciting gameplay and storytelling. Buying quality gaming headphones could be a profitable long-term investment for gamers as it allows them to enjoy the game to the most and enhance their gaming experience.

Not all the gaming headphones in the market deliver an outstanding sound experience. A premium headphone must bring comfort and pleasure to your gaming.

Here, we’ve provided a list of the best audiophile headphones for gaming that could help you buy your next premium headphone.

Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro Open Studio headphones

Image: beyerdynamic

Specifications Beyerdynamic is a German manufacturer that produces some quality audio products for gaming. The Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro is a top-tier wired gaming headphone made of metal and weighs 370 grams. It uses an open-back design and is highly comfortable to wear. There are two kinds of earpads in the box that offer two sound experiences with different bass levels. The sound quality and resolution in both variants is remarkable.

AKG Pro Audio K712

Image: AKG

Specifications AKG is a well-known brand in the audio industry, and you’ve probably heard about its products a lot. The AKG Pro Audio K712 is an audiophile gaming headphone with some notable characteristics to justify its price. The AKG K headphones lineup also includes some more affordable options. The AKG K712 Pro has a sleek and over-ear design to deliver maximum comfortability. The headphone can offer a well-balanced sound with a good bass impact. It also weighs only 235 grams.

Audio-Technica ATH-AD700X open-air headphones

Image: Audio-Technica

Specifications The Audio-Technica ATH-AD700X is a budget-friendly headphone that doesn’t want you to go broke over buying an audiophile gaming headphone. The ATH-AD500X and ATH-AD1000X variants are also available to buy from this lineup. The ATH-AD700X features a lightweight and over-ear design to bring comfort to your gaming. Although it might not be a good choice for outdoor usage, it offers a sophisticated sound quality for gaming environments. The build quality is also excellent for this price range.

Cooler Master MH-751 MH751

Image: Cooler Master

Specifications The Cooler Master MH-751 proves that you don’t necessarily need to spend piles of money to buy an audiophile gaming headphone. For less than $100, you will get a headphone that offers a great sound for its price and has a good build quality. With a decent microphone and comfortable earpads, it can support your gaming sessions for hours without causing exhaustion.

Philips Audio Fidelio X2HR over-ear headphones

Image: Philips

Specifications The Philips Audio Fidelio X2HR is one of the best audiophile gaming headphones you can buy for less than $150. It is available in two variants: 40mm and 50mm. The Philips X2HR has a high-resolution audio quality that allows for an immersive gaming experience. The build quality is also excellent. Thanks to its open-back and lightweight design, the Philips X2HR is very comfortable to wear.

Sennheiser HD 600

Image: Sennheiser

Specifications The last audiophile headphone on our list is Sennheiser HD 600, which could be a great choice for both studio and gaming environments. The sound that it delivers is excellent and can justify the money you’re paying for. Like other Sennheiser products, the build quality of HD 600 is also fantastic.

