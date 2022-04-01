Asus is a well-known brand when it comes to making gaming products and its PCs are among the best gaming stations in the market. Asus gaming PC products are available at various price ranges, and their diverse configurations provide gamers with a lot of pleasurable items to buy. The Asus gaming lineup won’t disappoint anyone.

Since buying a gaming PC requires a lot of knowledge about the internal components – such as graphics card and processor – we decided to make this list and help you choose the best Asus gaming PC.

Asus ROG premium gaming desktop

Image: Asus

Specifications The Asus ROG series is available in different configurations and usually offers considerable performance. This is a high-end item from the ROG series that comes with powerful features. For a bit over $1,800, you will get 32GB of RAM and a 2TB hard drive, which is enough to guarantee a smooth performance. Also, an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Octa-core 3.8GHz processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super will be in the box. You will also have an array of different ports.

ROG Strix GL10DH gaming desktop

Image: Asus

Specifications To get the ultimate level of enjoyment from a game, having a robust set of hardware is essential. Asus has put an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 16GB of RAM inside the tower to fulfill this purpose. An AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Octa-core is also added to ensure the game’s processing. The processor can run at up to 4.4 GHz. You can also customize the lighting with ASUS Aura Sync. Windows 10 Home runs as the default OS.

ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop

Image: ASUS

Specifications Every gamer needs a portable and powerful gaming station. The ASUS TUF A15 is a 15.6-inch FHD IPS gaming laptop that comes with AMD 6-core Ryzen 5 5600H as the processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti as a graphic card. A 512GB SSD is also included. Of course, you can choose between six different configurations, and the highest-end variant will cost over $1,600. Also, the refresh rate for the display is 144Hz and the ASUS TUF A15 provides a great selection of ports.

ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop PC

Image: Asus

Specifications The Asus ROG Strix GL10 tries to be an affordable gaming station and still offers a satisfying level of performance. In the tower, you can find an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Octa-core processor that runs at 4.4GHz. For graphic processing, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super is included. Its combination with 16GB of RAM can ensure a smooth running of games. Another configuration with GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is also available.

2021 Newest ASUS ROG Strix G15CE

Image: Asus

Specifications For those who can afford over $2,000 for a gaming PC, the 2021 Newest ASUS ROG Strix G15CE could be the best choice. Thanks to a dual GeForce RTX 3070 OC graphics card and 11th Generation Intel Core i7-10700F 2.50GHz processor, this PC is ready to slap every game on the market. For appetizers, 32GB of RAM is also available.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Specifications The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 can prove the company’s expertise in making gaming laptops. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor that runs at 3.1GHz and is powerful enough to process high-quality games to the best. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics along with 6GB GDDR6 is also included in the tower. Playing every game – from competitive FPS titles to immersive RPGs – is more enjoyable with a 14-inch IPS QHD screen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. You can even choose between six configurations.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.