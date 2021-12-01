Whether it be from standard wear and tear, scratches, or drops, screen protectors provide an extra layer of security. Here are some of the best Apple Watch screen protectors available today.

When a watch is intended to go wherever the user does, it’s important to keep that watch protected. Fortunately for the Apple Watch, screen protectors and cases are abundant and affordable. With so many affordable options, screen protectors are a cheap, easy, and nonintrusive way to keep an expensive watch safe from harm.

Watache 2 Pack Glass Screen Protector

Watache 2 Pack Glass Screen Protector

This two-pack screen protector set comes in quality tempered glass. The two sizing options available cover the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm and Series 7 45mm.

Zeson Anti-Scratch Resistant Apple Watch Protector

Image by Zeson via Amazon

For a low-profile option, this screen protector attaches directly to the screen without a case. It’s easily installed by pressing it onto the screen. Unlike full cases, this screen protector will hardly be noticeable.

LK 6 Pack Apple Watch Screen Protector

Image by LK via Amazon

Another minimalist screen protection option, the LK six-pack offers a solid value. The screen covers provided are made to automatically handle any small issues like bubbles or scratches on the protector.

Misxi Black Hard Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Image by Misxi via Amazon

This set of Apple Watch protectors provide strong protection against nearly any kind of everyday use. They’re available for many Apple Watch models and sizes, including the series 2, 3, and 7.

SPGUARD Apple Watch LiquidSkin Screen Protector

Adhesive screen protectors are a cheap and easy way to ensure an Apple Watch is protected from everyday use. This six-pack of screen protectors is a cost-effective method to cover a screen and minimize accidental damage.

Misxi Hard Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Image by Misxi via Amazon

The Misxi hard case protects the whole Apple Watch from any accidents that may occur. With a simple snap-on design, it can be installed and removed with ease.

Smiling Case Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Image by Smiling via Amazon

This is another strong cover that’s intended to protect a watch from some of the worst things that can happen to it. The Smiling case is a cheap and efficient way to keep an Apple Watch safe.

BOTOMALL Screen Protector Compatible

BOTOMALL Screen Protector Compatible

The last Apple Watch on this list comes in a sleek form factor in a cost-efficient pack of four. This BOTOMALL screen protector pack makes for a very affordable option when compared to other Apple Watch cases.

A screen protector or case is a reliable way to ensure that an investment into an Apple Watch maintains its value for longer. Whether it’s a screen or a full-coverage case, it’s hard to go wrong with a little extra protection for such affordable prices.

