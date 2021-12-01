Best Apple Watch screen protectors

Whether it be from standard wear and tear, scratches, or drops, screen protectors provide an extra layer of security. Here are some of the best Apple Watch screen protectors available today.

Image by Misxi via Amazon

When a watch is intended to go wherever the user does, it’s important to keep that watch protected. Fortunately for the Apple Watch, screen protectors and cases are abundant and affordable. With so many affordable options, screen protectors are a cheap, easy, and nonintrusive way to keep an expensive watch safe from harm.

Watache 2 Pack Glass Screen Protector

Image by Watache via Amazon
This two-pack screen protector set comes in quality tempered glass. The two sizing options available cover the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm and Series 7 45mm.
Why We Recommend
  • Screen protector made of tempered glass
  • Easy installation, cutouts for quick button access
  • Charges with the case on
Zeson Anti-Scratch Resistant Apple Watch Protector

Image by Zeson via Amazon
For a low-profile option, this screen protector attaches directly to the screen without a case. It’s easily installed by pressing it onto the screen. Unlike full cases, this screen protector will hardly be noticeable.
Why We Recommend
  • Fits the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm
  • Provides a tight, waterproof adhesive solution
  • Low profile and easy to install
LK 6 Pack Apple Watch Screen Protector

Image by LK via Amazon
Another minimalist screen protection option, the LK six-pack offers a solid value. The screen covers provided are made to automatically handle any small issues like bubbles or scratches on the protector.
Why We Recommend
  • Self-healing technology
  • Minimal screen interference allows for standard use
  • Fits the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm
Misxi Black Hard Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Image by Misxi via Amazon
This set of Apple Watch protectors provide strong protection against nearly any kind of everyday use. They’re available for many Apple Watch models and sizes, including the series 2, 3, and 7.
Why We Recommend
  • Fits the Apple Watch Series 2, and 3 38mm and 42mm as well as the Series 7 41mm and 45mm
  • Snaps directly onto the watch
  • Screen protector made with tempered glass
SPGUARD Apple Watch LiquidSkin Screen Protector

Adhesive screen protectors are a cheap and easy way to ensure an Apple Watch is protected from everyday use. This six-pack of screen protectors is a cost-effective method to cover a screen and minimize accidental damage.
Why We Recommend
  • Fits the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm and 45 mm
  • Made to minimize dust and bubbles
  • Maintains 99% screen clarity
Misxi Hard Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Image by Misxi via Amazon
The Misxi hard case protects the whole Apple Watch from any accidents that may occur. With a simple snap-on design, it can be installed and removed with ease.
Why We Recommend
  • Fits the Apple Watch SE Series 4,5, and 6 sizes 40mm and 44mm
  • Easy installation and removal
  • Able to charge with the case on
Smiling Case Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Image by Smiling via Amazon
This is another strong cover that’s intended to protect a watch from some of the worst things that can happen to it. The Smiling case is a cheap and efficient way to keep an Apple Watch safe.
Why We Recommend
  • Fits the Apple Watch SE series 6, 5, and 4
  • Includes a soft cloth
  • Maintains screen responsiveness
BOTOMALL Screen Protector Compatible

Image by BOTOMALL via Amazon
The last Apple Watch on this list comes in a sleek form factor in a cost-efficient pack of four. This BOTOMALL screen protector pack makes for a very affordable option when compared to other Apple Watch cases.
Why We Recommend
  • Multiple sizing options to fit different Apple Watch models
  • Allows charging without removing the case
  • Tempered glass screen protection
A screen protector or case is a reliable way to ensure that an investment into an Apple Watch maintains its value for longer. Whether it’s a screen or a full-coverage case, it’s hard to go wrong with a little extra protection for such affordable prices.

