When a watch is intended to go wherever the user does, it’s important to keep that watch protected. Fortunately for the Apple Watch, screen protectors and cases are abundant and affordable. With so many affordable options, screen protectors are a cheap, easy, and nonintrusive way to keep an expensive watch safe from harm.
Whether it be from standard wear and tear, scratches, or drops, screen protectors provide an extra layer of security. Here are some of the best Apple Watch screen protectors available today.
Watache 2 Pack Glass Screen Protector
This two-pack screen protector set comes in quality tempered glass. The two sizing options available cover the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm and Series 7 45mm.
Why We Recommend
Screen protector made of tempered glass
Easy installation, cutouts for quick button access
Zeson Anti-Scratch Resistant Apple Watch Protector
For a low-profile option, this screen protector attaches directly to the screen without a case. It’s easily installed by pressing it onto the screen. Unlike full cases, this screen protector will hardly be noticeable.
Another minimalist screen protection option, the LK six-pack offers a solid value. The screen covers provided are made to automatically handle any small issues like bubbles or scratches on the protector.
Why We Recommend
Self-healing technology
Minimal screen interference allows for standard use
Adhesive screen protectors are a cheap and easy way to ensure an Apple Watch is protected from everyday use. This six-pack of screen protectors is a cost-effective method to cover a screen and minimize accidental damage.
The last Apple Watch on this list comes in a sleek form factor in a cost-efficient pack of four. This BOTOMALL screen protector pack makes for a very affordable option when compared to other Apple Watch cases.
Why We Recommend
Multiple sizing options to fit different Apple Watch models
A screen protector or case is a reliable way to ensure that an investment into an Apple Watch maintains its value for longer. Whether it’s a screen or a full-coverage case, it’s hard to go wrong with a little extra protection for such affordable prices.
This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.