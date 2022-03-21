Best accessories for gaming setup

It takes more than just a pimped PC to make a gaming setup look good — you also need some awesome gaming accessories for maximum organization and optimization.

From decluttering your gaming desk to jazzing up your gaming audio output, gaming accessories are a must-have for a chic home arcade experience.

There are countless gaming accessories on the market today. We’ve rounded up five of the best for you. Check them out before your next match begins.

The Anchor – The Original Under-Desk Headphone Stand

Image: Elevation Lab

The Anchor headphone stand is an inventive piece of hardware that stores your headphones under your gaming desk. Aside from freeing up space on your game station, it also peps up its appearance.

The stand is made of a superior glass reinforced material meaning it is very durable. It also has a matte-textured coating that adds the most friction to prevent your headphones from sliding off.

Mounting the Anchor stand is also very easy. In fact, you can do it in two ways: either use an adhesive pad or a screw mount. Both mounts ship with the product.

Why we recommend

Durable glass reinforced base material

Matte-textured coating for max friction

Adds aesthetic to your game station

Elgato Stream Deck

Image: Elgato

The Elgato Stream Deck is a must-have for an optimum content creation experience. Essentially, it provides a dashboard that allows you to juggle various streaming commands — seamlessly. You can use it to switch gaming scenes, toggle audio, and ping friends on social media with links to your latest streams.

The Elgato Stream Deck comes pre-programmed with a host of streaming services, including Twitch and YouTube. What’s more, the keys on the deck are also very well-defined (quite ergonomic) and fully customizable.

Why we recommend

Lightweight

Compatible with Windows 10 and macOS

Easy setup

Philips Hue Bluetooth smart lightstrip

Image: Philips

The Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip simply takes gaming immersion to a whole new level. It combines hypnotic lighting effects with VA syncing abilities to create a superior gaming atmosphere.

The smart light strip is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-capable. This means you can connect it with other smart devices seamlessly. The best part is, you can control all these functions with the Hue Sync app.

Why we recommend

Synthetic polymer-based material

Sleek design

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi features

Ergotron – LX single monitor arm

Image: Ergotron

It never hurts to have an extra monitor hooked with your gaming setup. And yes, there’s an accessory for that too. The Ergotron — LX is an adjustable monitor arm that provides max comfort while clandestinely boosting your productivity — or in this case, your high score.

Not only does it hold your monitor in your preferred position, but it also declutters your game desk and pimps your arcade’s aesthetic.

Why we recommend

Robust body made of aluminum

360-degree screen pan

Compatible with monitors as big as 34 inches

YOY cup holder clip

Image: YOY

Your gaming workstation isn’t quite complete without the YOY Drink Cup Holder Clip. It is a nice gaming setup add-on that allows you to place your soda, saucer, or coffee mug safely on your gaming desk. Now you don’t have to worry about spilling liquid all over your precious hardware while still getting the fuel you need to win.

Why we recommend

Strong grip spring

Good for desk decluttering

Quite aesthetic

Oculus Quest 2

Image: Oculus

We were not about to leave the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset out of our top picks for gaming accessories. If you want a piece of the Metaverse, look no further. We’re talking about a high-speed processor coupled with a hyper-realistic display.

Users will also love the extensive integrated content library that comes with the Quest 2.

Overall, the Oculus Quest 2 provides an all-in-one gaming experience that lets you live — not just play — your favorite games.

Why we recommend

High-end display

Easy Setup

PCs and console aren’t needed

Whether you’re looking to make your desk as comfortable as possible or escape to an entirely different planet, these best accessories for your gaming setup will automatically improve your experience.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.