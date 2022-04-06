Best 2 in 1 gaming laptops

A 2 in 1 laptop is defined as a laptop that possesses the qualities of both a tablet and a laptop. This often boils down to a laptop’s ability to fold into itself and provide users with a compact, touch screen enabled experience.

A 2 in 1 gaming laptop is the same thing, except that it contains the hardware that we deem necessary to properly run modern games. For those who need a laptop to work on that also provides some gaming entertainment, a 2 in 1 gaming laptop is the perfect solution.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 15”

Image via Microsoft

Specifications The 15″ screen on the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a great compliment to the removable screen function and surface pen compatibility that artists, writers, and students will absolutely enjoy. The computer hardware in this 2 in 1 gaming laptop consists of an 8th generation i7 CPU, a dedicated GTX 1060 GPU, and 16 GB of DDR3 RAM clocked at 1866 MHz. These components will run most AAA titles at low to medium settings at a maximum of 1080p. Anything beyond that, and this build will struggle.

HP – Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6″

Image via HP

Specifications The ever-popular 8th generation of Intel’s laptop CPUs is present in the Spectre, along with Nvidia’s MX150 graphics solution. Truth be told, the Spectre, although fitted for light gaming, is going to struggle with modern gaming to a hefty degree. If your primary concern with this product is gaming, look elsewhere. If gaming is a secondary objective, then this 2 in 1 gaming laptop might be for you. You’ll be able to play older titles like Fortnite and CSGO with ease.

Dell XPS 15-9570

Image via Dell

Specifications Dell’s XPS 15-9570 model 2 in 1 gaming laptop is one of the stronger laptops on this list. With an Nvidia GTX 1050Ti complimenting the i7 8750H CPU, this laptop doesn’t only manage to play AAA titles on medium to low settings at 1080p, but can also manage a lot of secondary tasks such as minor video editing or Photoshop. The efficiency of these components is also paired with 32GB of DDR4 RAM at 1TB of SSD storage, which is an incredible bundle of power and space for a laptop under $2k.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 Laptop

Image via Dell

Specifications If you’re looking for a 2 in 1 laptop that’s functional, cheap, and can do a little bit of light work in both gaming and professional respects, the Inspiron 15 5000 is a budget option that checks all of these markers. Its i3 CPU is functional in so far as it can run reliably and will manage light tasks in an acceptable fashion, and the accompanying integrated graphics means that power consumption is minimal while doing low settings gaming.

Acer Spin 5 13

Image via Acer

Specifications With 512GB of SSD storage supporting a quad-core i7 with integrated graphics, this Acer Spin 5 13 is another budget option that acts similarly to the Inspiron, but with upgraded performance for a higher price. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM on a 1080p display. Light gaming, light workloads, both at a budget price.

These 2 in 1 laptops, although not as powerful as a traditional gaming PC, offer users unmatched tablet functionality and laptop performance. For students, gamers, and professionals on different budgets, these laptops are the perfect solution to a busy schedule that’s constantly switching between business and leisure.

