Battle Academia skins for Ezreal, Katarina, Lux, and Graves now available in Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift has added yet another fan-favorite skin range from its PC counterpart with four Battle Academia skins being added to the game.

These new skins are available for players to purchase now and include looks for Ezreal, Katarina, Lux, and Graves.

Become the hero you’re meant to be! 💪 Start your training arc with Battle Academia skins, available now.



💫💥 Battle Academia Ezreal

🗡️😈 Battle Academia Katarina

❤️🌟 Battle Academia Lux

👨‍🏫👓 Battle Professor Graves pic.twitter.com/r5xB4RWRok — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 22, 2021

Those familiar with League’s PC version will know these college-themed outfits and some impressive battle weaponry. All the Battle Academia skins are available from the in-game score and will set players back 990 Wild Cores for Ahri, Lux, or Graves, and 1,325 for the Ezreal skin. If you’re planning to collect them all then you can purchase the mega bundle for 6,286 Wild Cores, offering a small discount.

These new skins have dropped a few days prior to the launch of the game’s third-ranked season which will bring plenty more rewards and new skins for players to earn. Wild Rift season two ends on July 26, so if you’re planning to grind out the ranks and score yourself the limited edition Glorious Jinx skin, then you should do it fast.