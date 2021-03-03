Bacon Time signs RRQ Athena’s former PUBG Mobile roster

The team will be one to look out for in the Thailand region.

Thailand-based esports organization Bacon Time introduced its PUBG Mobile roster today. The team will be competing in the third season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand, which will begin next month.

Bacon Time has signed four players from RRQ Athena’s former roster. Pheeraphol “Beer11” Phumrat, Bawonchai “D2E” Han, Navin “Senior” Phrompitak, and Wachirawit “Earnny” Ramangkool parted ways with RRQ last month. They’ll now be seen in action with Bacon Time.

The organization has also brought in Atsawayut “Ices” Aueafueaphan, who previously played for POWER888 KPS. Mickie has been signed as the team’s coach while Mice is the analyst for the team.

ก็คงต้อง OFFICIAL แล้วนะฮับ 🐷 กับ Lineup ทีม Bacon PUBG Mobile ทีมใหม่แกะกล่องของพวกเรา และรายชื่อผู้เล่น… Posted by Bacon Time on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Senior and D2E were crowned the world champions with RRQ Athena in 2018. Beer11, Earnny, and Ices11 are also experienced players with numerous accolades. Beer11 and Earnny placed second in the previous season of the PMPL Thailand, while Ices placed sixth with his former team.

With this roster, Bacon Time will be looking to take home the trophy in the upcoming season of the PMPL Thailand. The third season of the Pro League Thailand has a total prize pool of 49,000,000 Thai Baht (about $161,000).

PUBG Mobile Esports Thailand also announced the rosters for some other teams in the PMPL, including Team Flash, The Infinity, Magic Esport, and MS Chonburi. It hinted today that it will soon be unveiling RRQ’s roster as well.