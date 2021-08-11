Aydan’s Fortnite streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Aydan Conrad, known professionally as Aydan, is a popular streamer in the Fortnite community. Becoming a full-time streamer straight out of high school, Aydan streamed Call of Duty before joining Ghost Gaming in 2018. He became well-known after the 2018 Fortnite Summer Skirmish, where his performance increased his notoriety. Here is a look at Aydan’s Fortnite streaming setup.

Headset

Astro A40 TR

Image via Astro

Boasting high-fidelity audio explicitly engineered for gaming, the Astro A40 TR wired headset is among the more popular options among streamers. The A40 may not be wireless like the A50, but it does feature the same open-back design and comfortable cloth earpads. It also features a swappable unidirectional boom microphone that can rest on either side of the headset.

Astro’s TR series allows the use of mod kits, which add a custom look to the A40 with synthetic leather ear cushions and custom colored speaker tags. The tags can also change the headset to a closed-back design that provides noise-cancellation.

Mouse

Finalmouse Ultralight 2 Cape Town

Image via Finalmouse

Aydan uses the Ultralight 2 Cape Town by Finalmouse, one of the lightest mice you can find. Cape Town has a honeycomb design that is expanded upon by its Infinity Skin layer system.

Using specialized material, layers of Infinity Skin can bulk up the overall size without compromising weight. Layers can be reapplied and stacked for full customization. This feature is especially useful for players with smaller hands or those who prefer a more controllable mouse.

Keyboard

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard

Image via Razer

Aydan prefers the Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard. At a 60 percent form factor of the original, the Huntsman Mini shrinks down the Huntsman’s winning formula. Despite its size, the Huntsman Mini ships with Razer’s Chroma RGB LEDs and an aluminum chassis. The keyboard only has 61 keys that come in a clicky or linear optical switch option.

The Huntsman Mini also uses onboard memory to record presets for the keyboard shortcuts or lighting. It comes in black and Mercury editions, the latter of which is an almost silvery color.

Monitor

Alienware AW2518H

Image via Dell via Amazon

Featuring Alienware’s standard futuristic design, the Alienware AW2518H is Aydan’s gaming monitor of choice. Packed with Nvidia G-Sync and a 240Hz refresh rate, the monitor is ready to take on all of the rigors of competitive Fortnite games. The AW2518H Aydan uses a 25-inch monitor that runs at 1080p and is capable of continuity multi-display setups. An on-screen menu display dedicated to gaming applications helps with customization for the RGB lights and gaming profiles.

Graphics card

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC

The EVGA Geforce RTX 2080 Ti XC offers current-generation performance in the form of real-time ray tracing and DLSS 2.0. Despite releasing September 2018, this GPU remains a common addition to many streaming and gaming setups while the world waits for more 30 series GPUs to become available. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC has 11GB of GDDR6 memory and EVGA’s Precision X1 overclocking software.

Processor

Intel Core I9-9900K

Image via Intel via Amazon

Aydan’s processor is the Intel i9-9900K. This 9th generation Intel processor is among the most popular and powerful available on the market. It comes with a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and can boost to 5.0GHz. The processor also has eight cores with 16 threads for impressive speed and power while pushing max frames.

Microphone

Shure SM7B Vocal Microphone

Image via Shure

The Shure SM7B Vocal Microphone is Aydan and many other streamers’ choice of microphone. Equipped with an XLR connection port and a cardioid audio recording pattern, the SM7B is perfect for streaming as it is for recording. It also comes with an extra windscreen and an electromagnetic shield that guards against computer hums in the background.

Web camera

Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless

Image via Sony via Amazon

Rounding out Aydan’s setup is his web camera, which is the Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Digital Camera. On top of its capabilities of capturing up to 11fps and near-instant autofocus, the Alpha a6300 can record in 4K and up to 120fps in 1080p. This camera comes with a 16 to 50-millimeter zoom lens or an 18 to 135-millimeter lens for its 24.2 MP sensor. More compatible lenses are available and are interchangeable.