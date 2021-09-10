AuronPlay’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

AuronPlay is a Spanish streamer with over 9.9 million Twitch followers and two Youtube channels with a combined following of over 40 million. He streams popular games like Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto, and Among Us. The streamer also posts humorous videos commenting on pop culture and other viral videos.

This is AuronPlay’s streaming setup.

Mouse

Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless

Image via Logitech

Logitech’s G703 Lightspeed Wireless is a right-handed gaming mouse with a PixArt PMW3366 optical sensor. Reaching a maximum of 12,000 DPI, the sensor can’t match the 25,000 DPI sensor in the G Pro but provides more than enough for most users.

Design-wise, the G703 Lightspeed Wireless resembles a regular six-button mouse with left and right-click buttons, two buttons on the left side, and a scroll wheel. There’s also a conveniently located DPI button behind the scroll wheel to change settings on the fly.

One of the main benefits of the G703 Lightspeed Wireless is that there’s no cable drag. It uses Logitech’s Lightspeed technology to ensure a stable connection and has a 1,000Hz polling rate. The battery lasts around 24 hours with the two RGB zones illuminated, and it increases to 32 hours with the lighting off.

Keyboard

Razer Huntsman

Image via Razer Huntsman

Razer’s Huntsman line is known for using innovative optical switches instead of mechanical switches. Optical switches use a beam of light to actuate, and when the key is pressed, the light passes through the stem to register the keypress. These switches are faster than most mechanical switches and have a longer lifespan due to fewer moving parts.

Like most Razer products, the Huntsman comes in Classic Black, although Quartz Pink and Mercury White versions are also available. While the Huntsman doesn’t have any dedicated media keys or wrist rest, it still has a solid construction with an aluminum top plate.

Headset

Astro Gaming A50 Wireless

Image via Astro

As its name suggests, the Astro Gaming A50 Wireless is a wireless gaming headset with 40-millimeter drivers and simulated Dolby surround sound. It has a range of 30-feet and around 15 hours of battery life. One of the features making the A50 Wireless stand out from most other wireless headsets is the inclusion of a base station. The base station has a built-in sound card and transmits the sound to the PC. It also has a USB port to charge the headset, 3.5-millimeter audio ports, and an optical port.

The A50 Wireless has a distinctive look to differentiate it from the other gaming headset on the market. It has aluminum tubes on either side connecting the headband and the ear cups. Instead of a retractable or detachable microphone like many modern gaming headsets, the A50 Wireless has a flip-up version on the left ear cup. Other on-ear controls include volume controls, an equalizer button, and a surround sound button on the right ear cup.

Microphone

Shure SM7B

Image via Shure

Shure’s SM7B is a cardioid pattern microphone designed for picking up vocals and is ideal for streaming and podcasts. Its design captures sounds from certain angles around the microphone while blocking out unwanted background noise and electronic humming from other devices.

Its durable construction is another reason why the SM7B remains a popular choice among recording artists, streamers, and other professionals. The exterior is made from aluminum and steel, and it comes with a ⅝ inch and a ⅜-inch adapter to mount on most boom arms. Its interior has built-in shock protection to minimize vibrations, and the cartridge is easily replaceable if it gets damaged.

Audio interface

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2

Image via Focusrite

The Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 connects microphones and other audio devices to a PC and allows users to adjust the audio signals and enhance the sound quality. It’s easy to set up using a USB-C connection, and there’s a headphone jack and ports for XLR microphones.

Apart from the hardware, the Scarlett 2i2 comes with an extensive range of software to enhance the sound quality. Some of the software includes Pro Tools, Softube Time and Tone Bundle, Ableton Live Lite, and the Focusrite Red Plug-in Suite. A three-month subscription to Splice sounds is also included.

Boom arm

Rode PSA 1

Image via Rode

The Rode PSA 1 is a legendary boom arm used by many YouTubers and streamers like Jarvis and Vikkstar123. Thanks to the dual mounting system, including a grommet mount and a C-clamp, it easily attaches to any desk. Once attached, the arm can rotate up to 360 degrees, and its arms have a vertical reach of 33.07 inches (840 millimeters) and a horizontal reach of 32.28 inches ( 820 millimeters).

Build quality is another strong point of Rode PSA 1. Its spring-loaded arms are made from durable steel and have a 2.4-pound capacity to accommodate most microphones.

Stream deck

Elgato Stream Deck

Image via Elgato

AuronPlay uses the Elgato Stream Deck that is used by many streamers, like ImperialHal. This device acts as an interface to switch between different apps and allows users to perform certain tasks at the touch of a button. Users can open and close chat windows, switch between cameras, or play an advertisement.

Elgato’s Stream Deck is easy to connect using a USB connection, and it integrates with popular streaming apps like Twitch, Youtube, and Twitter. The interface consists of 15 clear buttons in a grid layout. All the buttons have a mini OLED screen behind them that can be programmed to display the icons of integrated apps or mapped to specific functions.

GPU

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X 24G

Image via MSI

AuronPlay uses the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X 24G as his graphics card. The RTX 3090 is already Nvidia’s top-of-the-range graphics card using the latest Ampere architecture, but MSI takes it up a notch with the Suprim. In its standard form, the RTX 3090 has 24GB GDDR6X memory with a 1,700MHz boost clock. It also requires 350 watts of power to operate. MSI’s Suprim version features a higher 1,860MHz boost clock but requires 450 watts of power to run.

As one of the most powerful graphics cards ever made, the RTX 3090 Suprim X 24G can run any game effortlessly and can handle modern gaming elements like ray tracing. It’s also advertised as the world’s first 8K graphics card. While this card has extraordinary performance, it costs as much as a mid-range gaming PC.

CPU

AMD Ryzen 9 3950x

Image via AMD

AuronPlay uses the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor in his PC. This processor uses the company’s Zen 2 architecture and has been around for a couple of years. When it was released, it was AMD’s top-of-the-range offering, and despite the release of newer processors like the 5950X, it still holds its own without a problem.

When it comes to specs, the 3950X has a base clock speed of 3.5GHz with a boost clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. It also has 16 cores and 32 threads. One of the benefits of this processor is that it’s compatible with multiple AMD motherboards, including the B450, X470, and X570 ranges.