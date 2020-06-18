Attack of the Undead mode arrives in Call of Duty: Mobile

The Attack of the Undead mode is now available in Call of Duty: Mobile. The mode is a part of the season seven update for the game called “Radioactive Agent.”

In this mode, at the start of the match, one player is randomly chosen to turn into the undead. The undead respawns after being killed while the survivors turn into the undead. The goal of the undead is to infect all the survivors before the time runs out. This is similar to the Infected game mode in traditional Call of Duty titles.

The round has a time limit of two minutes and 30 seconds. The time increases by 30 seconds whenever a survivor is killed and turned into an undead. The goal of the undead is to turn all the survivors before the time limit runs out. The survivors, on the other hand, have to try to stay alive.

Survivors can use any weapon against the undead. The undead are equipped with just a knife, however.

The mode is playable on Tunisia, Standoff, Summit, Raid, and Crash.